Jodie Hewson of Stay Wilder: “Take a break”

As a part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jodie Hewson, CEO and Co-Founder of Stay Wilder.

Jodie Hewson is a seasoned marketing veteran, who after years of working as a growth marketer for startups, tech companies, and nonprofits, grew tired of witnessing the disastrous effects of unregulated business growth and unethical tourism on both society and the planet. Now, as the CEO and Co-Founder of Stay Wilder, an eco-resort and environmental advocacy brand, Jodie, along with her husband and business partner Rob Cable, hope to disrupt the travel industry and provide the eco-curious with an accessible alternative to the status quo.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I got into business when it was time to apply for university and I couldn’t choose between a science and art degree. I loved both so much.

My dad told me about a marketing competition he’d read about in the paper, and said he could see me thriving in the industry.

I knew as soon as he said it, he was right. I’d been starting businesses and clubs since I was little, and even liked to spend time making up advertisements for products I made up on my chalk board as a kid.

When I graduated from my commerce degree, I went about getting jobs, and working my way “up.” I was hired as a junior marketer at a mid-sized tech company that was in the middle of pivoting towards SaaS and mobile products. I was brought in to do brochures and basic marketing as someone with a year of experience, and ended up leading the entire build out of their digital strategy, a corporate rebrand, a new product line strategy, and a product launch, and was promoted to Director of Marketing within a couple of years.

I was then recruited to a much larger global company in Vancouver, and then recruited back into more of the startup, high-growth world again in consumer health products. But eight years of working non-stop, and out of alignment with the things I cared about added up. I burnt out badly three times in two years.

My husband and I went on vacation to get away from it all. I was able to have the space and time to evaluate my life and whether it was really leading me to where I wanted to be. I was also on beautiful islands of the Philippines, seeing the destruction of tourism everywhere.

The two added up to me realizing I wanted to start my own company, and make travel better for people and the planet. I quit my job a few months later and started on the path to creating Stay Wilder.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

At Stay Wilder our vision is to replace the destructive way we travel and live with a way that regenerates the planet. With this goal and mind, we knew we had to make eco-friendly travel more affordable, scalable and appealing to the travelers of today and tomorrow — millennials and Gen Zs.

Anytime you make something existing more affordable, appealing and scalable, you have to rethink existing models of how things are done. We needed to figure out what matters to customers, what doesn’t, and how to cut the bloated bulk of traditional hotels and resorts, while still creating unique and delightful experiences.

To get started we’re using a lot of tools that are available but not widely used and adopted at scale and with a user-focus. We also aim to eventually be a center for innovation in user experience between the physical and digital world, and in regenerative building, design and products.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I share this story often because I think it’s important. At 24, I was a newly appointed Director of Marketing at a $12 million tech company, where I sat on a leadership team with several men over 40. I had to give a lunchtime update about our new rebranding and product line strategy that I was leading. The goal was to build trust in the plan.

I had a dentist appointment in the morning that ran late, and I wasn’t allowed to eat beforehand, so I got to work panicked, starving, and without the time I thought I had to prepare.

I ran to the cafeteria and bought whatever I could find that would be easy to eat, which happened to be chocolate bars.

The sugar high and panic took over. What was supposed to be an informal, happy chat with the company to build trust in my plan, turned out to be a massive disaster that distracted from how important our rebrand was.

This experience taught me how important it is to protect your mental and physical health at work, and give yourself the space and time you need for important things. At the time my mentality was to sacrifice myself to cram as much into every day as possible. To show up as a leader, you need space and time for yourself.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I can point to several friends and colleagues who have truly been a blessing in helping me almost pinball my way to where I am now, but I struggle to come up with specific mentors. In so many of the places I’ve worked, there’s been so much immense pressure combined with a fast-paced environment and internal politics — I don’t know that anyone has ever had the space and time to offer true mentorship.

This is not to say I haven’t had support, or worked for and with great people, but I do wish there had been more opportunities in my career to have a true mentor to help along the way.

I’m not sure if this is a product of the digital age and our fast paced life, but I know many women who feel the same way. It’s why I do try to take on mentees, and worked to create a mastermind group of women entrepreneurs this year.

