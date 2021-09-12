Joanna Chanis: “Learn and practice”

Learn and practice “The Mindset Mentor Method.” I developed this method, so that I could heal from cancer and come out better on the other side. My book was inspired by a woman who was going through a similar diagnosis as me just a few weeks behind me. I would share this methodology with her and watch her have similar results healing and navigating her cancer. She encouraged me to share it with others and said, “You helped me pick me up from my knees and stand tall.” I am so happy to report that she is now healthy, happy, and a dear friend.

Cancer is a horrible and terrifying disease. Yet millions of people have beaten the odds and beat cancer. Authority Magazine started a new series called “I Survived Cancer and Here Is How I Did It”. In this interview series, we are talking to cancer survivors to share their stories, in order to offer hope and provide strength to people who are being impacted by cancer today. As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Joanna Chanis.

Joanna Chanis, professional mentor and resilience expert, helps young adults and entrepreneurs through hard things — anything from career changes to cancer. Author of The Waiting Room Book, Joanna has healed from cancer, carrying the lessons learned from her journey into every aspect of life. As a professional speaker, corporate teams and young adults have found Joanna’s story powerful, utilizing the realistic problem-solving tools and values to teach their teams how to have healthy resilience, overcome challenges, and increase productivity.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! We really appreciate the courage it takes to publicly share your story. Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your childhood backstory?

Thank you so much for having me and allowing me to share my story in order to help others. I was born and raised in Worcester, Massachusetts in a large Greek-American community. My mother, who is an immigrant, raised my younger sister and I while taking care of my father who had progressive MS and was wheelchair- bound and eventually bedridden for the majority of my childhood. He died when I was 16 years old. She worked very hard to provide for us, but it was an extremely stressful childhood. When my father died, I immediately grew up in that instant, as I believe all teenagers do when they lose a parent.

I moved to Boston in 1990 when I was 17 to go to college and have lived there ever since. It was a whole new world for me, so different than how I grew up. I immediately fell in love with the city and knew that was where I belonged. I got married at the age of 25 and have two daughters that I raised in Boston. My career has been super interesting and diverse. I started in corporate sales and sales management and transitioned to being an entrepreneur when my girls were little so I could have more flexibility to be with them. I owned and operated a high-volume restaurant then invented, developed, and launched an app. When I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019, my entire life changed, and I knew my purpose was clear. I needed to heal and learn what cancer was trying to teach me so I could live the life I was intended to live, and then help others do the same. I became an author, and now I am a corporate speaker and a professional mentor who helps women get through hard things from career changes to cancer. I teach the method that I developed and give them a clear framework and tools to get through any challenge and come out better on the other side, no matter what. It is the most rewarding and incredible feeling to see someone thriving after going through hardship, and the fact that I can be part of helping them is so fulfilling.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“The Truth Shall Set You Free”

My life from the outside looking in, looked “perfect.” I worked 24/7 to make it look that way. In fact, I had done that since I was a little girl. No matter how bad things got at home when I was a kid, I could always clean myself up and “pull it together” and show up like everything was great. You can imagine that in 47 years of doing that I became an expert. There is a fine line between looking at the bright side and flat out lying to yourself.

I am a practical optimist by nature. Combine that with wanting to make something work that was just never meant to, and you have a woman that lied to herself and to everyone around her. The image I put forth became my driving force. Well, there is nothing to shake that up more than cancer. It makes you see things differently. Through it, I finally gave myself permission to say the truth and from there my whole life changed.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about surviving cancer. Do you feel comfortable sharing with us the story surrounding how you found out that you had cancer?

Yes, I am very comfortable sharing. I wrote a book about the time between the initial diagnosis and my double mastectomy surgery called The Waiting Room Book so that other women would never have to “wait” alone. Finding the cancer and then all the testing and waiting that leads to more testing and waiting after the cancer diagnosis for me was the hardest part. In the opening of the book, I describe the moment that my doctor called me with the news that a routine biopsy for what they thought was a fibroadenoma was indeed cancer. My primary care doctor had felt it in my annual checkup so that’s what got the wheels going. I have had regular mammograms since I was 32 years old because of a swollen milk duct after the birth of my youngest daughter. My breasts were lumpy and dense so there were other times in the past that I had to have biopsies and ultrasounds in addition to my mammograms. I was always so stressed and worried that one day this call would come, and in September of 2019, it did.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

There were so many scary parts, but I think the scariest was having to tell my daughters. Having grown up with a parent that was sick and who had died while I was around their age was beyond scary. I knew how they were feeling firsthand, and that made everything so much harder. I thought the worst thing that could have happened to me was that I would become very sick and die.

