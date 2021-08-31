Joanne Bell Of Bells Accountants: “Determination ”

Determination — there will be times you will want to give up and go in a different direction — don’t. I have come close to throwing the towel in three times, but each time it was just growing pains and I had no idea how near I was to a breakthrough! I stay true to my original goal of becoming the first sole female director to take my own company to the top 100 accountancy firms in the country. I want to show my young daughter that anything is possible, and I’m determined to aim for the sun.

Joanne brings a fresh approach to accountancy by differentiating her business from traditional accountancy firms. Joanne’s passion for delivering simple, personalized accountancy services has helped hundreds of businesses unravel financial jargon and understand their business numbers, enabling them to be profitable and stay in control of their finances — something that has never been more important than in recent months during the Covid-19 pandemic. Since starting Bells Accountants 12 years ago, Joanne has nurtured the company from 10 clients to over 2,000 through a mix of organic growth and the acquisition of local accountancy firms.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

For as long as I can remember, I have always enjoyed being independent. As a child, I was generally happier doing something for myself rather than relying on the help of a grown up. When adulthood beckoned, I knew that a career with progression would lead me on the quickest path to getting my own place! I didn’t go to university, opting instead to dive headfirst into the workplace as an office junior. From there I enthusiastically progressed through the ranks. The detailed nature of the work combined with the client-facing aspects of the job, seemed to suit my personality (and working style) perfectly, so I never looked back. One of my first job interviews was in the middle of London on the day of the tragic 2005 July London bombings — the worst single terrorist atrocity on British soil to date. This confirmed that working in the city was not the place for me and made my decision to work local and easy one.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

Right from the off, I have been very aware of how much the accountancy profession can be perceived as a masculine one. It is something that’s been proven on more than one occasion since I started the company. I have lost count of the times I’ve been mistaken for the ‘tea lady’ when customers come in to meet ‘Jo, the Managing Director’ and proceed to walk straight up to one of my older, male colleagues assuming they are here to meet him! These little ‘mishaps’ serve as reminders that I am a role model to other women wanting to enter (and succeed in) what has traditionally been stereotyped a male profession, which seems to accelerate my motivation and passion further.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I waited far too long to find premises for my business. By the time I had rented an office space, I had client records in the boot of my car, in my wardrobe, and in my kitchen cupboards! I should have made the leap much earlier than I did!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I will always be grateful to my business coach, Alison Stanfield who was with me for almost my entire professional journey. She was an incredible lady that built and sold a business herself as well as making it her mission to help me grow my practice. Alison helped me set better goals, reach goals faster and make better, informed decisions. She also taught me the importance of relationships in business and how to improve them. She helped me discover my potential and achieve it fast. She was always there to offer me support and guidance but, sadly she passed away during the lockdown of 2020 from a rare brain disease called CJD. Aside from missing her terribly, her loss continues to serve as a reminder of how short life is, and how vital it is to grab opportunities for happiness whenever we can.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

In my opinion, the percentage of female entrepreneurs is lower due to a variety of reasons. The primary one being that birthing and raising children typically tends to fall within the most productive time of a woman’s career. Unlike work in a major corporation, it is hard to take time off from your own start up business. As there is still an expectation that women should run the home and raise the children as well as go to work, it makes freeing up the considerable amount of time, hard work and energy needed to start a business particularly hard for women entrepreneurs. Building a company is hard. It takes long hours and a lot of focus, so it is vital that anyone taking the plunge receives the right support in their homelife. We haven’t yet done enough to help women progress their careers without compromising on their families.

In some industries, such as mine, gender stereotypes are still rife. It is these stereotypes that I believe make it harder for women to imagine themselves in, or apply for, accountancy roles. The problem is deepened by a lack of women employed in senior accountancy roles. In recent years, we have made big strides towards gender equality considering a century ago, women could not join professional accounting bodies because of their gender. Now, they are beginning to reach numerical parity. None the less, we still have a long way to go.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

As a society and as employers we should offer as much flexible working as possible to enable women to juggle home and work. I believe children should be educated about finances and company management at school with examples of powerful female entrepreneurs to support their learning. Greater media coverage of women role models would also be a great start in aspiring young women to reach the top. Continuing to encourage women to shout about, and celebrate their successes wherever possible, will go a long way to removing the hurdles in place.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder, but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Women are brilliant at organising and multi-tasking. Plus, they are creative, and they often boast a huge amount of empathy and emotional intelligence which I believe, enables them to motivate other people, understand and adapt to their needs and ultimately become successful leaders.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

