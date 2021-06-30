Jody Robie of Talent Works: “Create a culture of inclusion and equity even while we are remote”

Take a critical look at your organization and don’t be afraid to abandon and update your thinking. A great example would be to shift a “mandatory traditional 4- year college degree for all roles.”

As Senior Vice President of North America for disruptive recruitment provider Talent Works, Jody’s career has ranged from working with large organizations such as including Hearst TV and Fox Networks, as well as small non-profits. At Talent Works, Jody is dedicated to changing the recruitment conversation, challenging conventional thinking, and propelling organizations to new heights in the race to deliver the best talent. Jody specializes in Employer Branding, Diversity and Inclusion, Video, Sales, EVP and Advertising. She lives in Boston, Massachusetts.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?

I’m a third-generation Bostonian and I have lived in the Boston area most of my life. We lived as expats in Toronto for a few years while I was in elementary school, and later on, my family moved to Hong Kong from our small town in the Boston Suburbs. I was already at Boston University, so it was a pretty significant shift from being an hour away to a 24-hour flight away. My folks then moved to the UK, ironically a few miles away from where Talent Works’ global HQ is now.

My mom was a stay-at-home mom and then continued to go back to school to get her degree to start working in advertising when I was in middle school. Since my dad traveled for work globally, she needed a flexible working schedule and became an expert at spinning many plates at one time. I remember complaining about smelling dinner cooking at 5: 30 am, and little did I know I would be doing the same juggling act many years later.

I don’t remember being over-programmed or worried about attending an Ivy League college, so I try to stay with the culture I grew up with in raising my own daughters. My parents wanted me to succeed and as a good student, they expected good grades — but I never felt the pressure that so many young people do know. There is a great film “Race to Nowhere”, which really brought the issue of over programming and stressing out kids about college, and I’ve always tried to keep that in mind.

I have one sister who lives about 10 min from me in MA which is great. I started out with a clear path of being a TV reporter and luckily had many internships and then was able to be a reporter/anchor for the Boston Cable news station. Early in my career, I was part of a start up station and quickly learned to do many jobs at once and manage many interns who often were just a few years behind me. Shifting from news/production to sales was a great transition given I liked building long-standing relationships, as opposed to finding an expert you meet once for a deadline. It was my birthday in early January, and it is so nice to hear from many former co-workers and clients from those earlier years in my career.

I’ve been lucky to have worked with so many amazing people during my career, which has given me an interesting perspective on diversity and inclusion. It’s something that underpins the way I think about my role at Talent Works, and how we work with businesses to promote diversity within recruitment processes and company culture. When we think about critical life decisions — finding the right job is really important. We spend more time at work (or these days at home as work), and I love that our firm can help companies promote their unique attributes to candidates and that we can find the right people to work for the clients we support.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I love to read and there are so many books that I value, from Lean In, by Sheryl Sandberg, to Good to Great by James C. Collins, to fictional works that stay with you like Roots, or The Glass Castle. I just introduced The Help to my 13-year-old daughter Addie this summer. It was great to see her be as engrossed as I was, and we had a few discussions about how far (and not so far) we have come regarding racial equity.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

I have a few. Maya Angelou: Success is liking yourself, liking what you do and liking how you do it! That is why I joined Talent Works, and why I chose to be a shareholder and invest in the business after 6 years.

However, the first thing that came to mind is a quote your readers who have had young girls may recognize. There is a children’s book called Pinkalicious and the famous quote is: You get what you get and you don’t get upset.

This rings true in business and life. It doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try hard, but at some point, it’s important to realize that life is too short to stay focused on what could have been, and doing so may block the opportunities you could have if you had just moved forward. As a business, we spent some time defining who we are and what we want to be known as in the market. We simplified our messaging to explain we help technology companies scale and hire the best talent.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Leadership means expanding your thinking beyond your personal goals. Starting my career as a journalist and a salesperson, I found I needed to focus on personal deadlines and budgets. They were both very independent roles, but as I progressed and started to mentor and manage, I very quickly realized the value my team could bring to me.