Community and support moves mountains.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

I think disruption is “not so positive” when its impact on people and the planet are worsened instead of made better — which, if we’re honest, is a lot of today’s innovation.

When we optimize for growth and financials alone, we fail to give any value or consideration to the other important variables being impacted: human health, social justice, and environmental impact.

I think often about what the world would be like in the next 20 years if we all aimed to disrupt with all of those factors in mind. I call this idea, product-market-purpose fit, and it means solving customer and market problems with solutions that support a greater purpose. Blueland, a cleaning product company reimagining a world without single-use plastic, and Unbuilders, a demolition company that supports the circular economy, are great examples of innovation that supports better options for people, the planet, and the market.

This is also what we intend to do with Stay Wilder.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Take a break.

A phrase that’s been uttered to me hundreds of times across my career. It’s often something I need the most, and am the least likely to pursue if something is bothering me. There’s so much to be said about attacking a problem with a clear mind, a relaxed well-fed body, and after a long walk in nature or a nap.

Do the thing you want to do now with whatever you have.

So often, we get so stuck in the story of “one day I’ll be able to do what I want to do.” I personally used to default into this thinking so often that I would plan hundreds of things I needed to do before I could just do the thing I wanted. Take Stay Wilder, for example. A few years ago, I was telling my friend, “before I start my company, I want to build up my social media following, start a travel blog, start some small Airbnbs, and get really good at photography, because that way when I start my company, I’ll be ready.” He said to me, “why don’t you just focus on doing the thing you want to do, and making it work with what you have?” My mind was blown. Frame your problems around where you are today and see if you can make them happen, before ruling it out as something you have to delay.

What would you do, if you were acting as your best self?

My therapist said this to me one day when I wasn’t sure how to approach a problem and so many people were giving me different advice. When she framed the question that way, I instantly knew what to do. I try to come back to this question as often as I can, as it cuts so much unnecessary drama and brings so much ease into my life.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

My aim with Stay Wilder is to continuously be a center for innovation in regenerative, eco-focused businesses. That’s all I’ll say for now! You’ll have to stay tuned as we grow to find out more.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by ‘women disruptors’ that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

I would say funding and perception. In 2019, we celebrated the fact that venture-capital (VC) funding to women entrepreneurs grew to a record high of 2.8 percent of all funding. A win, but still pathetic. Debt financing is another sad story, with women receiving two thirds of what men receive in loans. This year, as the pandemic hit, VC investment in women entrepreneurs dropped significantly again relative to men, to below pre-2019 levels. Women disruptors are fighting an uphill battle and the odds are not in their favor.

Perception is also an issue. In my experience, women are held to higher standards than men, and scrutinized more than their male counterparts, while having more boxes to check. Because there are so few women entrepreneurs, the ones who thrive must also be lifestyle icons: witty, beautiful, well-dressed and have a perfect home and family, while also being perfectly pleasant and making no mistakes as a leader. Make mistakes, and let everyone down. I’ve seen this time and time again with the “outing” of women CEOs and entrepreneurs by other women writers over the last few years. I worry this constant scrutiny and focus on having everything together holds women back from focusing on their true super powers and ability to innovate.You can’t innovate if you’re constantly afraid and scrutinized for failure, or worried about the judgement of your hair, makeup and clothing.

It’s a cycle that continues to feed itself and is what holds women back from disrupting and creating a new reality where they can thrive.

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

Lately the most impactful book I focus on is Drawdown, by Paul Hawkin. Drawdown provides 100 measures we can use to save the planet from climate change. I’ve owned this book for years, and I constantly search through it for inspiration to make the biggest potential impact with Stay Wilder.

It breaks down the most impactful ways we can make dents in our carbon footprint as a society, and also draw down carbon in our atmosphere by working in cooperation with nature. I love to find threads of wisdom we can build into the Stay Wilder experience to affect our overall impact, and introduce guests to new ways of thinking.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The Stay Wilder vision is to replace the destructive way we live and travel with a way of life that can regenerate the planet. This #wilderlife movement is just getting started as we launch Stay Wilder next year, and I can’t wait for it to grow.