The biggest myth I’d love to dispel about being a founder is that women only run “hobby businesses” and cannot create multi-million-pound empires. There is also a common belief that powerful women are ruthless and carry a chip on their shoulder. In my experience, the women founder’s I have had the pleasure to meet and work with are quite the opposite — they are usually humble, giving, and supportive.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

No, I don’t believe everyone is cut out to be a founder. Some people just want to do their job in normal hours and go home. Some people do not particularly enjoy change, or the pressure associated with founding a company, and I totally respect that. In my opinion, a successful founder is usually quite laid back with the ability to handle stress and take things in their stride. They would also enjoy the reward and fulfilment of building a legacy. They understand short term pain for long term gain.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, What are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

1) Patience — building a business will not happen overnight. Bells Accountants is 12 years in the making and there are still lots of things I’d like to achieve within the company. I initially started Bells as a bookkeeping business, but it soon became clear that the needs of my target client base went far beyond just bookkeeping services. In order to grow the company and meet demand, I needed to grow our offering. Even best laid plans encounter hiccups and frustrations, so it’s vital you begin your journey with a growth mindset, viewing challenges and disappointment as great learning opportunities.

2) Determination — there will be times you will want to give up and go in a different direction — don’t. I have come close to throwing the towel in three times, but each time it was just growing pains and I had no idea how near I was to a breakthrough! I stay true to my original goal of becoming the first sole female director to take my own company to the top 100 accountancy firms in the country. I want to show my young daughter that anything is possible, and I’m determined to aim for the sun.

3) Support — you need a strong support group as they will be your biggest cheerleaders. It doesn’t matter if they are friends, family, partners, or colleagues, you will need them. They will pick you up when you need it, remind you how far you have come, keep you grounded and reminded of what is important. Treat everyone you meet with respect and genuine affection, and you will soon build a support network you wouldn’t be without. Soon after I started Bells, I joined a local business networking group which has played a pivotal supportive role for me.

The pressures of building a business can often feel like a lonely venture with many hours workings solo (especially early in the process), so it is important to regularly spend time with other optimistic and like-minded associates. Inevitably, your shared camaraderie will enable you to form strong, long-lasting friendships that will be especially welcome during difficult phases of business. It’s important to find the right approach though — stay clear of using networking as an opportunity to merely obtain some quick wins. Focus instead on finding like-minded people with whom to build trusted relationships.

4) Develop a thick skin — the more you raise your profile the more some people will try to sap your energy and challenge your integrity. Some people struggle to watch others succeed. Just walk away, don’t fight fire with fire and do not engage with energy vampires. All these occasions just present you with the opportunity to grow. As I have already mentioned, there have been a few occasions where gender stereotyping has raised its ugly head throughout my career, using it as fuel to ignite my passion to succeed has always worked wonders.

5) Generosity — give, give and then give some more without expecting anything in return. Give your time, your expertise and your money if need be. Put your hand out to help anyone that needs it. The more positive energy you put out into the stratosphere, the more you will receive back (sometimes in the most unexpected ways). Remember, people rarely remember what you do for them, but they do remember how you made them feel.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Through my own experience of setting up and growing a business from scratch, I have a wealth of knowledge, skills, contacts and a passion for progression, which I enjoy sharing with clients, colleagues and all those in my network to help grow their businesses and enrich their life. Helping others has a knock-on effect which I’m eager to encourage. I want to help as many business owners as possible to be successful.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would like to help young women know that they can achieve anything they set out to do no matter what their background or academic achievements. I would love to see financial and company management included within the school curriculum. Managing finances is such a fundamental part of our lives and I believe that if introduced early enough, the stigma around it being a ‘hard’ profession to understand or get involved in would be dispersed.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to meet Sarah Willingham from the TV show, Dragons Den, she is my favourite dragon and one day, I hope to make it on the show to meet her in person. I think she is an inspirational woman. Hospitality is a tough industry, and she is truly at the top of her game. She only ever invests when she is sure she can add huge value to the business. If she turns down an investment opportunity, she does it with integrity, honesty, and care, and never tries to belittle the entrepreneur standing in front of her!

