Joe Vega Of Vega Method: “Confidence”

Joe Vega is a holistic health coach specializing in educating on the deep connections of the mind, body, and spirit. As a licensed physical therapist, Joe was one of the pioneers of integrating injury rehab programming in gyms and fitness studios. Now, as a mental health advocate, Joe is working to bridge the gap between chronic injury and emotional illness.

Raised in the Bronx, I am a native New Yorker of Puerto Rican descent. My parents did a wonderful job of keeping us family oriented and protected as we ate well and stayed active. We were part of a beautiful diverse community that looked out for one another, from playing sports with kids our age to participating in block parties. What we lacked in finances, we made up for with genuine love, respect and resourcefulness as we were never in the mindset of being poor. My parents instilled within me the belief that I can accomplish anything I set my mind to. I was able to cultivate this mindset and with my parents’ support, I excelled in my studies and sports. This gave me the confidence to step outside of my comfort zone and continuously strive to be the best version of myself.

Was there a particular person or event that inspired you to live a wellness-focused lifestyle? Can you tell us about your main motivation to go all in?

Fitness & sports were such an important part of my childhood, whether I was suiting up for a football game or watching the New York Mets play. I always enjoyed the way being active made me feel. The thrill of working hard for a specific goal and achieving it gave me a huge rush that became addictive. In place of playing sports in college, I remained fit by lifting weights and much later in life took on a part time job as a personal trainer. I became more seriously invested in fitness and started my fitness career as a staff physical therapist in a New York City gym where the manager noticed I would make great of an impact on clients. As the trainers there were all in much better shape than me, I became motivated to increase my fitness goals and with laser focus gained an astonishing 20 pounds of muscle in 2 months. Needless to say, I had arrived.

Most people with a wellbeing centered lifestyle have a “go-to” activity, exercise, beverage, or food that is part of their routine. What is yours and can you tell us how it helps you?

My meditations are everything to me as I meditate for 30 minutes at least 2–3 times daily. These sessions help provide me with the balance and alignment I need in my mind, body and spirit to be very best. Combined with breathwork, meditation allows me to delve deep within myself to find the calm in any storm that I may be going through at the moment or when my mind is in disarray. It also allows me to rid myself of energy that no longer serves me and “upload” energy that does. To assist in healing traumatic experiences, I also use a process called visualization.

To live a wellness-focused life is one thing, but how did it become your career? How did it all start?

From early childhood, wellness had an impact on my life. I experienced watching one of my grandmothers succumb to diabetes with disabilities and ultimately her passing. This trauma made me quite the hypochondriac as a teenager and contributed to my first experiences with anxiety. In high school, what started out as a dreaded fear of getting sick, morphed into a genuine desire to heal people who were sick or injured. I was one of the only sophomores in high school who knew their career path was to pursue physical therapy, not to mention already selecting the college and graduate school I would be attending. Early on as a physical therapist I was disappointed with the quality of care in most of the facilities I was employed by and noticed how insurance companies were a huge reason why most patients never received the quality care necessary in addressing their ailments. To top it off, I was appalled at the lack of focus on actual health and wellness on the part of most doctors and physical therapists I had encountered. I made the conscious choice that I would branch out on my own and do everything in my power to bridge the gap between health and wellness while providing the best quality services possible.

Can you share a story about the biggest challenges you faced when you were first starting? How did you resolve that? What are the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

The biggest challenge for me when I made the choice to take on the dual roles of physical therapist and personal trainer was that I had no reference points. Since no one else was doing it, I was the only person I knew that was crazy enough to take on the challenge. The problem with being ahead of your time is you often find yourself alone and ridiculed. Most physical therapists were focused on specializing in one particular part of the body such as orthopedic, neurological, or cardiopulmonary and only assessed a very small part of the big picture. This always seemed weird to me since the human body’s separate parts operate as a whole. As a strength coach, I was able to begin focusing on biomechanics and as I gained experience while learning to be a personal trainer, I increased my understanding of how the human body operates as an entire unit during specific movements. This gave me the tools I needed to not just heal injuries, but also help patients safely improve their fitness levels.

