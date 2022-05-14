Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive
Thrive
Community

Job Burnout Leading Employees To Jump Ship

58% suffering burnout according to study

Thrive invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By
Photo by Elisa Ventur on Unsplash
Photo by Elisa Ventur on Unsplash

A new study released by TalentLMS, the leading learning management system backed by Epignosis and Workable reveals that seven out of 10 tech employees are considering jumping ship over the next year. The online survey included responses from 1,200 employees in the United States who work in tech/IT/software departments and roles. For the vast majority of those who explore other job opportunities, workplace changes caused by Covid-19 have made them think more about quitting (78%), as employers scramble to take steps to keep their best and brightest talent. 

Here are the top reasons driving employees away, other than salary and benefits, according to the survey:

  • Limited career progression (41%)
  • Lack of flexibility in working hours (40%)
  • A toxic work environment (39%)
  • Not being valued and appreciated (37%)
  • Inadequate management (32%)
  • Lack of learning and development opportunities (32%)
  • Burnout (30%)
  • Lack of remote work options (30%)
  • Favoritism (22%)
  • Working with outdated technology (21%)

The survey unveils an overall and deep desire for skills development, continuous learning and professional growth, as 91% of tech workers state that they want more training opportunities from their employers. As for the technologies that will future-proof employees in the job market, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) were the first choice (66%), followed by cloud-native development (49%) and blockchain (46%). 

“The realization that remote working is a viable alternative for tech/IT employees has created many employment options that are no longer geographically constrained,” said Periklis Venakis, CTO of Epignosis, who sees “The Great Resignation” as a direct result of the pandemic. “With the need for highly-skilled IT professionals at an all-time high, the survey from Epignosis and Workable shows that tech workers are increasingly viewing learning and upskilling as a top career priority.”  

Other key findings include:

  • More than half of respondents (58%) say they suffer from job burnout. Nearly nine in 10 (89%) of those who suffer from burnout are more likely to quit their job. 
  • 85% feel that their company focuses more on attracting new employees than investing in the existing ones. 
  • Skills development (58%) is the top criterion, other than salary and benefits, when selecting a company to work for. 
  • 62% say more learning and training opportunities would make them more motivated at work. 

“We’re no longer in a crazy time. We’re in new times, which calls for new rules of engagement when attracting talent—especially when recruiters and employers are struggling to fill roles,” said Workable’s content strategy manager, Keith MacKenzie. “The onus is now on employers to really step up their talent attraction game and loosen the requirements for a role. There’s a huge path to get there: find and hire those top prospects and develop them when they’re with you.” 

In responding to the survey results, Dr. Anthony Klotz, associate professor, Mays Business School, Texas A & M University, highlighted the importance of learning and development for employee retention. “While the percentage of individuals thinking about resigning may be high, the good news for organizational leaders is that many of the top reasons that employees provided for wanting to leave are readily addressable,” he said. “That is, providing workers with more opportunities for development and career advancement, giving them more flexibility in how they structure their workdays, increasing salaries and providing benefits that employees want are all quickly actionable. There is an opportunity here for companies to talk to their employees about these issues in the wake of the pandemic and then trial or implement potential solutions.”

    Bryan Robinson, Ph.D., Co-founder and CAO of ComfortZones Digital and Author of 40 books. at ComfortZones Digital

    Bryan Robinson, Ph.D. is co-founder and Chief Architect Officer (CAO) of ComfortZones Digital--the digital companion to mitigate workplace stress. He is a professor emeritus at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, psychotherapist in private practice, and award-winning author of two novels and 40 nonfiction books that have been translated into 15 languages. His latest books are CHAINED TO THE DESK (New York University Press, 2022)#CHILL: TURN OFF YOUR JOB AND TURN ON YOUR LIFE (William Morrow, 2019), DAILY WRITING RESILIENCE: 365 MEDITATIONS & INSPIRATIONS FOR WRITERS (Llewellyn Worldwide, 2018). He is a regular contributor to Forbes.com, Psychology Today, and Thrive Global. He has appeared on 20/20, Good Morning America, The CBS Early Show, ABC's World News Tonight, NPR’s Marketplace, NBC Nightly News and he hosted the PBS documentary "Overdoing It: How To Slow Down And Take Care Of Yourself." www.bryanrobinsonbooks.com.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    With Offices Reopening What Lies Ahead For Employee Engagement (Part 1)

    by Abhishek
    Community//

    Help Your Workers Avoid Burnout With These 3 Tips

    by Rhett Power
    Community//

    4 Strategies for Attracting and Retaining Top Talent in the New World of Work￼

    by William Arruda
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.