There needs to be some diversity of thought to learn from your teams and achieve success. Leadership is finding the right balance to make difficult decisions, and doing it with a clear purpose and objective.

In my work, I often talk about how to release and relieve stress. As a busy leader, what do you do to prepare your mind and body before a stressful or high-stakes meeting, talk, or decision? Can you share a story or some examples?

I like to be prepared and usually make sure I have my notes and presentation ready, and I especially like to have some time away from them and then a little time to review them again. I think about things while I’m cooking or going for a walk just to organize my thoughts in advance. I travel quite a bit and often the time sitting in an airport or a hotel room alone gives me a chance to reflect.

I try to exercise early in the am which I find helpful. I love to cook and without the travel, and I’ve been experimenting with my Air Fryer and Instant Pot and love to try something new for everyone to taste. My girls and husband Michael are great supporters, and they are my informal proofreaders and fashion consultants for those high-stake meetings.

A few years back, Ariana Huffington came out with her sleep revolution and the argument that getting up at 4:30 am to work out and plow through your day may not always be the best option. I’ve never been someone who needed 8 hours of sleep, but I have been better at really trying to prioritize sleep and healthy eating to be more prepared for big meetings or just everyday life.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. The United States is currently facing a very important self-reckoning about race, diversity, equality and inclusion. This is of course a huge topic. But briefly, can you share your view on how this crisis inexorably evolved to the boiling point that it’s at now?

I’m not someone who tends to share my political views, but right now I don’t think any of us can remain on the sidelines. It has been disappointing to see what has been tolerated at the highest levels and I am encouraged by the fact that the digital age is not allowing for people to “get away” with as much as they could before. The situation on January 6th is one that our country will not forget and it is a very current example of the inequities of how people are treated based on their gender and the color of their skin.

We have a new administration and even in Boston, we have our first woman and first black mayor Kim Janey. Sadly, this is a first, but it is encouraging.

I think the BLM movement has forced corporations to take a hard look at themselves at the highest level. This isn’t an HR initiative; it is a culture definer. We are doing more work around researching and presenting diverse candidates who may not have the typical experience or the ethnic or gender make up as “those known” in the industry, which I think is a step in the right direction.

Can you tell our readers a bit about your experience working with initiatives to promote Diversity and Inclusion? Can you share a story with us?

I have had the pleasure of working with some great organizations in developing and launching diverse brands for the likes of Ericsson, Akamai, New England Baptist Hospital, and RELX Group. Seeing companies willing to scorecard themselves and invest in initiatives to share the culture and celebrate the diversity across their business has been great.

I have had a front-row seat surrounding the need for inclusion for the disabled and special needs population. My older daughter is 16 and from a very early age, she missed milestones and was behind. We are lucky to be in a very collaborative school district in Natick, MA where she has had support and the opportunity to remain with typical peers.

However, it is something that you as a parent need to always explore, advocate and push for. I ran the Special Ed council for parents for 5 years, so I was able to get to know the administration and help advocate for other parents.

Our daughter was often a first: she’s joined all the school plays, and joined the JV cheerleading squad in high school. That has a lot to do with her being a well-liked kid and having parents who can support her. We just got a diagnosis for her last year, but most of us don’t have a roadmap for how to be included, accepted and given the right opportunities. We often don’t even know what we are missing.

In business, it’s positive to see companies recognizing that there’s a need for a roadmap. It has been great to see the many companies and organizations willing to adjust their hiring plans to support diverse talent and differently-abled individuals. This needs to expand to allow for individuals using different pronouns or people who come from varied ethnicities and cultures.

This may be obvious to you, but it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you articulate to our readers a few reasons why it is so important for a business or organization to have a diverse executive team?

Not to date myself, but I was often the only woman in my role throughout my career. I was the only female salesperson for my first sales job, and the only female manager for most of my roles. I didn’t focus on it, because it was just was the way my career progressed. As I have hired more and more people in the last 10–15 years, I see the importance of employees seeing someone in a leadership position who may come from a similar culture, background, and gender.

A diverse employee base allows for diversity of thinking, conflict and productivity. I mean conflict in a good way, that allows someone to say “that doesn’t feel right to me” or, “have we considered X?” From a business standpoint, customers are becoming more stringent on supplier diversity and ensuring they are supporting businesses run by women or other underrepresented groups.

