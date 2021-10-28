Joanna Heart Of The Palm Coffee Bar: “Do it right the first time”

Do it right the first time. There were so many spaces in the beginning that I would try to cut corners or not believe in myself enough to grow bigger. We actually ended up putting up a wall in the shop to make the shop smaller in the beginning because I was too scared to open up the space and give it to the customers! I was keeping myself small! It’s definitely easier to be scared and intimidated but if you don’t jump he definitely will hit the ground running! No, when I look at my problems even though some things may cost money or a lot of time I invest in them because I do the right thing for my business long-term instead of short-term goals!

Joanna Heart is the owner of The Palm Coffee Bar in Burbank, CA. She has a passion for interior design, and was most recently featured on Marie Kondo’s new Netflix series, Sparking Joy. Joanna is a wife to her husband, Ben, mother to her son, Julien, and self-proclaimed “momtrepreneur”.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to ‘get to know’ you a bit. Can you share with our readers a story about what inspired you to become a restaurateur?

My background is in graphic design, and recruitment so I really cared more about people and design, and then I have this week at obsession for specialty coffee or shall we say expensive obsession LOL. I was sitting around the table one New Year’s Eve with my best friend and her husband, and my husband. We were drinking champagne and laughing and dreaming and talks of building a coffee shop came up. The next morning when I woke up my husband started looking for locations with her husband and they were just on it. It seems like the perfect fit for all of my skills! And honestly since that day it feels like I’ve never worked a day, I love what I do and it feels natural and fluid to me! There’s definitely a learning curve. I had worked at restaurants and bars since I was a kid so I definitely had a deep understanding of customer service, but nothing is really preparing me for all the paperwork that comes with owning a coffee shop! Lol

Do you have a specific type of food/drink that you focus on? What was it that first drew you to that? Can you share a story about that with us?

We focus on quality, and specialty items. I love carrying all the vegan and gluten-free stuff for my people who have a hard time getting good things in their category. I feel like everyone should be able to eat. I still feel comfortable after doing so, so I love catering to specific food issues when I can! But more than that the poem is about community and connecting people so that’s definitely part of it. It’s all about the quality of the goods on the way there prepared so our coffee is dialed in specifically on the hour every hour. Do you want to make sure that we’re serving the best espresso that we can every single day every single hour!

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you became a restaurateur? What was the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

I would say the funniest thing that happened to me was one day I walked in and there was a girl with a full DJ set up at my standing bar with headphones she was singing and dancing and loving life, The first instinct I had was like wait what? But honestly after it sunken I started to realize how important that was, and how special of a place I have created to allow someone to come in and dream and create in the space! What a beautiful sight to see! I definitely think Starbucks would kick you out but I was happy to have her. I actually have a video of her somewhere on her Instagram page. It reminds me of what’s important, community and good vibes!!

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? How did you overcome this obstacle?

My god this business was so hard to start up, The building process took nine months longer than I should’ve, when I opened I struggled with cash flow, no one taught me how to run this business so I learned the hard way making mistakes along the way that definitely made things more challenging! Now that I’ve learned the hard way I will never make the same mistake twice so it’s actually quite liberating. I would say the biggest way I overcame my obstacles was pivoting, and listening to my team and my customer when things aren’t working right and willing to take a look and adjust! I think as a business as long as you’re willing to adapt and grow you will thrive!

In your experience, what is the key to creating a dish that customers are crazy about?

The key to creating a drink that customers are crazy about, is to make something that would make you happy whether it be simple ingredients or whether it be flamboyant, crazy and colorful. If it makes you happy people will see that and they want to participate in that. A friend of mine before I head open the shop had mentioned that in glitter to lattes and that made me so happy, so I brought in 50 different litters edible of course until we found the right consistency for coffee is definitely hard to get it right but it was worth it and it made everyone that solid happy! We are still specialty coffee and really care about our roast or beans or farmers but we also don’t take ourselves too seriously and like to have a little fun with the classics!

Personally, what is the ‘perfect meal for you’?

The perfect drink for me is a cappuccino with unsweetened almond milk. I like to taste my coffee! Sometimes I’ll add a dash of cinnamon or a dash of chocolate on top which I learned from my Aussie husband! But once in a while I’ll drink a sweet treat!

My favorite pastry is the gluten-free doughnut which is chocolatey and almost the consistency of lava cake. It looks very unsuspecting. It’s not the most beautiful pastry but it’s definitely my favorite, rich and chocolatey!

Where does your inspiration for creating come from? Is there something that you turn to for a daily creativity boost?

I like to surround myself with things that remind me of my past or my future. So my office is filled with plants and musical instruments artwork Coffee inspiration, books, and fashion things that get me excited about life! I’m constantly looking for inspiration and every space I go to when I really need it I go to Acana Books in Culver City. My favorite book store in the city and it transports me every single time it’s almost like Time doesn’t exist in that space!

