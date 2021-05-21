Jodi O’Donnell-Ames of Hope Loves Company: “Know your team”

Know your team. Listen closely to what they need and how they best learn. Being a leader means that you have the opportunity and responsibility of being a person of integrity. One leadership style will not work for everyone.

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

In this series called “Second Chapters; How I Reinvented Myself In The Second Chapter Of My Life “ we are interviewing successful people who reinvented themselves in a second chapter in life, to share their story and help empower others.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jodi O’Donnell-Ames.

Jodi O’Donnell-Ames is the founder of a unique non profit, Hope Loves Company, an empowerment and wellness coach, author, Tedx speaker and ALS advocate.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born and raised in a very small town (one square mile small!) and while my resources were limited, I always had big dreams from a young age. I wanted to be a dancer, writer or actress.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”?

“Tell me, what is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life?” by Mary Oliver, reminds me that we can consistently reinvent ourselves and that it is a possibility at any age.

Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

When you grow up in a small town, you don’t always have access to big city ideas, cultures, and opportunities. I couldn’t wait to meet new people, learn new things and gain new experiences outside of my community. Innately curious, I wished to investigate everything life offers.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

My top three qualities are determination, curiosity and mindset.

Determination: I have always had a vision and expectation of my life’s journey. However, vision without determination and strategy cannot lead to progress. Every day I plan and execute three major goals that will help to bring my vision into fruition. Determination means never having an excuse. Set goals, set standards and be committed to the journey.

Curiosity: Staying curious is key to growth and success. I will always be a student! Every time that I learn new things, I am also opening the door to new opportunities. My recent classes in podcasting, NLP (Neurolinguistic practitioner) and entrepreneurship, have helped me to not only be a better coach and speaker, but also a better CEO.

Mindset: Our thoughts are far more powerful than we realize. They can propel us forward or stop us in our tracks. Controlling our thoughts is a huge part of mindset and having a growth mindset is essential to staying on task and to recovering from setbacks. When I was in the process of founding a nonprofit, Hope Loves Company (HLC), the only non-profit in the U.S. that supports children who have loved ones battling ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease), there were days when I felt like quitting. That’s when my growth mindset kicked in and took the wheel.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

My career life began as a teacher of Language Arts. After my 30-year-old husband Kevin was diagnosed with Als, I left teaching to focus on being a loving caregiver and mom (to our three-year-old daughter) and I am forever grateful for that time. When Kevin sadly passed away in 2001, I began a new goal to launch a nonprofit with the intention of filling a huge need to support caregiving children. After more than a decade in that role, I chose to step back and to focus on my strengths as a leader, writer, speaker, mentor and more while also continuing to volunteer at HLC and sharing our message.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

Rather than reinventing, I have really redirected myself. I started HLC at 47 years old when many people are preparing for their retirement. Creating a mission-driven service- one that is needed and appreciated-taught me the power of possibilities. My second chapter is allowing me to expand those possibilities. In many ways, the last ten years of my life have been preparation for the next ten. As an entrepreneur, empowerment and wellness coach and speaker, I am utilizing all of the skills that make me who I am. The redirection allows me the flexibility to be a multi-passionate entrepreneur.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

I have spent the last five years finding and training an amazing team at HLC. Once that team was in place, I wanted to step aside to encourage new ideas, energy and vision.My husband Benton retired in 2018 and we love to travel. A portable career was ideal for our goals to visit more of the United States. Coaching and speaking require only my skills and a computer, which enables me to work from anywhere. In addition, having the flexibility to work anywhere allows me the chance to spread more awareness of ALS and caregiving children.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skillset inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing?

Everything that I have ever done or have been has required three roles: teaching, mentoring, and speaking. I used these skills in several positions, however there are many more things that I want to do which rely on these particular skills. I am fascinated by growing my talents and trying new things. Knowledge is power so when you go back to school or take classes, your get to expand your vision.

How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

When pivoting, I asked myself a powerful question- how can I improve and nurture the skills that I already possess and what fields are seeking these skills? This question ignited my search for classes, conversations and coaches and thus, a new direction. Once you understand the vision, you strategize next steps. Allowing myself the time to reflect and research was key in my discovery and pivot. With progress, my barriers diminished.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

It’s been three months since my transition and things are going very well. I have several coaching clients and many scheduled speaking engagements. I am being patient and realize that progress takes time. Every client is a gift and I’m learning so much about coaching and my capabilities. It’s been exciting to help my clients get healthy, gain confidence and transition into new careers. Hearing how proud they are of their progress makes me extra joyful.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My husband Benton retired with an ideal life in mind, working on his cars, maintaining our yard and riding his bike. However, creating a new business takes a team. I depend on him to help with some of the administrative work, the late night coffee runs and his emotional support. I have enormous energy and grandeur ideas and he never discourages me from trying something new and exciting.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction? I have been receiving training through Jesse Itzler’s Build Your Life Resume coaching program. It has been a wonderful chance to connect with other creative people and entrepreneurs. Once time permitted me to begin attending the seminars and joining the weekly calls, I recognized that I am a multi-dimensional entrepreneur and have learned so much about myself, my strengths, my challenges and my passions.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

We all have days when our confidence is low and we doubt our talents and abilities. That’s perfectly normal but those days can’t last. I recently began a habit for tough days and it’s been helpful. When I feel as though I am not capable of accomplishing something, I list all of the things that I have accomplished and take a moment to recognize not only my successes, but the hard work, dedication and planning involved. Then I pick up my pen or open my commuter and begin. Recently I took an online class and was nervous about the prospect. It took me a few days to get back into my studying habits, but once I remembered the process and the privilege of learning something new, I was elated.

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

In the last decade, I have surrounded myself with mentors. These are the teachers and examples of who I want to become. Having a community of people who you know, like and trust is a must for growth and success.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

I follow the belief that life begins outside of your comfort zone. Starting a non profit was the beginning of this process. The only way you can grow is to learn new things and learning new things can make you feel inadequate at times. Applying for a Tedx was a huge step in challenging myself in an uncomfortable way. However, giving the talk and feeling proud of it only cemented the fact that I can do anything if I put my mind to it and to try things that scare me.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

Read as many books as possible about leadership. There are thousands of books on the topic and several will align with your perspective. Choose a leadership style that resonates with you and use it as a guideline. Know your team. Listen closely to what they need and how they best learn. Being a leader means that you have the opportunity and responsibility of being a person of integrity. One leadership style will not work for everyone. Communicate clearly and never assume anything. Effective communications are essential in every aspect of running a company. In the beginning, we would have meetings without a follow up email- assuming that notes were taken. Providing a follow email with action items puts everyone on the same page. Know your strength and challenges. I am a strong visionary but not the best administrator. By concentrating on my talents, I can work with more clients and hire a virtual assistant to support my administrative needs. There is no 9–5 work day when you are leading an organization. Know that ultimately you are responsible for the overall success of your company and when the brochures were misprinted a day before the huge presentation, you will be involved in the solution.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

My passion and advocacy have always been two things: Supporting people living with ALS and their families and supporting children’s rights to be happy and healthy.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂 I would love to have any meal (she loves french fries!) with Sara Blakely and her husband Jesse Itzler (he loves fruit). I am a member of Jesse’s Build Your Life Resume community and have enormous respect for them as a couple, as caring individuals and as entrepreneurs.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

They can search my name and find links to articles, videos and television appearances. I am on all social media platforms, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Clubhouse and my website is joaspeakson.com. My books, Someone I Love Has ALS and The Stars that Shine are on Amazon.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights.

We wish you continued success and good health! Thank you for this wonderful chance to inspire others to reinvent and redirect.