Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Job Searching – How to Get Referred Into Your Dream Job

These tips will help you get referrals to your dream job.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Getting referred into a company to get hired for a job seems like the holy grail of job searching.  Everyone wants individuals in their network to introduce them to hiring managers to eventually lead to getting hired. Getting hired this way is so much more human and fun than applying through an inanimate job board, eh?

Fortunately, it can be done and it’s easier than you think.  Here is a proven process that has worked for numerous job seekers at many levels, including myself!

(1) Make a list of companies where you want to work. It’s important to start with an end in mind of where you want to land. Having a list will help you speak in specifics as you network, since stating having undefined parameters of what you want won’t help your job search.

(2) Research if the company has an employee referral bonus program. This information helps with how to strategically approach the company. Clearly, if a company has a referral bonus program for referring hires, this could be helpful to you. But the lack of such a program shouldn’t discourage you from applying. It’s just information to leverage.

(3) Look the company up on LinkedIn to see who you know that may work there. (Look for 2nd degree connections, as well.)

(4) Determine if there are any open jobs that you are qualified for and interested in. Using this information as a leverage point could be helpful in your strategic approach. But like the absence of a referral program, don’t let the absence of a relevant, posted open job deter you from approaching a company. 

(5) Once you have completed your research, identify someone whom you know or have a mutual connection with on LinkedIn to approach to ask for an exploratory conversation. Don’t be afraid to approach someone cold, as well, if they are a third degree connection or a fellow LinkedIn group member. Ideally choose someone that could be in the area where you want to work.  However, if you have a personal contact in another area, use the best contact you have for this initial attempt of entry. 

(6) Ask for a 10-15 minute exploratory conversation.  You can use a note formula that factors in research from their LinkedIn Profile (be sure to read it) and company research you did to make this connection.  Here is an example:

“Hello ____,

I am reaching out in the spirit of networking as we have mutual connections on LinkedIn (or whatever is the reason in their background or connection thread that motivated you to reach out to them). Would you be open to a 10-15 minute conversation as to how you came to join ___ as I am doing my research in applying for a ___role there. I am also flexible to doing this “chat” through email if that is the best way for you to connect. 

If so, please let me know how you would prefer to have this conversion so it’s the least burdensome to you. Present me several time options that are most convenient for you or let me know that I can email you my questions seeking your insight. I’m grateful for your consideration.”

You could always be more specific with this request based on mutual connections had, knowledge of work they performed, articles you have read about or written by the person you are contacting, etc.  Be creative and personal here when possible.

Generally speaking, this formula can be used to craft your e-notes requesting a chat or referral.  

—Read Their Profile

—Say how you came to find them

—Leverage something about them in your note 

 —Ask for 10-15 minute chat & make it easy to schedule 

(7) Nurture then ask if they would refer you into the organization. Based on how you may know or come to know this person, explore how they came to the company and, when appropriate, then ask for a referral to be considered for roles in your area. Don’t assume a referral will happen. Earn it through curiosity and genuine interest. 

As you can see, you can get that referral into a company when you take the right steps to do so.  These tips should help.

Lisa Rangel at Chameleon Resumes

Lisa is the Founder & Managing Director of Chameleon Resumes, a premier executive resume writing and job landing consulting firm, and a graduate of Cornell University. She was a paid Moderator for LinkedIn’s Premium Career Group for eight years. Chameleon Resumes was formed in 2009 after 13 years of executive search firm recruiting, and is recognized as one of the Top 100 Career Websites by Forbes. Lisa has been featured in Fortune, Newsweek, Business Insider, Fast Company, Inc., LinkedIn, CNN, Fox Business News, Reader's Digest, BBC, CNBC, Investor’s Business Daily, Forbes, eFinancialCareers, Yahoo!, U.S. News & World Report, Monster, Good Morning America, XpertHR (LexisNexis), and numerous local community job blogs. She has held 10 resume writing and job search career certifications and is the Career Services Partner for Cornell University. She is the author of nine eBooks and numerous video training-courses and is the creator of Resume Cheat Sheet, which has been downloaded over 70,000 times. Lisa leads the Chameleon Team that writes leadership resumes and LinkedIn Profiles and performs job landing coaching for executives and senior professionals who have been recruited, promoted, and sought after their entire career.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Photo by Jake Hills on Unsplash
Community//

Beating the Job Search Game

by Galina Fendikevich
Get A Stress free Resume writing
Community//

Tips to Get Noticed on the LinkedIn Platform by the Companies and Get a Fast Stress Free Joining

by Rob
Community//

How To Land Job Offers In A New City (Without Having To Move There First)

by Ashley Stahl

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.