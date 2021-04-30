Jocelyn Jackson Williams of MBJ Consulting: “You need to know that your coping mechanisms will not heal you”

You need to know that your coping mechanisms will not heal you. We all reach out for something to help us feel better when we’re in pain. Whether it’s food, drugs, alcohol, sex, social media, we all have our go-to coping mechanism. But it’s important to know that our coping mechanisms can only make us feel better temporarily. Worst case scenario, we may end up with an addiction to something or someone that is not the solution to our problem.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jocelyn Jackson Williams.

Jocelyn Jackson Williams’ ultimate job is to be a conduit to healing. She is the CEO of MBJ Consulting. She also works as a Certification Trainer for the Grief Recovery Institute.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in the San Francisco Bay area. I am an only child. When I was about eight years old, my parents moved us from a predominantly black neighborhood to a neighborhood in the suburbs that was predominantly white. We were only the second black family to move in the neighborhood. Some neighbors were very welcoming, and others went out of their way to let me know I was not welcomed. My first experience with trauma was racial trauma when I learned that people will treat me differently because of the color of my skin.

In school, I was quite the serious child. I remember telling a third grader to “live it up” and have all the fun they can because by the time they get to fifth grade, life will revolve around homework.

My grandfather was my favorite person. He died when I was in the 8th grade. My grandmother was healthy my whole life but after losing her husband, she began to have a series of strokes. I was chosen as the family member to move in with her to provide her assistance during the night should she need it and so at the age of 12, I gladly moved in with my grandmother for a few years. I have a hard time classifying that time as a loss of childhood, but, I know that is true as well.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life lesson quote is, “Every battle is won before it’s ever fought” by Sun Tzu.

When I remember to live by it, I use it primarily to enter into a stressful conversation or a situation without preconceived notions. I don’t want to walk into the conversation with negative expectations of the other person. If I can decide beforehand that my encounter is going to be productive and successful, it tends to be exactly that.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Perseverance — I have learned that not everybody is going to be for me. I won’t waste my energy trying to get approval from people who don’t want to give it. I just have to do what I know I am supposed to be doing. Somehow all the rest sorts itself out. I originally got certified in Grief Recovery so my church could offer assistance to people who were struggling with a loss. Right after my certification, certain people wouldn’t take me seriously. One co-worker told people not to work with me because there was no way, in their estimation, that I was truly ready to help others. Another coworker told me that he couldn’t take the class from me because everybody would be looking to him for leadership instead of me. I can laugh now at all the ways people discredited me, but it was wounding and bewildering at the time. To this date, I have helped hundreds upon hundreds of grievers overcome their pain, loss, and disappointment, I am one of less than 10 people in this country commissioned by the Grief Recovery Institute to certify people who wish to offer Grief Recovery assistance. Had I internalized those people’s lack of faith in me, I wouldn’t be where I am today. Belief in Yourself — Fresh out of grad school, I moved to LA and began an acting career. I got a job during the holidays at a call center for a popular floral company. Then I got cast in a commercial and had to take a day off. When I got back to my call center gig, my coworkers told me that one of our colleagues became irate when she found out that I booked a commercial. She ranted about being in LA for 10 years and hadn’t gotten any work. She then proceeded to say some very unkind things about me and we never spoke again. It was then that I decided that if I am going to be in this business (or any other business, for that matter), I have got to figure out how not to treat other people’s successes as detrimental to my own. I would be intentional on using my value system to guide my decision making and interactions with others. Prepare & Practice — “If you stay ready, you don’t have to get ready.” Something that has served me well has been to ask trusted friends for feedback. When I was being evaluated to become a trainer. I gathered five friends together who I knew would tell me the truth and I did my presentation for them and got their feedback. I continue to utilize my friends in this way with projects that I’m getting ready to release.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

Absolutely. Sharing my own losses, grief, and pain is actually a part of my job.

There have been a few losses in my life that were intensely painful: being intensely bullied in my childhood; being betrayed by a friend; and a three-year bout with infertility, to name a few. But the most intense loss I have ever experienced is the death of my mother.

It came as a surprise.

At the time I was living in Southern California and she was in Northern California. I had just visited her, and she was so happy because the doctor had just given her a clean bill of health; there were no new prescriptions that she had to take.

I left her and returned to Southern California on a Saturday. And then I got a call from a police officer the following Monday that she had been found dead in the park. The autopsy report determined her death to be a heart attack. My life was completely changed within 48 hours.

My mother was the personification of unconditional love. She was my greatest cheerleader. I didn’t realize until she was gone how much my sense of being loved in the world was directly connected to how she loved me.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

The scariest part was how her death affected me both physically and emotionally. I was trying so hard to “keep it together” while feeling an overwhelming sense of exhaustion. I remember being amazed at other people and how happy they seemed to be while I felt like life was a little too painful to live. I wasn’t suicidal, but at the same time, I wasn’t interested in life because the pain was so ever-present and intense. At the time, I was working a job that allowed me to set my own hours. I would work until noon and then I had to go home and get in bed because I had no more energy to navigate through the day.

