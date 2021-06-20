Jodi Harrison Bauer of JodiFit: “Remember to reinvent”

Remember to reinvent — Reinventing and owning the evolution of the business is key to staying current. This has happened over the 12 years I’ve owned my fitness studio, and presently, the radio show is going through a branding overhaul. In both instances, the classes, personal training, diet and nutrition information changes constantly and it’s crucial to be on top of innovative information to help my clients reach their goals. And for the podcast, it’s about reflecting how the show has evolved since its inception last year

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

In this series called “Second Chapters; How I Reinvented Myself In The Second Chapter Of My Life “ we are interviewing successful people who reinvented themselves in a second chapter in life, to share their story and help empower others.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jodi Harrison Bauer.

Jodi Harrison Bauer is a 60-year-old woman who has never allowed age to define or confine her. She is a two-time World Bikini Champion, owner and founder of JodiFit boutique fitness studio and host of Fearlessly Authentic podcast. Her content focuses on inspiring others live their most fearlessly authentic lives by helping them break out from their box of confinement whether it be age, relationship status, experiences or more. In 2019, Jodi became the oldest woman to vye for a spot in the iconic Sports Illustrated Swim Issue, making global headlines while being named a finalist out of 10,000 women more than half her age. You can find Jodi @jodiharrisonbauer.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I refer to myself as a self-proclaimed, conformed scaredy cat, and people-pleaser because I was always afraid to take risks and wanted to make everyone happy. I was a “good” girl growing up, always followed the rules and worried about disappointing anyone. I didn’t drink or smoke, had nice girlfriends from the cheerleading squad, dated the captain of the football team, and went to a good college. At the age of 24, I married a smart man with whom I had 2 healthy, beautiful daughters. On the outside, I appeared to have it all, but I was unfulfilled, tired of following the rules and making everyone else happy. Don’t misunderstand me, I was grateful for all that I had but I felt confined to being a certain person that everyone expected me to be. I had outgrown this stage in my life and needed to find the new me. At 42, I gave myself permission to find happiness and get divorced. This next chapter of my life gave me the confidence to no longer seek the approval of others, focus on finding myself, and rebuild my self-esteem and confidence while raising two strong daughters as a single mom.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Always trust your gut” is a favorite life lesson quote of mine that I need to be reminded of often. I’ve been in the fitness industry for almost 35 years. Gut health is a very important part of feeling healthy, so it’s no surprise that trusting your gut makes sense -literally and figuratively. After my divorce, I promised myself to always trust my gut because when I do, I make the right decision. Our mind can play games with our choices, but our gut will never lie. This has helped me in my business, social media, podcast, friendships, and relationships. All the big decisions I’ve made thus far were by trusting my gut instincts and ignoring the voices from others and the ones in my head telling me, “you’re too old, Jodi.”

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

The top three qualities are determination, persistance, and really hard work. Ever since I was in my 30’s, my goal was to compete in fitness shows, become a world champion, and be on the cover of Oxygen Magazine. At 46, 20 years older than most girls beginning their fitness competition journey, I hired a coach to train me to become a world champion. I did this while raising my daughters and experiencing some physical changes in my body as I neared 50. As I prepared for the shows focusing on the training, food prep, posing and stage presence, I realized how determined I was to reach my goals even though everyone told me I was too old to compete. I was never giving up on this very vivid dream of mine. I loved how strong the process made me. I found my true grit because when it’s just you on stage in a tiny bikini with a pair of stripper heels, there’s no place to hide.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

Before I started this second chapter of my life, my career experience had been in retail. I had started in high school and then became a buyer after college until 1989. Soon after, I hit the gym to get back into shape. It was then that I was approached to become a group fitness instructor. I became certified and began teaching classes while also working a few hours weekly as a perfume spritzer. When my second daughter was born in 1993, I stopped working in retail and focused on my family, fitness, teaching classes and volunteering. Eventually I became the president of one of the local charity groups. I was chosen and honored as an outstanding leader in the state, as well as a national young leader under 40. When I wasn’t volunteering, carpooling or being a wife and mom, I was hitting the gym 5 times a week for 2 hours. It was always important to me to stay strong mentally and physically. Looking back, I realize this was an important part of who I was because it taught me self- care, strength, and determination. I didn’t know the impact it would have on the rest of my life.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

I became passionate about fitness in the second chapter of my life. I was noticing changes physically and mentally. That’s where I started changing from the inside out and focusing on my personal growth. That led to becoming a businesswoman and entrepreneur with opening JodiFit, a boutique fitness studio for women. Building my own business from the ground up at age 50 led me to where I am today — an expert on aging fearlessly. I promised myself at the start of this new chapter I would be true to myself and not fear stepping out of my comfort zone. I knew the best direction for growth was outside my comfort zone. I wanted to stand in my truth and honor myself. By sharing my experiences and struggles, I envisioned myself as someone who could help others be the best versions of themselves. It was important to me to help others feel more confident in their bodies through fitness and healthy eating.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

The specific trigger of unhappiness, lack of fulfillment and confinement in my marriage, led to me taking the biggest plunge of my life at the time, which was to get divorced. I was tired of playing it safe, pleasing everyone except myself, and I knew there was so much more for me in life. It was important to show my daughters how strong I really was. They hadn’t seen this side of me yet and I was motivated to be that strong role model for them. If I stayed quiet and wasn’t standing in my truth, what was I teaching them? Part of the problem was that I had gotten married early at the age of 24, when I should have been learning more about myself and taking risks in love and life. I will forever own that and have told my daughters they weren’t “allowed” to get married in their 20’s. Taking the plunge into this next chapter of my life was the biggest leap of faith that I had ever taken in my life. I was scared, but also excited about the future for myself and my daughters.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skill set inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing?

