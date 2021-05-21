Joe McGill of Topline Business Management: “A thought leader is an individual who is constantly pushing the envelope”

When you are recognized as a thought leader in our industry it provides our clients and their team of reps with a calming experience. It can be a multiplier to new business. For example, we have several directors on our roster, so we are very in tune to knowing what to expect, look for and add value when it comes to clients working on a project. It has led us to opportunities to bring on more directors because of leadership.

As part of our series about how to become known as a thought leader in your industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Joe McGill.

Principal of Los Angeles entertainment business management firm, Topline Business Management, Joe McGill was certain his future would be in the NFL. Injury proved otherwise. Admittedly, a very different life than originally planned, Joe McGill still ‘runs the field’, but on his clients’ financial behalf. He represents some of the most varied, prestigious and established talent in the entertainment industry. Some of his clients include talent agencies, law firms and record labels.

After college and relocating back to Los Angeles, McGill landed a position at a prestigious accounting firms but quickly found he was drawn to the niche world of entertainment business management. After a decade in the industry, his entrepreneurial and competitive ethos motivated his desire to establish his own firm. Once he met a like-minded business partner, Topline Business Management was born.

Born and raised in Watts, Joe McGill kept his focus on sports and excelled especially at football. While in high school, a counselor convinced him to major in accounting since he was undecided. Accounting worked and it quickly became clear Joe had a knack for numbers. After a brief tenure at Cerritos College, he then received a full football scholarship to Utah’s historical Weber State University in Ogden. College football and accounting went well until a knee injury curtailed his football career. The university kept his scholarship in force while he continued to work with the football program to help mentor the underclassmen. McGill is eternally grateful for the support of Weber State in allowing him to stay and graduate with an accounting degree. He was also an officer in Weber State’s Beta Alpha Psi accounting society, and he remains a committed Weber State Wildcat and active alum.

When not attending to all details of his thriving, exciting business, Joe gives back. He likes helping young people realize their potential. He has volunteered as a mentor at the Magic Johnson Foundation-Taylor Michael Scholarship Program and The Harold Robinson Foundation. He currently sits on the Planned Giving Counsel at Weber State and is a board member of the InsideOut Writers Foundation.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I was born and raised in Watts and Lynwood (South Central Los Angeles) where making it out was not an easy task due to the surrounding social economic, gang and drug issues. As a kid, I was always intrigued with one day having my own business. When I look back, I did not know exactly what it would materialize to but knew it would one day happen. I was an athlete growing up participating in football, basketball, track, and baseball. I wound up receiving a football scholarship before a knee injury ended my playing career. While the injury was devastating it allowed me to focus more on school and my major, accounting. I was able to apply the same competitive nature in football to school and ultimately to the workforce.

Out of college, still figuring my way I worked at a CPA firm in my early 20s where I quickly realized that although I was grateful to apply my degree to practical experience, long-term it was not what I wanted. As life sometime goes, I found out about entertainment business management and knew right away that this niche industry was perfectly suited for my personality. I figured with my background in sports and my acumen with numbers it was a perfect match. Through my mid 20s- to mid-30s I found myself working at some of the premier business management firms where I was able to work on talent across all the entertainment and sports landscape. At these firms, I was able to hone my skills, develop my toolset, build a core network of professionals that allowed to me to start my own firm in 2017, Topline Business Management along with my business partner Bryan Meyer.

Since then, our firm has had tremendous growth and it is true testament to what our core mission was when we formed our company, be different but great.

Can you briefly share with our readers why you are an authority about the topic of thought leadership?

The role of a business manager is of great importance as we touch many different facets of our clients personal and professional lives. One could say we are a jack of all trades. By default, it catapults you into a thought leadership role as people are constantly coming to us for advice and strategic planning. You become a go to person for all different needs that arise within the industry. There is almost nothing I have not seen before from a client perspective where we could not advise. The know how to combat or pivot with clients’ needs is invaluable. We often get called upon from others in the industry on how to handle a situation whether it’s client related or not. We like to be seen as a resource to our network as we know it provides an extra layer of support when they can pick up the phone or email us with questions.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

Not sure if this is considered most interesting or funny interesting, but in the first year of starting our firm I was getting ready to meet a potential client. As I arrived at the coffee shop to introduce myself the potential client with a laughing voice says, “I thought you were going to be a white guy”. The potential client, who is now a client is a comedian.

