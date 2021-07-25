JoAnne Wannarachue Lord of Mali + Lili Lifestyle Accessories: “Be open to change”

Be open to change. — You may think you have a set plan but sometimes things are out of your control and you may need to tweak that plan. It’s important to be flexible and open to change. I never thought I would be designing and producing masks but I had to pivot my business and figure out to do it.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing JoAnne Wannarachue Lord.

JoAnne Wannarachue Lord, founder of Mali + Lili Lifestyle Accessories, launched her company in 2017 with the intention of creating fashionable yet functional handbags and accessories that inspire and empower women to be successful and the best versions of themselves, however they define it. The Mali + Lili curated collection of carryalls are crafted in Peta-Approved vegan leather with the attainable luxe you love, but in a functional, hands-free design you need. Design details such as convertible straps allow you to be hands-free and interior credit card slots and multi-zipper compartments keep you organized. With her 25+ year career climbing the ranks as a Buyer, DMM, GMM and VP of Merchandising for companies including Urban Outfitters, Guess by Marciano, bebe and New York & Company, JoAnne identified an opportunity in the market to offer high quality, purposefully designed handbags and accessories that keep you organized while on-the-go. Whatever life throws at you, work, school, a business meeting, traveling or everyday family life, Mali + Lili has your back — and your bag.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born in Newark, New Jersey to immigrant parents from Thailand and The Philippines who were on an exchange program for doctors and nurses when they met. I am second generation Asian American and the eldest of 3 children. I grew up in a small town in eastern Washington State where my parents started their medical practice and set out to achieve their American Dreams. When I was 16, I moved to Seattle to attend a private school my last two years of high school and then graduated from the University of Washington with a double major in Communications and Sociology. I worked retail jobs part time throughout college because I loved the social aspect and being around fashion, clothing, and accessories. After living and advancing in my career in Seattle, San Francisco, and Philadelphia, I married my college boyfriend and settled down in Los Angeles where we have lived for 20 years with our daughters, Mali 14, Lili 9 and our Frenchie Luc, 7.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“I never dreamed about success. I worked for it.” — Estee Lauder, Estee Lauder Cosmetics

I love this quote because it takes hard work to achieve success. It takes focus, drive, commitment, discipline and perseverance to be successful. There will be ups and downs along the way but at the end of the day, I remind myself that I can do this. A daily mantra of mine is “Make It Happen” and to me that means no giving up on something that I really want.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Passion

I am truly passionate about what I do for a living and I love the fashion industry that I am a part of. At a young age, I knew that I wanted to do something fashion related so my path was pretty straight forward. Over the past few years, I have shifted from the corporate world to the entrepreneurial world, but still a player in the fashion industry. I have always loved trend forecasting, product development, merchandising and design and frankly, it comes naturally to me. I constantly brainstorm ways to scale my business whether it’s through new styles, colors, or product categories. My passion for fashion runs deep.

Personal Connection

Throughout my career, I’ve partnered and worked with many talented people that I admire and trust and have made it a priority to develop personal connections. I have been fortunate to have learned from some of the best in the industry and today many are close friends and confidants that I refer to as my unofficial Board of Directors. I learned early on that it was important to be a team player and develop relationships with colleagues. Over the years, these friendships have allowed me to share ideas, ask questions, get honest feedback and make tough decisions. I value these relationships and they have without a doubt helped me advance throughout my career.

Perseverance

I don’t give up easily and I like a good challenge. There are days when I question what I’m doing but I know it’s key to stay focused and persevere. When I launched Mali + Lili, I had to figure many things out on my own and do almost everything myself which at times was frustrating and took much longer. I know there will always be challenges but I also know that I am capable of handling whatever comes my way.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

Prior to launching Mali + Lili Lifestyle Accessories, I spent over 25 years climbing the specialty retailer corporate ladder as a Buyer, Divisional Merchandise Manager, General Merchandise Manager and Vice President of Merchandising. I managed a team of Buyers, Merchandisers and Product Developers within the Non-Apparel division which was approximately $100M in annual sales. I travelled nationally and internationally for trend forecasting trips, sourcing trips and buying trips. I loved my career and thrived working in the fashion industry. I was fortunate to have mentors, role models and talented team members who helped develop me to advance in my career. Today, many are them are my closest friends.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

I always knew that I would be a business owner but I wasn’t sure how or when I was going to transition out of the corporate world. I was so used to the stability of my corporate roles with paychecks every two weeks, benefits, and bonuses. However, growing up with entrepreneurial parents, I knew that I would eventually take my experience and skills and start something on my own that would allow me the flexibility I craved as a businesswoman, mom and wife.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

In 2014, I was the Vice President of Merchandising for the Non-Apparel division at a publicly traded specialty retailer. I was living a bi-coastal life spending 10 nights out of the month in my New York apartment and the balance of the month at home with my two daughters and husband at home in Los Angeles. I had what I thought was my dream life until a I had a shocking breast cancer diagnosis. As soon as I received the news, I felt like my dream life had instantly fallen apart. After a very long 15 months of treatment, I knew that I couldn’t go back to the bi-coastal career lifestyle I had. I knew that I needed to travel less and be present for my young girls and husband. I had to figure out how to make it happen without giving up on my passion for fashion. While freelancing and consulting in LA, I knew it was the perfect time to “take the plunge”. In June 2017, I received my first Mali + Lili handbag samples and in October 2017, Mali + Lili handbags were available at Nordstrom.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skillset inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

After my 15-month breast cancer treatment, I knew it was time to hone my entrepreneurial skills. I hustled to find clients and had to put myself out there and sell my skillset. I started consulting with companies I had held full time executive roles at in the past and realized that I was now running my own business successfully and had the flexibility I wanted and needed. Once I realized I was successful working for myself, I quickly overcame any barriers that may have stood in my way. Today the Mali + Lili collection includes handbags, jewelry, caftans, mask scarves and more to come!