Can you share with us how the work you are doing is helping to make a bigger impact in the world? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

Recently I have begun the process of integrating mental health fundamentals into my wellness programming. Adding breathwork and guided meditation into fitness sessions has drastically improved the overall wellbeing of my community. After battling anxiety and devastating panic attacks for years, I have been able to utilize these powerful tools to help overcome my traumas. Now, I help educate clients on how to use these tools to navigate their fitness journey even through the most difficult times.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I curated a dynamic fitness class called Box+Breathe, which is a mindful fitness program that combines boxing fundamentals, high intensity interval training (HIIT), and guided meditation. The concept educates clients on how two seemingly opposite wellness modalities can actually provide the perfect balance they need to center themselves in any difficult situation. I am also working with a media company to produce a docuseries that focuses on mental health and vulnerability amongst men. We will be creating a culture of healing as we set up circles that will be a safe space for men to begin the process of learning how to process their traumas and better deal with painful emotions.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Courage. As a Latino man, I have been told time and time again to not have expectations of accomplishing much in life. Instead, I should be content with working a 9 to 5 job and building a 401k savings until I reach retirement. There are many systems in place for brown men like myself that make some measures of success seem unattainable. Needless to say, it takes plenty of courage to go against the grain. It takes courage to hang in there when you’re told you don’t belong here by people who don’t look like you, and even more courage when it comes directly from your own people.

Confidence. Most people you come into contact with will wish you the best on your endeavors, even though there is a possibility you may fail. When people fail or give up, what they may be lacking in themselves is confidence. Even in the most difficult times of my life, I always had the confidence that I would ultimately get the job done. Confidence is not the absence of fear, it’s not succumbing to it and failure is actually a key point to boosting confidence. If you’re able to shift your mindset to accept failing as a necessity to learning, then you free yourself to minimize fear and in turn, boost your confidence levels.

Centeredness. You are going to have successes, and you will have failures. You will have amazingly productive days, and you will have frustrating days where nothing gets done. No matter what’s happening around you, if you can maintain a calm, or balanced position between each pole, you will enter into the space where you will be able to make the best possible decisions for yourself. Your ability to establish and cultivate your center will enable you to connect deeper to your mind, body, and spirit.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. Wellness is an incredibly broad topic. How would you define the term “Wellness”? Can you explain what you mean?

Wellness can be defined as complete balance and alignment of the mind, body, and spirit. Once there is an understanding that you are one holistic unit made up of these parts, the deep connections that exist between these parts, and the cultivation of these connections determines a person’s state of wellness. If even one of the three parts is in disarray, care must be taken to heal and re-align this portion of self to balance the other two and avoid compensations. For example, a poor connection to spirit can ultimately lead to a depressed mental state, which can in turn generate chronic physical ailments in the body such as lower back pain. The level of difficulty in attaining wellness is compounded by our society’s insistence on separating the three main parts of self during rehabilitation as opposed to treating the whole individual.

As an expert, this might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons with our readers about why focusing on our wellness should be a priority in our lives?

Over the past year and a half, we have witnessed the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and a society that doesn’t prioritize wellness. With citizens battling a range of issues such as obesity, heart disease, diabetes, substance abuse, depression and anxiety, it’s obvious we were ill prepared for a pandemic of this proportion. This has led to large numbers in serious illness and death due to the coronavirus and its variants. Even as we continue to suffer through spikes, the importance of wellness has seemingly taken a backseat with the introduction of vaccines. The main problem when wellness isn’t a priority is simple: what you don’t know can kill you. This results in having to consult with someone else who may not have the greatest intentions towards you and your wellness. If you put in the work of making wellness habitual, you’ll reap the benefits of learning everything you need to know to keep yourself safe in any situation.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increasingly growing understanding of the necessity for companies to be mindful of the wellness of their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, can you share steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees’ mental and physical wellness?

