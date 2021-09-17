Joe of DearDoc: “Don’t be afraid to try new things, you naver know what a new experience will reveal or create”

DearDoc’s founder and CEO opens up about his failures that turned to success

Joe knew that he wanted to go into business when he broke the company’s sales record he joined in tenth grade on the very first day. He had a passion for entrepreneurship and building something of his own. The trouble, though, is that it can be challenging to get the right skills and knowledge needed to start a successful company when you are young. Moreover, he was not brilliant at school, and most of his teachers deemed him a troublemaker.

Luckily, Joe had an incredible support system from family members who believed in him even when no one else did, which helped him succeed as an entrepreneur years later. Growing up with a father from the sales and marketing industry inspired Joe to learn new skills and techniques to help him succeed in business for years to come. His dad always encouraged and motivated him, always believing in the dreams that Joe harbored within his heart.

The idea to start DearDoc as a platform providing doctors with the technology to aid their patients despite the geographical boundaries struck him while designing a website for his dermatologist grandfather. Although the platform had several shortcomings, one of the most prominent ones being not turning potential leads into clients, Joe didn’t accept defeat. His idea of making it HIPAA compliant worked wonders on the platform, and he was motivated to do more.

With a vision to help doctors align with technology, he laid the foundation of DearDoc without any initial investment supporters. In just two years, he grew to 1000+ employees, and the company was earning eight figures in recurring subscriptions.

Despite several obstacles that came his way, Joe Brown succeeded in building a million-dollar company that got recognized worldwide. What was the driving force behind his success? We know that whatever came his way, Joe never resorted to giving up on his dreams. One should have an attitude that prevents you from quitting no matter what! Joe’s story is proof enough of what can be done with sheer determination despite many failures.