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

I have had the most incredible experience the past few years developing and scaling the Mali + Lili brand. Mali + Lili continues to evolve while keeping our core customer in mind. Each season we analyze our business and see what our wins were and what we could have done better. We continue to fine tune our designs, materials, packaging and seek new ways to do more for our customers and our environment. We get so excited anytime we see our product featured whether it’s editorial press, an influencer feature, a product review or someone on the street wearing Mali + Lili. We have spent the last year focusing on our DTC business as well as our retail partners and we are forever grateful to those who believed in the Mali + Lili from the start.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There a few people that stand out for sure!

My parents have always encouraged me to follow my passion (although I’m sure they would’ve loved it if I went to medical school!). They raised me to be strong, resilient, independent and to be able to take care of myself. They firmly believe that if you do something you are passionate about and you persevere and give it 100%, you will see success.

My husband, Jeff who has been by my side as we raise our two daughters, through the ups and downs of a health scare, and supported me through my career change. During the pandemic, when I pivoted the Mali + Lili business to offer Mask Scarves, Jeff became shipping manager in addition to his corporate executive role!

My mentor in the fashion industry, Greg Scott, CEO. I have worked for Greg 4 different times at 3 different companies throughout my career. Greg hired me as an Associate Merchant in 1999 and taught me so much over the years. Not only is he brilliant, but he is a passionate, fearless leader. He exudes an energy you want to be around and learn from and impress. We all did our best to give 110% with Greg as our leader.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

Prior to the pandemic, Mali + Lili was on a roll with new business and account development but then in April 2020, orders were being cancelled and push out. We partnered with accounts and tried to make the best decisions for all involved. We pivoted to designing and producing Mask Scarves and overnight had an instant hit. We couldn’t keep up with production and we received so much great press and 5 star reviews. In October 2020, Oprah selected our hands-free Josie crossbody bag, named after my mother as one of her favorite items on her highly coveted Oprah’s Favorite Things List. To this day, the Josie bag continues to be one of our best-sellers.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

Of course. There are days when you feel more vulnerable than others. A poor review, a returned item or a slow selling item can lead to questioning what you’re doing and believing in yourself. However, my 25 year corporate career taught me to be resilient and keep on going and to not take things personally.

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

Fortunately, I already had an amazing support system in place- personally and professionally through my many years of working in the corporate world. However, your support system can shift through the different stages of your business. Being open to change, new ways of scaling your business and not being afraid to ask for help is key.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

Starting my own business was definitely out of my comfort zone. During my 25 year career, I worked for large companies and with teams of talent and cross-functional partners. I focused on a specific area of expertise, buying and merchandising. Having my own business, I am responsible for everything from order processing to shipping, photoshoots, social media and more. I’ve had to learn how to do things that others used to do for me.

Soon I figured how to manage and run many aspects of my business on my own and it was empowering. When you’re a start up, you have to be nimble and figure many things out for yourself. There were mistakes made along the way but now I look at them as learning lessons.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

It’s OK to make mistakes. — Because you will, and you will learn from them. I’ve made many mistakes along way that I look at as learning lessons. Be open to change. — You may think you have a set plan but sometimes things are out of your control and you may need to tweak that plan. It’s important to be flexible and open to change. I never thought I would be designing and producing masks but I had to pivot my business and figure out to do it. Have Mentors. — I often run product ideas, social media questions, sales inquiries by those that I consider mentors. Knowing who I can trust for entrepreneurial advice has been very important to the growth of the business. Surround yourself with like-minded people who get you. These are the ones who will continue to motivate you, the ones that will pick you up when you are down. Having a team to help you get to thru the tough times is key as well as having a team to celebrate the WINS! Exercise for mental and physical wellness. I try to exercise daily and get at least 10K steps in a day. Exercise helps me clear my mind, whether it’s a walk, Pilates, Cardio. If I don’t make time for it, I’m not as on top of it as I need to be.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Find a charity to support. It is a privilege to be here and to be able to share my story about my business experience. Many others don’t have the means or opportunities to make it happen. Because of my own journey and personal experience, Mali + Lili supports breast cancer research foundations, locally and nationally. It is important to give back in any way possible.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

There are many but my #1 would be to meet with Oprah Winfrey. Our Mali + Lili Josie Bag was selected as one of Oprah’s Favorite Things for 2020 and we are forever grateful to Oprah and her team. Oprah is my Queen. She continues to evolve and has such great influence and grace. She is a female founder, a BIPOC woman, a philanthropist and so much more.