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, companies have attempted to mitigate anxieties around exposure by implementing new protocols and initiatives for employees. The leading change for most companies was the transition to remote work options for their employees. Tech companies such as Zoom, utilized video conferencing to allow companies the option of maintaining communication while experimenting with remote work. Companies were instructed to provide their workers with a paid day off for COVID-19 testing and necessary quarantining as a result of positive test results. Employers also invested in corporate wellness programs for employees, in which some provided free membership of online fitness platforms. During a predetermined day and time, employees were given paid time off to engage in boxing, yoga, high intensity interval training, and guided meditation classes. These programs were successful not only in optimizing mental and physical health, but also maintaining team morale during this very difficult time.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Establishing your own foundation of health and wellness is the first thing you must do in order to create a successful career in this industry. Through trial and error, you will soon arrive at a place where you can list the various principles and fundamentals that will be the cornerstones of your fitness business. Finding the style of training, programming, nutrition, and mindfulness principles that best suit you will assist you in carving out a niche that may set you apart from competition. In this industry, it is crucial to practice what you preach. If your product is not good enough for you to try, then do not expect anyone else to pay to use it.

You must have a desire to help people. Your greatest passion should involve a burning desire to help lead people through their health and wellness journey. If you’re not a “people person” then you should seriously consider another profession. From early on in my life I felt a strong sense of wanting to help other people in everything from homework, finances, fitness and sports. Some people will appreciate your help, and others will not be as receptive. Either way, this should not discourage you from the path you have chosen.

Avoid attachment to client outcomes. While results are crucial to the growth of your health and wellness business, you do not have complete control over your clients’ overall experience. You can have the greatest plan set in place that clearly establishes the most effective course of action in order to achieve optimal results, and still be unable to get a client to hit their goals. You did everything possible to provide your client with an environment that is conducive with health and wellness success and they were unable to uphold their end of the bargain. If you are a perfectionist, or someone who takes pride in their work, this can be a difficult pill to swallow. Training yourself early on in your career to avoid attaching yourself to your clients’ performance, results, or lack thereof, will lead to a reduction in your stress levels and lengthen your fitness career.

Learn the health and wellness business. Aside from establishing health and wellness principles that will simplify your programming, educating yourself on the fundamentals of business is crucial to a successful fitness career. Understanding how to competitively package your unique skill set, how much your product will cost, who your desired demographic is, how you will market to this particular client, and how easy it is to sign up with you, are extremely important pillars of your business that will determine your level of success. Sadly, I have witnessed many fitness coaches with great ideas and wonderful energy fail simply because they were reluctant to educate themselves in the basic business principles. Failure to plan, is planning for failure.

Establish a strong center. If you are great, and lucky, you will have a long career in the health and fitness industry. However, as with any business in any industry, it is important to understand that there will be difficult moments. There will be expected, and unexpected events (COVID-19) that will interfere with the growth of your business. During the pandemic, many clients, even those with invested time and loyalty, decided to opt out of in person fitness in favor of remote online fitness platforms. Many fitness businesses suffered, and continue to suffer, to the point of having to permanently close their doors. How you respond physically, mentally, and spiritually to circumstances that are out of your control will determine the fate of your business. When one door closes, another may open. If you have done the work necessary to strengthen yourself internally, such as breath work, meditation, and fasting, you realize that this is just another obstacle in life that can be used as a catalyst to propel you on another path.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would promote the most wellness to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I am in the process of creating an online platform for my Box+Breathe wellness program. The idea of integrating high intensity exercise programming with the opposing deeply mindful guided meditations is a novel combination that will benefit everyone interested in improving their health and wellness. This is the most life-like method of programming that replicates the intensity of real life daily experiences, and provides students with the tools needed to navigate any difficult situation. Most fitness facilities specialize in one modality over the other, such as yoga studios focusing on meditation only or boxing studios focusing on high intensity. However, they avoid the internal work that empowers students to utilize mindfulness skills that are helpful in difficult situations outside of the gym. Creating this online platform will enable me to educate students on mindful principles in a global capacity.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to take mushrooms with Dr. Joe Dispenza, but since it’s still illegal, we can have a strong cup of coffee. I love the methods he uses to scientifically explain spirituality and the importance of altering states of consciousness for the purpose of healing unresolved trauma. With most people, I find the main issue with working on spirituality is navigating its connection to religious views. But when speakers like Dr. Dispenza make the connection of spirit to science, most people begin to not only see, but accept the connection.