How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

When I was in high school I took a public speaking class and I got so nervous before each class that I had to drop it. When I became president of a local charity chapter in my 30’s, I volunteered to run monthly meetings and speak at events. This terrified me, but I knew I had to face my fears one way or another. As I practiced, I progressed and eventually I loved it and realized the impact I could have on others. Fast forward to last year, I decided to create a podcast and realized that this was a very important skill set I had not utilized in many years. I was excited to start again as I approached a new way I could help educate and empower my listeners. However, at the beginning when I went live on my live podcast show, those old fears snuck back into my head. I thought about my voice quivering like it did every time I made a presentation in school or as a volunteer. Instead, I found myself speaking in a naturally strong way because I realized that once I start speaking on things I’m educated in or passionate about, my fear of public speaking dissipates.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

The radio show and podcast Fearlessly Authentic are my newest initiatives and it’s been another positive push outside my comfort zone. I didn’t know anything about being a host and although I have some radio experience as a guest, this was all on me to carry the show and encourage people to tune in weekly. It was a scary but exciting feeling knowing that my show aired live to over 2 million listeners. I loved the adrenaline rush before the show, somewhat similar to competing on stage in a bikini competition and was excited to share the stories with my audience. I love being on the radio and having that voice to help others learn more so they can live a larger and more beautiful life. Every week is about educating, empowering, and inspiring others, along with my guests so they can live a fearlessly authentic life.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am grateful to my daughters who have been my biggest cheerleaders. They were in their teens when I started my second chapter which began with my fitness competitions and moved to opening my own business, competing for Sports Illustrated Swim, launching my social media presence and creating the Fearlessly Authentic podcast and radio show. They weren’t initially supportive, but after they saw what I was accomplishing, they realized how important this goal was and they were the first ones to have my back. This meant the world to me because my goal in this second chapter was to face my fears and take risks while becoming the best version of myself so I could be a strong role model for them. The biggest compliment I ever received was when I heard that they shared my fitness pictures and podcast episodes with their friends.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

My second chapter has taken me in many directions beginning with fitness, opening my studio, pushing through age barriers, and then to my podcast. However, the most interesting story was when I made global headlines in 2019 at the age of 58. It was then that my youngest daughter, 26, suggested that I compete for a spot in the iconic Sports Illustrated Swim Issue. I told her I was done competing in a bikini but she wouldn’t give up. I remember her telling me, “Mom, you’re the only woman I know who can walk and talk in a blinged-out bikini in stripper heels,” referring to my competition days. After much thought, I decided to put myself out there one last time. Sports Illustrated didn’t have anyone in the swim issue representing the “regular” woman over 55, so I felt compelled to take on this challenge.

To make a very long story shorter, as I was standing in line for 6 hours at the open casting call in South Beach with my oldest daughter, 30, I noticed a few calls coming through from New York, but ignored them. I had my blinders on, and was in the competitive zone again. I gave her the phone as I saw a text come through from a Good Morning America producer and a writer from the New York Post just as I reached the end of the line to fill out my entry form. I had so many questions about why people were so curious about my story and why they were frantic to get in touch with me.

But this was just the beginning- now it was time for me to wait another few hours and then finally have one minute with one of the models and make the pitch for why I should be in the swim issue. My pitch was to include women over 55 because we are not defined by our age, and we are tired of being confined in the box that society wants to keep us in. Women over 55 are sexy and vibrant and Sports Illustrated should celebrate that.

I was competing with over 10,000 women more than half my age. It would be later that evening that I would receive a text informing me that I had made it through to the next round- the Top 60. While we were waiting I had interviews with Inside Edition and the New York Post. I agreed to go on Good Morning America once I was back home, no matter how far I went in the competition. The whole day was a whirlwind.

The next day, all 60 of us lined up to start a brand new process. Again, I walked through the W Hotel and headed towards the large conference room where the top 16 would be chosen after a day of interviews and photo shoots. In the lobby lined up against the wall, there were piles of the New York Post and to my surprise, I was on the cover. That’s when everything exploded. People knew me as the oldest woman to ever compete for a spot in the SI Swim issue and were pushing that I should be picked. I was on news platforms all over the world and was inundated with texts and calls. Here I was, standing in my truth, honoring who I was, knowing how much I overcame to be at this point in my life and showing women that age shouldn’t box them in or define who they are.

I have one more story…TikTok. My daughters told me I was too old to get on it back in the Fall 2020, but I just knew it would be a fun platform for me. Of course I didn’t listen because I was past getting permission or waiting for anyone’s approval. I was confident in who I was and taking risks came very naturally for me now.

