Joel Runyon of IMPOSSIBLE: “Eat a reasonable amount of food”

So many of us have tried dieting. All too often though, many of us lose 10–20 pounds, but we end up gaining it back. Not only is yo-yo dieting unhealthy, it is also demoralizing and makes us feel like giving up. What exactly do we have to do to achieve a healthy body weight and to stick with it forever?

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Joel Runyon.

Joel Runyon is an endurance athlete, entrepreneur, and founder of IMPOSSIBLE — a performance lifestyle brand helping people do the impossible.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I had a pretty normal childhood. I grew up outside Chicago playing basketball and any other sport I could get my hands on. The one thing that stood out was that my parents never gave me an “allowance” — they told me that if I wanted an allowance — I could earn it myself — and suggested I start a lawn mowing business.

The catch was — as soon as I would start — they would be incredibly helpful along the way — but I had to take the initiative.

That led me to start mowing our neighbors’ lawns at like 12 years old and eventually starting a mini-business where we had 20–30 lawns to mow every weekend.

It was way better than a fast-food job and the money was more lucrative than I could expect as a teenager so it ended up being one of the biggest unconscious pushes towards entrepreneurship that I didn’t even think much of at the time.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I was inspired to start my own business because I graduated in 2009 and nobody was hiring.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My parents did a good job of instilling hard work + entrepreneurial / problem-solving mindset into me when I was a kid.

Chris Guillebeau was the first person I read that was doing life in a different way than most people I knew at the time — and reading his blog was a big “ah ha” moment for me that helped me change the direction of what I thought I wanted to do.

Donald Miller wrote a book “a million miles in a thousand years” about living life like a movie — and reading that book was the impetus for me to start my blog and create my impossible list.

Sean Ogle was the first person my age (he started a year ahead of me) that I looked at and thought “wow, he’s doing it- if he can do it, I bet I can at least try to do it as well).

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or takeaway did you learn from that?

Maybe not the funniest, but I launched my 777 project (running an ultra marathon on all 7 continents) and then immediately injured my leg and then got sued. I launched this impossible project and it somehow became more and more impossible after just one race.

I had to take months to regroup and put myself back together, but I had a moment where I had to decide if I wanted to keep going or if I was going to give up. I decided I was going to finish and then I went out and did it over the next few months.

That taught me that even when you take on an impossible challenge — you’re going to run into stuff that you didn’t know would be challenging. And, if you want to — you can still give up. Or, you can decide to follow through for yourself and keep pushing — and figure out a way to finish.

That was a huge learning lesson for me personally.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“It’s always impossible until it’s done” is maybe one of my favorite quotes ever.

I think the reason is that everything you want to do always seems impossible. Even after you do a bunch of really, hard things — and you set out to do the next thing — it somehow still seems impossible.

But instead of looking at the word impossible like a final statement — I’ve started to view it as a challenge and so when something seems “impossible” — that’s a good thing — it means I’m pointed in the right direction and aiming for the right things.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am really excited about our impossiblefitness.com site — we’re basically trying to make it possible for any and everyone to learn the basics of fitness with free tutorials, demos, and explanations, and then also build out programming that helps them achieve specific impossible goals they want to achieve.

We have a similar site — movewellapp.com — focused on helping people move pain-free — I am hugely excited about this can help people live better, pain-free lives by simply focusing on movement.

The other is our eCommerce site at impossible.co — we’re building products (apparel and supplements) to help people push their limits and do hard things. It’s been really fun to find out ways to build practical solutions to people’s goals when for a long time we’ve been the inspiration for them to push themselves, but now we can be a part of their journey.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

I’ve been writing in the health + fitness space for 10+ years. We built one of the largest paleo & keto health sites out there and have helped thousands of people lose weight by eating real food over the past few years.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

A healthy body weight is one that lets you perform whatever task or adventure might present itself . I never want to be able to say “I wanted to do X activity, but my body wasn’t up for the task.” That sounds like a nightmare to me.

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

I think the CDC has this specifically defined, but I’ve found that the best weight is one where you can do many tasks. Where running doesn’t feel like a task on your body, but you’re also strong enough to do pushups and pull-ups. I’ve created a set of physical fitness standards that I want to try and achieve myself for peak performance — but if you’re not aiming for “peak” physical fitness — aiming to do a simple set of tasks (run 1 mile in 10 minutes, perform 5 pushups, 3 pullups (men), 1 pullup (women), etc.) would be good benchmarks to aim for.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

The biggest deterrent to me of being at the incorrect body weight is that it limits your ability to do things. Whether that’s running races, climbing mountains, or being able to play with your kids and grandkids, I’ve personally seen so many examples in my own life where people I care about can’t live the lives they want to because their bodies are holding them back rather than empowering them.

