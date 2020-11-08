In my mid 20’s I experienced job loss for a three months. This prompted me to do a piece of deep work to get my mental health in a better place. These few months of uncertainty, immense fear, and deep work ultimately lead me to the job I’m in today.

The deep inner work that I was able to do over the three months I was unemployed, allowed me to learn mindfulness techniques to hold the pain associated with the uncertainty and fear. One of the best techniques I learned was separating facts from feelings. This technique allowed me to breakdown the event that triggered my feelings and have a better understanding of the root of my pain. With practice, I was able to do this in the moment of a trigger and calm my nervous system.

After three months, I landed a job as a receptionist in a small outpatient mental health practice. This job opened up many possibilities for growth in a variety of aspects in the business with the direction of the owner. Over the next several years, I honed my business management skills and was eventually given the privilege to manage most areas of the business from all insurance issues, to day to day operations. This then led me to operations supervisor position I’m in today.

The three month time of great uncertainty, fear, distress while unemployed, ultimately led me to a new job, that allowed me to find my passion for the mental health industry and discover career I enjoyed and was passionate about.

This experience proved a mantra I have since adopted in my every day life : you can always begin again.