I think the key to your question is in the executive team. It can’t just be the admin/support teams in 2021. Board and C-suite representation are here to stay — which is a great thing.

I think it is important to realize that shifting your diversity recruiting strategy will only work if the company embraces it as a whole. If a hiring manager pushes back or a team isn’t welcoming, all the time and expense put into recruiting and training that employee will be wasted. Ultimately, they will leave if they don’t feel connected.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. You are an influential business leader. Can you please share your “5 Steps We Must Take To Truly Create An Inclusive, Representative, and Equitable Society”. Kindly share a story or example for each.

I think our values at Talent Works speak to the framework you need to follow to create an inclusive, representative and equitable society.

Our values are:

Support one another

Ask the question. Have the idea.

Defy convention

Share your passion

Above all, be courageous

It is really hard to do any of those things if you don’t feel like you can have a voice and be safe to have an opinion. Here are a few examples of how I have seen companies making it work:

Understand unconscious bias in your organization. This can be everything from profiling and understanding that a certain person (for example, a single parent or chief caregiver to an older relative) may not want a promotion that involves travel, etc. Audit your job descriptions with a critical eye to understand what you need and what you want. Often, they are two different things, and from a gender perspective, female candidates often won’t apply unless they feel they meet 90–100% of the criteria. Studies have shown that male candidates may not be not so concerned and may apply regardless. Making a job description so daunting that no one wants to apply doesn’t always heed the best talent. Take a critical look at your organization and don’t be afraid to abandon and update your thinking. A great example would be to shift a “mandatory traditional 4- year college degree for all roles.” There may be candidates with 10 years of experience or veterans who are perfect, but were not financially able to go down the traditional college route. As leaders, we need to find a hardworking person to join our business for the opportunity to build and grow. It is difficult when you hire a person who just wants another accolade on their resume and then leaves in a year. Create a culture of inclusion and equity even while we are remote. Do your employees feel connected? Is it easier for them to have an internal career discussion and stay, or easier to just accept a call from a recruiter who is offering something which seems better or easier to navigate? 2021 is about retention, so keeping critical employees engaged and productive will be key to recovery. Consider your DEI plans at all times. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion isn’t a side project for someone in HR. There is a raft of research over the last 2 years showing that more diverse organizations are growing more quickly and adapting to change more successfully. Your DEI mission should unify your organizational direction from marketing and customer strategies through to talent acquisition, learning and development, CSR and rewards. Above all, it should evolve. DEI now goes far beyond culture to encompass gender, neurodiversity, ability and age. As a strategy, it cannot stand still.

We are going through a rough period now. Are you optimistic that this issue can eventually be resolved? Can you explain?

I am optimistic, as I believe the digital age is helping to bring evidence of bad behavior, racism, anti-Semitism and bullying to the public. 2020 was the perfect storm of the pandemic, Black Lives Matter, unemployment, political unrest — and learning.

There are businesses struggling to stay afloat. However, there are also companies skyrocketing with the need to hire more and more tech, sales and support roles. As business leaders and individuals, we need to check our thinking. Without so much commuting and travel, we have time to do the hard work in building out a new value systems or diversity frameworks to ensure we are moving forward to a place of collaboration and fairness in our hiring strategies.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

There are two. The top of my list would be Oprah Winfrey. I had the chance to see her in person a year ago at a workshop in NYC and I was so impressed. I used to love her show as she really was the first host to show empathy, sympathy and vulnerability. She shared her difficult past and her current struggles with people all around the world. She has taken her wealth and supported schools, and girls in Africa and around the world. I love what she has done with WW (formerly Weight Watchers). She was my inspiration as a young journalist and I would love the chance to meet her 1:1.

The other person I have to mention is Tim Gunn from Project Runway. For many of the same reasons, I love that he is able to share his full self and support the people he mentors. He can tell someone bad news and you still respect and appreciate him even if he just devastated them with his critique. To me, that is someone you would love to have in your life — not to mention the fashion advice!