It all started when my youngest daughter took a video of me cleaning out the turkey for Thanksgiving. I received a few funny comments which gave me the confidence to start posting videos on how I embrace my age, live a healthy life, and overcome many struggles. I wanted to share my experiences and expertise to help others who might be struggling like I was 20 years ago.

On 4/23/21, I posted a video illustrating how my shoes have reflected the different ages and stages in my life, and to this date it has gotten 4.1 million views! This is on a social media platform where 80% of the users are between the ages of 16–24. I remember when I had first joined TikTok, people were calling me grandma! I hope this inspires others who are over the age of 50 and hesitant on joining an app like TikTok. You do not need permission to have fun and enjoy yourself. Your age should never define you.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

Yes, I have many times. Almost every time I tried something new, I always had some sort of struggle with it. Whether it was the risk of failing when everyone told me I was too old to compete in fitness shows, opening up my studio, trying out for Sports Illustrated, starting a podcast. or going on TikTok and being called a grandma, I struggled through it. I struggled with truly believing in myself and what I was doing. Nobody believed in me at the beginning. I was all alone. I proved to myself that what I was dreaming and manifesting was becoming a reality. As much as I struggled, I always believed in myself and the strength I had within me to overcome the obstacles. If you dream it, you can do it.

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

I didn’t have the support of anyone in my life except maybe one friend, so I built my support system from the ground up. I was starting a new chapter and had only myself to rely on as I rebuilt a new me with a new purpose and meaning. It was lonely, but I believed in what I was doing.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

The only time I truly stepped out of my comfort zone before my second chapter was in the gym. For me, that was where I felt empowered enough to step out of it and feel uncomfortable pushing myself daily, and getting mentally and physically tougher. I didn’t realize what a huge role my fitness would play in my life, but it helped create who I am today. I learned discipline, commitment and the ability to have the power to change something in my life. If it was possible to change the way I felt and looked in my body, then I could change other things in my life too. Change happened when I got uncomfortable. What a beautiful thing! I took this mentality and applied it to my life. As I became more comfortable with the discomfort, things changed for me in all aspects of my life. An example of the physical change for me was after I had both daughters. My goal was to get into the best shape of my life, so I learned all I need to know about diet and nutrition and the best workouts to get me strong and lean. One thing I learned was patience and to trust the process. Within 12 weeks, I had reached my goal by staying consistent and persistent. This was the first time I realized that I actually had the power to change something, which is why to this day at 60 years old, I still lift heavy and stay consistent in my workouts. The workouts have changed a bit as my goals have changed, but I’m still a lean fighting machine. 🙂

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

1-Remember to reinvent — Reinventing and owning the evolution of the business is key to staying current. This has happened over the 12 years I’ve owned my fitness studio, and presently, the radio show is going through a branding overhaul. In both instances, the classes, personal training, diet and nutrition information changes constantly and it’s crucial to be on top of innovative information to help my clients reach their goals. And for the podcast, it’s about reflecting how the show has evolved since its inception last year.

2-You don’t need to know everything — I thought I had to know everything, but I soon realized that I didn’t, and it was okay. I devoured books on personal growth and learned to be kind to myself when I didn’t have the answers. If you’re not learning, you’re not evolving.

3-We all need attention — When you own a business, you’re always ON. Being an entrepreneur is a labor of love and especially at the beginning, you are living and breathing it daily. I compare it to giving birth to a different kind of baby, but one that needs nurturing, love and attention. If not, it will fail, like a neglected relationship or plant.

4-Education and engagement — I started my business just about the time Facebook became a thing. As the world of social media grew, I adapted and jumped on knowing this would be a great opportunity to educate and engage with my audience. Fast forward 11 years later, social media is a huge part of where I spend my time and money educating and engaging with my followers. With education comes empowerment.

5-Be open to change -This past year was a true test of that. When we went into lockdown, my gym closed and we had to pivot fast like the rest of the world. Within days, my members were enjoying classes via Zoom and continuing to stay mentally and physically healthy. Change is always good because it takes us outside our comfort zone and pushes us to discover the best versions of ourselves.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

My movement would be to inspire women to age fearlessly and fiercely. Most women want the same thing — to live long, happy and vibrant lives. Somewhere between the stories we were told about ourselves or settling for good enough, we stopped asking for more and we found ourselves saying, “is this it?” After 60 years of playing small and bending to fit, I decided to trade my fear and embrace my fierceness. I want women to believe that they can want more for themselves in their life, relationships and the way they feel in their bodies, regardless of age. No permission slip needed.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to meet Jennifer Aniston because she is strong, independent and resilient. I have followed her career since we all fell in love with her in “Friends” and I am in awe of how she has aged with such confidence, beauty and grace. It is also apparent that fitness is a priority to her, so I would love to talk to her about her workouts and nutrition given my background and what other secrets could she share with other women who may fear aging over 50. She is a powerful role model for women who feel they are too old to be starting something new in life and love.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

www.Jodifit.com

@jodiharrisonbauer on TikTok and Instagram

Jodi Harrison Bauer on facebook

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!