I think that’s super sad and a fate I want to avoid and help as many people as possible avoid it as well.

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

Picking your kid off the ground and up to hold them. That’s a deadlift.

Sitting down in your chair after a long day on your feed. That’s a squat.

Moving daily without pain or aging gracefully and not having hunched shoulders looking at the ground are wonderful things that improve your life in a real way without having to be anything grandiose.

I am very interested in extreme sports and challenges because they draw my attention and help me set an example for others, but for many people pain-free movement

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Eat a reasonable amount of food. Many people try to cut calories drastically and then find themselves starving, eat a ton to feel full again and then get off track. You should slowly decrease your caloric consumption to a level that’s sustainable without

Move daily. Even walking for 30–60 minutes will have big effects on your body and your mood.

Cut out processed sugar. If this is too much of a big step, cut out processed sugar in beverages — basically stop drinking soda. You’d be amazed at how quickly this affects both your energy levels and body composition.

Experiment with eliminating grains or dairy. I’ve found that many people have allergies or sensitivities to these that are causing inflammation or bloating and simply removing these makes people feel much, much better.

Find people you like being around and be around them 2–3 times / week. I’ve found many people use food as a comfort mechanism for other things missing in their life. When you surround yourself with people who are good for you — the need to binge on random foods doesn’t quite have the same appeal.

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person lose weight and then maintain that permanently?

1. Make daily movement a part of your daily practice. Even walking 30 minutes will be huge not just physically, but psychologically as you build better habits on a regular basis.

2. Find a sustainable “Diet”. Diet is in quotes because you really want to find a way of eating that suits you and is sustainable. That does not mean you eat whatever you want whenever, but that you do know how certain foods affect you and that you start eating them fully aware of the cause & effect relationship they have with your body.

3. Get outside in the sun and eat more protein. The sun will both charge you up and protein will be more satiating than processed food. Once you make that the bedrock of your diet, you’ll see cravings slowly start to disappear.

4. Think about the future you. A lot of times it’s easy to make decisions in the moment thinking about what you (right now) wants. If you start to think about what you (in the future) might like — you are able to make harder decisions now that pay off down the road.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

Lots of people just get out of routine. I try to never miss 2 days in a row. One day is fine. 2 days is bad.

People also get thrown off on vacations or when they get sick. When that happens, I try to scale back the level of what I’m doing, but still do something. If I can’t work out, I’ll walk somewhere. If I can’t lift weights, I’ll do some pushups. It matters less of what it is and more than you’re doing something and showing up for yourself every day.

Also — when people get back from trips — I’d schedule a workout for when you land or when you want to get back in the gym. When it’s on the calendar — then you’re likely to do it more than if you just wing it and hope that it might work out when you get home and see if you “feel like it”

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

I think one of the big issues with fitness is that people focus so much on “the right thing to do” and forget the important aspect of compliance. The best plan in the world is one you can follow consistently. If you can’t stick to the plan — it doesn’t matter how well it’s designed — it’s not going to work.

I think one of the reasons that paleo + keto resonate with a lot of people is that they make it easy to follow. They have a clear narrative to help people understand and the foods involved are satiating — so they don’t feel like they’re starving all the time. When people feel good about eating good food — they’re likely to do it more.

When people focus solely on caloric deficits — they work for people who can stick to them — but our food sources are often so bad and there’s so much temptation around that getting off track even just a little can send people into a downhill spiral quickly.

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

Do something every day. I find building something into your daily routine is huge. I try to work out every day. Is that possible for everyone? Maybe not, but I’ve found that if I miss one day, I’m okay but it increases the chances of me missing two days. if I miss two days — I’m completely out of my rhythm and might miss a week.

I find in general — building trust with yourself that you can do hard things — even if they’re really hard — is a hugely underrated trait and one of the reasons I talk about doing non-workout related physical tasks like cold showers — because they teach you that you can trust yourself to do hard things — even when you don’t want to.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

This is what I’m trying to do with IMPOSSIBLE. The goal is not just to get people fit or strong or do cool things, but to unleash human potential and help people realize they can do so, so, so much more than they think they can — if they’re willing to put in the work, strengthen their mind and push themselves. That’s the goal.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Honestly — I don’t have any hero-worship that I do.

Entrepreneurs I enjoy learning from and listening to:

Balaji Srinivasan is one of the most generative and interesting thinkers today.

Jesse Itzler is the Richard Branson of 2020 with a knack for endurance races.

Jocko Wilink would be fun to eat steak with and have a staring contest and then leave with a nod saying “GOOD.”