There were a couple of other physical effects that took place. I had two cysts that grew on my midsection. I went to the doctor to get them checked out and thankfully he told me that they were benign. And then, about six months after her death, my hair fell out in clumps. I lost so much hair, it looked like the type of hair loss one experiences as a result of chemotherapy. I went to a dermatologist to get help. He asked me if something traumatic happened to me the past fall. I told him that’s when my mother died and he told me that this was my body’s response to that loss.

I began to fear that my health would continue to deteriorate in strange and unexpected ways. At my worst, it felt like the pain would always be with me.

How did you react in the short term?

I was experiencing a roller coaster of conflicting emotions so much so that I was convinced I was crazy. I actually talked to a few psychiatrists hoping they would confirm that something was wrong with me. No one would do that. They kept telling me that my pain was a natural response to grieving. I didn’t believe them, but I let it go since they weren’t budging from their perspective.

I engaged in activities that gave me temporary comfort. Food was a momentary sanctuary. I ate whatever I wanted, whenever I wanted. Chili cheese fries at midnight? Check. I developed a boba addiction. I had one boba a day for months and months. My wake-up call was when I couldn’t fit into any of my clothes. At first, I blamed my washer/dryer for shrinking all my clothes but then I stepped on the scale and realized I had gained 20 pounds. That was my hint that I needed to find another way.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

The dermatologist that helped me discover why my hair was falling out told me that the best thing I could do for myself was to get rid of as much stress in my life as I possibly could. I read books and journaled every day. It helped to get my thoughts and feelings out of my head and onto paper. I hung out with friends and went to social events and parties.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

I can answer this both spiritually and emotionally. Spiritually, I was at the beach standing at the shore and watching the waves. I remember having the thought that if God could create all of this beauty, surely there must be a way to enjoy the beauty around me and be happy again. It would still be years before I received the emotional support I needed. I found the Grief Recovery Institute and went through their program which taught me how to say goodbye to the pain.

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

Talking about how I was feeling was really important. I used to stuff my emotions inside and just pretend that everything was okay. Admitting that I was in pain and talking about it were huge steps for me.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

My mentor Russell Friedman was a huge help. I remember the first time I called the Grief Recovery Institute and he picked up the phone. He talked to me for about 45 minutes about my life and losses. He ended up not just helping me process the death of my mom. He also helped me in ways I didn’t even know I needed. He helped me change my life by addressing all the emotional situations that needed my attention. He was such a great listener, and he had such empathy for my situation. He established himself as a safe person that I could talk to at a time where there were not many people in my life who knew what to say. I was so grateful for him.

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? Can you explain how you did that?

When my mother died, I discovered very quickly the things that were left incomplete between us. I was incredibly bothered by all the things I didn’t get a chance to do with her. And my list was long. Just one example, every year I would buy my mom the same gift for her birthday. I was disappointed in my lack of creativity and I felt like a terrible daughter. But one year, I got it right. I hired a jewelry designer to make her a necklace and matching bracelet made of our birthstones. It was the perfect gift, finally. But she died before her birthday. Not only did I have regret over not being able to give her the gift, I found it hard to forgive myself for never giving her a gift like this. This is just one example of the many, many things I was grieving.

Doing the work of the Grief Recovery Method was the way I reframed the consequences of losing my mom. I was able to address each and every aspect of unfinished business I had with her. In essence, I was given a pathway to healing.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

The biggest lesson I have learned is that when you pursue recovery from your losses, your pain has a beginning, middle, and thankfully, an end! I will never forget a conversation I had with my mentor, Russell. I had been teaching the Grief Recovery Method for a few years at this point when an ex and I began seeing each other again. It wasn’t going well. I remember talking to Russell about it. My question was, “I have a feeling that this is not going to work out and yet I keep trying. What’s wrong with me?” He said, “There’s nothing wrong with you. It’s just that you have done so much recovery work that you have conditioned yourself to expect healing. At this point, you can walk yourself into a situation that has the potential to cause you pain or disappointment and you will continue without fear because you know that if it doesn’t work out, you will recover.” Isn’t that deep? That’s the benefit of doing recovery work.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

You need to know that your coping mechanisms will not heal you. We all reach out for something to help us feel better when we’re in pain. Whether it’s food, drugs, alcohol, sex, social media, we all have our go-to coping mechanism. But it’s important to know that our coping mechanisms can only make us feel better temporarily. Worst case scenario, we may end up with an addiction to something or someone that is not the solution to our problem.

-When I am trying to avoid something that discomforts me, my modus operandi is isolation. For instance, when I turned 40 years old, I was single and had no prospects. I was disillusioned and depressed about it. I didn’t want to talk about my grief because I was afraid that people would minimize what I was feeling. So I stopped socializing. I always had a reason as to why I couldn’t hang out. I got in the habit of just staying in my room with my sad, lonely feelings.