In a nutshell, how would you define what a ‘Thought Leader’ is. How is a thought leader different than a typical leader? How is a thought leader different than an influencer?

A thought leader is an individual who is constantly pushing the envelope. Whether they are continuing to learn or providing new innovative ways to move the needle in their industry. It is someone that is easily spotted based on actuals that have provided and can be traced back to testimonials or peer recognition.

A difference between a thought leader and a typical leader is that a typical leader is not necessarily seeking to be called upon as a voice outside of their own bubble. However, I do believe that a thought leader starts out as a typical leader and manifests themselves into a thought leader.

Can you talk to our readers a bit about the benefits of becoming a thought leader? Why do you think it is worthwhile to invest resources and energy into this?

With anything if you are trying to reach your highest potential, investing and becoming a thought leader can be very awarding. But it also does not come overnight. Experience and trust are the biggest predictors here. You must have gone through a multitude of situations before you will be recognized as one.

Let’s talk about business opportunities specifically. Can you share a few examples of how thought leadership can help a business grow or create lucrative opportunities?

When you are recognized as a thought leader in our industry it provides our clients and their team of reps with a calming experience. It can be a multiplier to new business. For example, we have several directors on our roster, so we are very in tune to knowing what to expect, look for and add value when it comes to clients working on a project. It has led us to opportunities to bring on more directors because of leadership.

In your opinion, who is an example of someone who has that has done a fantastic job as a thought leader? Which specific things have impressed you about that person? What lessons can we learn from this person’s approach.

For me it is hands down Barack Obama. Getting elected as the 44th president United States of America was a special moment for me. I still remember the day he was inaugurated back in 2009 and how much pride I had as a black man at that time. What he inherited back in 2009 was a country in despair and he left the country in a much better place upon leaving office in 2016. Not only did he have to deal with more divisiveness than any other president before, but he also handled it with class and professionalism. It was a great reminder to me on how to always be above board and professional.

I have seen some discussion that the term “thought leader” is trite, overused, and should be avoided. What is you’re feeling about this?

I think as with everything, it is about context. I am not particularly moved one way or another on the use of the word. However, when I see the words placed in an article or attached to someone’s name it does make it more appealing and intriguing to read the article and find out more about it.

What advice would you give to other leaders to thrive and avoid burnout?

Our role as business manager can be 24/7 so I’m saying this and also telling myself, finding balance in work/life is crucial. You reach a certain point in your career and become a leader because you are passionate about your work. You also need to be passionate about maintaining something outside of work that can help relax with you. That something can be anything: working out, reading, or spending time with family.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My movement would be to bring equality across the board to every citizen. We have a bunch of inequalities in this country and the lower class bears the brunt of it. Increasing access to education, jobs and healthcare should be foremost on the minds of everyone.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Growing up I often heard from my parents and family “A closed mouth doesn’t get fed”. On the surface, it may seem like a direct correlation to food. But as you dig deeper, the saying can be applied to anything. For example, once I understood and knew the direction in which I wanted to go career wise I had to act on it. Asking to be connected to people I needed to know, and how I could foster those relationships that would lead me to where I am now.

We are blessed that very prominent leaders in business and entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you would like to have a lunch or breakfast with? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

There are several leaders I would love to have breakfast or lunch with. Earlier I mentioned Barack as a leader I thought did a fantastic job and I would certainly like to pick his brain over breakfast or lunch. Another person is LeBron James. I am a huge fan of what he has done outside of basketball. All he has done with social awareness, creating the I Promise School, and a long list of giving back, also Byron Allen and Tyler Perry are on my list.

How can our readers follow you online?

