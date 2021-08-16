Joe Pulizzi of The Tilt: “Understand what people are buying and what they are paying for it”

Understand what people are buying and what they are paying for it. In the media business, companies pay the most premium for subscription and event businesses. This means that not all revenue is equal. For example, event attendee revenue is worth way more to a buyer than consulting revenue. Know how your industry works.

Joe Pulizzi is the Amazon bestselling author of Content Inc., Killing Marketing and Epic Content Marketing, which was named a “Must-Read Business Book” by Fortune Magazine. He has founded four companies including content entrepreneur education site The Tilt as well as Content Marketing Institute.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I was lucky enough to stumble into a publishing job right about the time Google was launching. My role was to help businesses create custom magazines as part of their marketing strategy. I immediately fell in love with the idea that companies could create valuable, relevant and compelling information to customers instead of distracting them with adverising and actually maintain or change a behavior.

As search engines and social media began to take off, I had a feeling more companies would need to create remarkable content on a consistent basis as part of their marketing. I began using the term “content marketing” early on, and then left publishing to launch what became the Content Marketing Institute in 2007. By 2011, the whole concept of content marketing took off, and our little company went from nothing to 10 million dollars in revenues in a very short period of time.

My wife and I sold CMI in 2016 and now we run The Tilt, which works to turn content creators into content entrepreneurs. Basically that means helping content creators develop real, sustainable businesses from their content creation efforts.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

In 2007, the first product we launched was called Junta42 (which I thought was a cool Web 2.0 name). We were built to be the eHarmony for content marketing, matching up companies that needed content with agencies and content creators.

By 2009, we were drowning in red and the business model was broken. I considered closing the business for good.

Luckily, my content marketing blog was taking off. Finally, instead of just focusing on what I wanted to sell, I began to listen to my blog subscribers. They were telling me they needed content marketing education, training and they really wanted an in-person conference. So, I scrapped the Junta42 concept and created Content Marketing World instead. CMW is still the largest in-person content marketing event.

What did I learn? When you build a loyal audience, listen to them. Talk to them. Once you really know them, they will tell you what they want to buy. This is why I wrote the book Content Inc., which is all about building an audience first, and then launching products second.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

If you have tried something and failed, you are vastly better off than if you had tried nothing and succeeded. — anonymous

I found that on the back of a sugar packet when I was about 10 years old and never forgot it. I work to live my life that way. Too many people sit back and watch life go by. I’d rather make plans to get involved. Try things. Break things. See what works and what doesn’t. Set goals. Review them often. Remove the clutter in your way that is holding you back. I gave a speech in Germany about this a few years back (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oESiJanQ2Gs).

Ok super. Thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you tell us a story about how you were able to build a business from scratch, scale and sell it to a bigger firm?

As I began to think about starting a business, I read books like Think and Grow Rich from Napoleon Hill and Seven Habits from Stephen Covey. It was through those books that I learned the most successful people in the world write down their goals and review them daily. You see this over and over.

In 2008, I wrote down the goal of selling the business by the year 2015 for at least 15 million dollars. The year was important, because I wanted to take a break from the business before my children went off to college. The amount was important because I believed that 10 million dollars would be forever money. I talked to my accountant who said that to get 10 million dollars after tax I’d need 15 million dollars.

So, every day I’d wake up and review that goal. And every night before I’d go to sleep I’d review that goal. By focusing on that goal, my behavior automatically adjusted to do the things I needed to do to reach that goal.

By the year 2015 I knew we had the revenue and profit to go out for sale. In June of 2016 we sold to a London based events company for over 20 million dollars. Not just selling a company, but accomplishing anything, you need to write down and review your goal continuously. Sounds silly and simple, but it works.

Based on your experience, can you share with our readers the “Five Things You Need To Know If You Want To Build, Scale and Prepare Your Business For a Lucrative Exit”. Please give a story or example for each.

First, know the amount of money you want to sell for. This is critically important. This is the number you won’t sell below. My number was 15 million dollars. I would not have sold for lower than that for anything.

Second, understand what people are buying and what they are paying for it. In the media business, companies pay the most premium for subscription and event businesses. This means that not all revenue is equal. For example, event attendee revenue is worth way more to a buyer than consulting revenue. Know how your industry works.

Third, know who your prospective buyers will be. Make a list. I made my list early in the process and spent years getting to know these people in some way. That means when you are ready to sell, you already have the contacts and they already know and trust you. Makes things super easy.

Fourth, if you can, self-finance and keep investors out. Making decisions on the future of your business is so much easier when you don’t have other investors with other needs, wants and influence. My wife and I were the sole owners of the business, so it was only us who had to make the decision.

Finally, understand what you are willing to live with and what you can’t. For example, I was not willing to stay on with the new company for an extended period of time. I knew this going in and communicated that to the prospective buyers. Things get crazy during the negotiation process, so make a list of the things you absolutely MUST have or WON’T do.

How does one go about the process of finding a buyer?

As you begin to build the business, part of your job (if you want to sell) is to make a list of all the companies that could or would buy your business. These could be customers, competitors, media companies, venture capitalists, etc.

At the start, this should be a large list of over 20. Once you begin to learn more about these companies, you should narrow the list to 10 or less. Then, identify the key contact in each company, generally the CEO or President, and work to build a relationship with them. Send them an introduction email. Go to a conference to meet them. Send them helpful industry information and position yourself as a helpful expert.

When you are ready, you already have your list of prospective buyers because you’ve done the work for years. Email each of them, giving them the detail on your wish to sell the business and see if they are interested in seeing the Offering Memorandum.

Once I received positive interest, I passed this over to my financial advisor to send the package and talk about timelines and meetings.

How can one decide if it is better to build a business in order to exit, or if it is better to stick around for the long term and let the company bring in residual income, or if it is better to go public?

You need to know this going in. If you want a sale event where you have the opportunity to leave the company and start something else, that’s an exit. If you want this to be a lifestyle business for a long time, you need to know that as well. Some do, and that’s okay.

Regarding going public, I wanted to sell before any of the headaches occurred from massively scaling up a business, so best to ask someone else on that.

Can you share a few ways that are used to determine a good selling price for the business?

Every industry has multiples. We knew that event-oriented companies like ours went for between 8x and 12x profit. So, find out your multiple with your type of business in your industry. If you have to, hire a couple hours from an industry consultant so you can set your expectations.

Getting a good selling price is not always just about price, it’s about price plus terms. Many people get the number they want but are saddled with earn outs (performance bonuses after the sale), staying on with the company for a long period of time, becoming an employee, and other tasks you may not want to take on. Many times it’s better to take less money so you don’t have to do things you’ll regret.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Well, I’m working on it now at The Tilt. After selling Content Marketing Institute, I started working with individual content creators trying to build a business, and interviewed dozens for the second edition of Content Inc. So many were struggling at creating a financially sustainable business. That’s what I do now…education and training for content creators to become content entrepreneurs.