-I eventually ran out of excuses as to why I couldn’t kick it. I finally reached out to a therapist to get some help. The therapist told me I needed to grieve my unfulfilled dream. Had I just continued to isolate myself from the world, I never would have gotten the help I needed to navigate my disappointment. You need to know there are no stages of grief. Over 50 years ago, Elizabeth Kuble-Ross wrote the book On Death & Dying. In it, she talked about the Stages of Receiving Catastrophic News which turned into the Stages of Dying. She was explaining the stages family members MIGHT go through with a loved one who is suffering from a progressive disease. She never coined the phrase “stages of grief.” But there wasn’t much vocabulary surrounding grief when her book came out so her stages of dying became known as the stages of grief. Kubler-Ross herself said she was not an expert on grief but the stages of grief concept stuck.

-The reason it’s so important to know that there are no actual stages of grief is because there is no such thing as a linear process in grief. Every griever’s experience is personal and unique. The so-called stages of grief make it sound like you can predict the grieving process. But you cannot. For instance, after mom died and before I knew that ‘stages of grief’ didn’t exist, I monitored my grieving process according to them. I experienced denial, anger, and depression but not in the designated order. I thought I was progressing, but I had a bad day and was back at the first stage again. There’s nothing worse when you’re in pain and wondering when it will all end to feel like you’re not even progressing. I felt like I was grieving wrong and I felt like I was crazy because I wasn’t progressing. That’s the trap of believing that your grief follows any specific stages. You need to know that you don’t have to pretend like you’re fine when you’re not. When you’ve had a dramatic loss and you feel like your world is ending, it can be extremely challenging to be around people and attend events. There can be such a temptation to put on a brave face. People may even say things like, “Ah, you are so strong!” What do you do with that? You know there’s nothing about you that feels strong, but do you really want to tell people how you really feel? No one wants to feel like they are a burden on others. Oftentimes, it feels easier to keep your true feelings to yourself or just avoid people altogether.

-But you don’t have to put on a mask. The truth is that trauma is painful, and navigating a loss is disappointing. If someone tries to tell you that you just need to think happy thoughts or count your blessings, they are giving you advice that is misapplied to your situation. You don’t recover from your pain by pretending that it doesn’t exist. When you don’t address what you’re feeling, you keep the pain. When you give yourself permission to feel your feelings, you set yourself up for your healing journey. You need to find your healing community. Friends and family can be well-meaning but certain people who are close to us and who we love may not be the best people to go to in our time of need. It’s not because they are terrible people; it’s because they don’t know that their advice is not helpful. We all grew up learning certain ways to cope with our pain and then we pass on that “wisdom” to others, never realizing that it was misinformation in the first place.

-Hours into finding out that my mom had died, word got out and friends started coming over to my place. Everyone was searching for the right words to say but there were no perfect words to remove the shock and pain upon hearing that she was gone. One of my friends attempted to ease my pain by telling me that I could rejoice because my mom was in heaven. That was not helpful. I was not in pain because she was in heaven; I was in pain because she was no longer with me here.

– I knew that having a community of people to talk to or spend time with was important while I was grieving. But I had to learn through people’s comments and actions whether or not spending time with them was making the process more difficult. And if they were a loved one making it more difficult, I didn’t kick them out of my life altogether. I just focused my energies on the people who were calming or healing to my heart. You need to know that regardless of how bad you feel right now, there is a way to experience happiness again. When life has left you full of disappointment, it can be hard to believe that you will ever be happy again. Sometimes, you can live with heartache for so long, it can feel like the pain will be with you forever. But there is a way to recover from the pain. I have found no greater assistance than the Grief Recovery Method program to address all that is unresolved in my life and heal emotionally. It’s important for people to know about this because most people tend to hope that in time the pain will pass. But the pain passes because of the actions you take. The Grief Recovery Method is the only evidence-based recovery program in the United States to help grievers with their losses. I have introduced it to as many friends and family members as I can because I love them and want them to be free the pain that holds them back. And that is what I want for us all. I want us all to be free to be happy again.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Oh, thanks for asking! I would like to inspire a happiness movement that helps us all become better versions of ourselves one step at a time. The challenge, if we choose to accept it, is to find just one thing in our lives that we would like to change or improve and take action to see it come to pass. Happiness breeds happiness. I believe it’s a fundamental truth that the happier we are, the better friend, lover, family member, citizen we become. So let this movement be about the work we put in to make ourselves happier which in turn benefits our families and community.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

This such a difficult question to narrow down to just one person. Here are my Top 2:

Rick Warren. This is the author of the Purpose Driven Life. I met him one time at his church. He was walking past me and he stopped to say, “I can tell from your eyes that you are a very kind person.” That was one of the best compliments I have ever received! He was a part of a panel of pastors who came together to talk about church leadership in the wake of George Floyd. Pastor Rick said he was moving his church in the direction of being an anti-racist church. I would love to talk to him about that and whatever else he wants to talk about.

Taraji P Henson. Taraji has done a lot of work in the past year in the mental health space with her podcast and her nonprofit foundation. Also, we are separated by one degree of separation so we would have plenty to talk about with our friend in common.