How did you react in the short term?

My initial instinct was to make sure I could process all this before I told my daughters. You see, the phone call from my doctor was in the early evening, right around the time that they were expected home from the first day of their sophomore and junior years of high school. So, I knew I needed to get out of the house before they got home. I called my husband and my best friend, and the three of us created a plan to give me some initial space for a few hours. I describe the whole evening in my book, it was a night that I will never forget because it revealed a lot about what was to come. My marriage was not in a good place and hadn’t been for many years. I had been able to overlook things that somehow now I just couldn’t anymore. Cancer is the greatest truth-teller.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use? What did you do to cope physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually?

This is exactly what I wrote about in my book! I made so many changes in all of these avenues that completely transformed my life.

Physically, I was in great shape. I practiced Pilates, yoga, and took Soul Cycle classes three times each week. Once I was diagnosed, I didn’t crave any of those things. Instead, I ordered a rebounder and started to bounce each day. I have kept this as part of my routine today. I took long walks which I still do without any technology. I walk for about an hour four days per week.

Mentally, I had a secret weapon that literally saved me. I am a Transcendental Meditator and relied heavily on this practice. I remember thinking how incredibly lucky I was to have this as part of my life . I still feel that way today, and it has deepened my commitment to meditate daily. This is a gamechanger.

Emotionally, I relied heavily on my friends and my little sister. I am incredibly blessed to have these humans in my lifeboat. I always knew how incredible they were, but they went above and beyond to support and love me. It was a silver lining for sure.

Spiritually, I prayed… and prayed… and prayed! I have a very deep connection to my faith and to God, so this part was natural for me. I was able to form a prayer circle based on the book “The Power of 8” by Lynne McTaggart. This circle came together so easily and includes women from every part of my life and every religious background. After I was healed, the circle stayed together, and now we pray for others. It is one of the best parts of my life.

Is there a particular person you are grateful towards who helped you learn to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

There are many people that I am grateful for throughout my healing journey, and I would never be able to find the words to describe how much love and support I received from my friends, family, and community. However, there was one very special connection that I made during this time that helped me to heal from the inside out. Her name is Apollonia and I saw her once a week during the 10 weeks between my diagnosis and surgery. She was so important in my healing that I dedicated an entire chapter in my book to the first session we had. Her ability to help me energetically was so vital that I would make the trip each week from Boston to New York.

Apollonia and I met a few days after my diagnosis. A dear friend who had healed from cancer had insisted I work with her. I still remember my trembling legs in the uber on the way to her apartment in Harlem. I didn’t even ask my friend what it was that Apollonia actually did so I had no idea what to expect. I just knew that I had to see her. After we met, I immediately knew I was in the best hands possible. That first session she “worked” on me using different energetic healing methods, and I was hooked.

When I came out of the room, my friends that were waiting for me said, “you look like a completely different person.” I felt that was the moment that I knew I was going to be able to heal and grow through my cancer journey.

In my own cancer struggle, I sometimes used the idea of embodiment to help me cope. Let’s take a minute to look at cancer from an embodiment perspective. If your cancer had a message for you, what do you think it would want or say?

I am so sorry that you had to go through cancer, and I wish you good health today and every day. I agree with you 100%! In fact, I always refer to my cancer as my greatest teacher. I knew that if I had handled cancer the way I had handled every other crisis in my life that I wouldn’t fully heal, and I would have missed “the point.”

Cancer’s message to me was to teach me how to be authentically grateful. You see, I always considered myself a grateful person, but I realized that although I would say I was grateful, I didn’t really feel grateful. I believe that by surrendering to and accepting cancer, it taught me how to find authentic gratitude, no matter what the circumstance. I didn’t realize it at the time, but once I had applied this methodology to cancer, I was able to use it in every other aspect of my life.

I have had tremendous results in my health and personal and professional life by using this “mindset mentor method.” People around me noticed, and I started to teach it to them, as well. The results are phenomenal. I have helped many people since teaching them this three-step method. It has allowed me to get through cancer, the pandemic lockdown, and divorce, and come out better on the other side. Plus, I use it for the little things, too, like being stuck in traffic. It works on any challenge. I believe that if I had this method when I was younger, I would have had a much happier and easier life… and who knows, maybe I could have avoided cancer altogether. I was always stressed out before, and I believe there is nothing worse for your health than stress.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? How has cancer shaped your worldview? What has it taught you that you might never have considered before? Can you please explain with a story or example?