Are you working on any new or exciting projects now? What impact do you think this will have?

Today was actually the launch of our new Netflix show sparking joy with Marie Kondo! I am so excited to start sharing the transformation and the process that Marie brought me through, it was a wild journey and I’m so excited to share with the world! I plan on documenting a lot more of the changes on my Instagram page because after Marie left I wasn’t finished I kept going and I Kondo’ed the entire house! It was such a transformative experience for me because I really experienced my environment and as you know my environment is part of it. It inspires me and keeps me going and keeps me creative! Working with Marie really helped me to find the things that inspired me and have those things in plain sight and respected.

What advice would you give to other restaurateurs to thrive and avoid burnout?

Well, I learned the hard way unfortunately but I would definitely say taking a few days off will really reset you and what you see within your business. I could give advice to other people all day long but when it comes to my own business it can definitely be harder to see what’s going on, And what needs to change. My advice would be to step away completely for 2 to 3 days if possible in a different space, a space that allows you to dream bigger, not one that tells you down. I will also share some advice that my mentor has given to me: stop working in the business and start working on the business. That has stuck with me so hard I found myself behind the bar quite often and getting caught up in the day today but really in order to grow my business I need to be out of it and looking down and building, not behind the bar all day. At one point I was trying to do both. I was basically a walking zombie!! Not a good plan. When you think about a restaurant it’s really supposed to transport you when you’re in it so long you lose the luster to be transported you’ve got to get back to that space to begin again!

Thank you for all that. Now we are ready for the main question of the interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started as a Restaurateur” and why? Please share a story or an example for each.

Number one, I wish someone told me that the build-out could take longer that I should really be watching, asking questions, and digging into that process because something that took three months actually took a year but that cost me money and I didn’t realize until it was too late!

Number two, at some point you’ve got to stop working in the business and start working on the business. You will never grow if you were the person that is handing the coffee over to the customer. If you want growth it takes constant work, constant dreaming, and constant risk.

Number three, do it right the first time. There were so many spaces in the beginning that I would try to cut corners or not believe in myself enough to grow bigger. We actually ended up putting up a wall in the shop to make the shop smaller in the beginning because I was too scared to open up the space and give it to the customers! I was keeping myself small! It’s definitely easier to be scared and intimidated but if you don’t jump he definitely will hit the ground running! No, when I look at my problems even though some things may cost money or a lot of time I invest in them because I do the right thing for my business long-term instead of short-term goals!

Number four, listen. Listen to what your customers are saying, there’s definitely going to be some that just has her own story, but if you keep hearing the same story over and over you are going to have to change something. Also ask them if they’re not always going to tell you how they’re feeling or what your experience was when you build a rapport with a customer you need to make sure that you build an authentic one. I have a customer who is almost like a spy for me. She tells me when drinks come out wrong or when orders are slow and there’s a line or one of my employees might be having a bad day! She tells me the truth of what her experience was and for that I am so thankful that it is irreplaceable. But the best part about it is that I listen to her, I hear her, I see her because she is a representation of how my business is doing and I trust her! I also listen to my employees to some degree although sometimes I think this can get out of hand. I like to hear what her thoughts are on what is not working and how we can possibly do things better.

Number five, look at what others are doing. You have to always stay in the game, never straight up copy someone, (trust me I’ve seen it!) But definitely take ideas and implement them into your business. Is someone doing service better? Adapt and adjust to make it yours! Does someone have a super dope menu idea? Change it but make it yours. Find some cool merchandise with some red art on it? Hire a local artist and make your own version of it, get excited, get inspired but don’t copy!

What’s the one drink or dish that people have to try if they visit your establishment?

We definitely have a couple of fun specialty drinks that my team has created. I think it’s important to let your team create a dream so my team has designed a lot of the drinks on our menu with the final approval of myself! I am proud to give them a space to create in and I think it’s important for morale! They are creative and intuitive as well and it’s wonderful to be able to allow them to show up in that way!

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Do everything with love. Speak with love, fight with love, morn with love, Hold the elevator door with love! Everything can be an expression of caring and love. I wish more people lived from their heart from that vulnerable space that makes us all human. The world can definitely beat you up and it’s so easy to get Callused, But a lot of times I think from my six year old space, that’s what I call it. So if someone’s yelling at me I think what was 6 year old Joanna say? The answer would usually be that it’s hurtful that you’re yelling at me! Speaking for my inner child helps me speak with love and everything I do comes from a space of love, sometimes I have to make tough decisions and lead with love.

Thank you so much for these insights. This was very inspirational!