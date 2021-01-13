Jobseekers Are Being Lied to…on Purpose

The first line on the career page of the world’s largest tobacco conglomerate reads: “Change the World #MakeHistory.” It couldn’t be more clear that job-seekers are being lied to…on purpose.

As our generation denounced, delegated, and postponed many of the traditional pillars of purpose such as religion, child-rearing, and elder-care, we found ourselves with a purpose vacuum.

Recognising this vacuum as an unmet need and thus an opportunity, HR teams at even the more nefarious organisations—missile manufacturers, oil producers, and slaughterhouses—all proffered the promise of filling it. With a 9-5.

Unsurprisingly, perhaps, this promise has not been upheld. We now see millions of workers—in almost every industry— bearing the consequences of an expectation-reality gap in their work. It’s now time that we reclaim ‘purpose’ from the confines of the Zoom room.

Charlotte Cramer, Author, The Purpose Myth