I learned how to relax. Cancer has changed my worldview because it is the great equalizer. It doesn’t care what you look like, how much money you have, what kind of car you drive, how many followers you have on social media, or what your dreams are. I remember one of the first times I walked into the “cancer floor” at Massachusetts General Hospital, I looked around at all the different people. It was pre-pandemic, so I could see everyone’s faces. I thought, what is the common link here? I was in a room filled with adults of all ages, races, sizes, and backgrounds, and the one thing we all had in common… cancer. I spent most of my life worrying about how things “looked,” pretending everything was okay when it wasn’t. At that moment when I looked around the room at my new “tribe,” I realized it was something inside that connected us that was far deeper than anything we could see on the outside. We were all doing the same thing, trying to heal ourselves. I have carried this with me ever since that day.

How have you used your experience to bring goodness to the world?

It is now my purpose and mission to do exactly that. I am a mentor to women who have/had breast cancer and require a mastectomy and hormone suppression therapy. I teach them everything I learned and give them the support and tools to come out better on the other side. I have written The Waiting Room Book which is meant to feel like a friend is holding your hand throughout your diagnosis. It also gives you tools and practical advice on how to navigate everything from logistics to how to tell your kids. As a resilience expert, I speak to top performing corporate teams and help them reduce stress during the covid crisis based on my method, “The Mindset Mentor Method,” so they can relax and increase productivity. And I am SUPER excited to be launching The Women’s Wellness Club. This is my passion project, and it was inspired by the group of young women that I mentor and fans of my podcast and YouTube channel “About Life with JO.” The mission is to teach women how to put themselves first while juggling all the demands of life, so they can stay healthy. It includes two live talks per month and one live cooking demonstration, with a custom monthly “toolkit” summarizing everything we covered so that they can be present in each session and don’t have to worry about taking notes. This incredible community will have access to a private FB group where I will answer questions and come up with specific relevant content based on what the group needs.

What are a few of the biggest misconceptions and myths out there about fighting cancer that you would like to dispel?

The biggest myth and misconception is that you must “fight” it! It is what we are told to do by the media and all of the cancer propaganda out there, and it’s so sad. Here you are getting this life-threatening diagnosis and they are sending you to war? How does that make sense? I think fighting of any kind only increases stress which helps cancer grow. I see it differently. In my experience cancer needs to be acknowledged and accepted without reservations, and from there you can work through it. I am no stranger to fighting, I had been fighting my entire life and, yet, I knew that if I approached cancer that way, I wouldn’t fully heal. So, I set forth to find a better way, and I am so grateful that I did because it not only healed me but now is helping to heal so many others.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give to others who have recently been diagnosed with cancer? What are your “5 Things You Need To Beat Cancer? Please share a story or example for each.

Learn and practice “The Mindset Mentor Method.” I developed this method, so that I could heal from cancer and come out better on the other side. My book was inspired by a woman who was going through a similar diagnosis as me just a few weeks behind me. I would share this methodology with her and watch her have similar results healing and navigating her cancer. She encouraged me to share it with others and said, “You helped me pick me up from my knees and stand tall.” I am so happy to report that she is now healthy, happy, and a dear friend. Cut refined sugar out of your diet in all forms. I was always a “healthy eater,” but after my diagnosis I made sure to focus on eating things that would help me heal. Nothing new here, as we hear this all the time. My two biggest influences and teachers on this subject were Dr. Mark Hyman and Anthony Williams. I developed a hybrid of both of their philosophies that has helped me tremendously, and I still stick to it 80% of the time. Ask for help. I always thought I could do everything by myself. Well, I don’t think that way now. Leaning on my incredible friends and family was one of the biggest gifts I received through this journey. Forgive yourself and others. I chose to completely wipe the slate clean with every single hang up I had about myself. I forgave myself for all the mistakes I had been holding onto for decades. I also chose to forgive people that had hurt me. I did this for me without even engaging them. I think this is vital to all healing. Believe in something bigger than yourself. You can call this anything you want, Higher Power, The Universe, Inner Guide, I call it God. Having a spiritual practice has been the foundation of my life, and in my hardest moments it is what got me up each time.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be?

My dream is to inspire “The Mindset Mentor ” movement, a community where people apply the method in every aspect of their lives so they can live a healthy, authentic, and satisfying life.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Arianna Huffington! She is my mentor, and I am so inspired by her work. We have so much in common. We are both Greek mothers of two daughters, gone through divorce, entrepreneurs, and turned our biggest health challenge into something that helps and inspires others. I have this vision of Arianna and I making spanakopita together while she gives me advice! A girl can dream, right?

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Please connect with me at Joannachanis.com. From there, you can see all my work, access The Women’s Wellness Club, my book, podcast, YouTube, and Instagram.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!