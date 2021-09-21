Joani DiCampli of Boobalicious Products: “Know your numbers”

Know your numbers — for me I know how important this is as I was pitching Kevin Harrington from the Shark Tank and I did not know my numbers. I now know how many sales I have daily and what I make each day, month etc. So important to track all your finances KNOW YOUR NUMBERS>

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Joani DiCampli. Joani DiCampli is the creator and founder of Boobalicious Products, all-vegan body hygiene products. Joani became an entrepreneur by accident due to being laid off from her job. Joani lives in Rehoboth Beach with her son and husband.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Was laid off from my corporate job at the age of 47 and live in a small beach town so finding another corporate job was not as easy as I thought it would be. I did find two part time jobs, one in a coffee shop and one in a boutique. It was a hot summer night while waiting on customers and to my embarrassment, I had this awful boob sweat (ew), never had an issue with this before. I turned to my co-worker at that moment and said to her: “There should be an all natural breast deodorant, and I am going to make one and call it Boobalicious.” The rest is history.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

Yes, someone told me to put my products on Etsy, (which I never heard of), and I went on Etsy and built my shop on it. Within 24 hours I had my first shop and within a year I was being recognized by Allure Beauty, Cosmo, Refinery 29, Daily News in the UK and different blogs. I was truly amazed and grateful for this as I did not have a clue on what I was doing or even how to build a business at this time. Also, the money I was making on Etsy helped pay for two of my 3 children’s recovery, which became a purpose for me to give back.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The one thing that sticks out is I went in to this farmers market to see if they would sell Boobalicious and I was carrying a pink basket with my products in it and this customer came up to me to ask about what I had in my basket who was a male. I was embarrassed to tell him about my product and was having trouble getting my words out dropping the basket as back then I was lacking confidence and did not know how to even approach a business to sell my product. That customer ended up buying two Boobalicious for his wife and the farmers market ended up purchasing over two dozen of Boobalicious. I look back now and just smile on how far I have come and that customer still follows my journey.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

At this time in my journey I was setting up an Instagram account and there was this fellow on live talking about how to start a business and how important it is to have a mentor (did not even know at the time what he meant, but I stayed and listen), to invest in yourself, to network, put yourself out there to be known. I watched all his lives since that day and took all of his advise for free and made progress because of him. His name is Grant Cardone.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Great question! I was 47 when I started my business and my greatest fear was what would people think?, I have no idea how to even begin, I have no experience and did not know where to go for help. I believe as we get older we think it is too late, or we have self doubt and lack confidence. It is scary and I would just tell anyone that is holding back from doing it is to say like my husband told me “JUST DO IT”.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

We as women need to support each other and empower each other and don’t be afraid of any competition as my experience I reached out to many to see if they would get on a call to give advise, where did they get there ingredients from, etc. and I knew in those moments I would help anyone that reached out to me to help them get started and I have done just that. I get on Zoom calls with the entrepreneur who has an idea or needs advise on what vendors to use, how to get started and to me that is so rewarding as this is not a competition we want everyone to be successful and feel empowered and it starts with us.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

I feel we are always pushed out and we as woman are the back bone of the family and we could do so much for the community as founders and I believe we would get more funding from it if we push hard and prove we are just as strong and empowering as men and we should all be equal.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

I don’t think everyone is cut out to be a founder as I am learning through this journey you have to be persistent, resilient, and never ever give up. We are not all the same and some of us are happy to have a 9–5 job. In my case I have always been persistent, resilient and I never gave up. I lost a house, car and at the time getting little child support. Back then I worked three jobs, found a job in corporate, bought a house, car and etc. From doing all this I truly believe this has helped me in my entrepreneurial journey. I feel you either want It so bad you don’t stop dreaming and believing or you just don’t want it.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, What are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. Mentors and Coaches are so important to have (If it was not for Grant Cardone giving free advice on that day on Instagram I would of never had a mentor or coach. I have followed mentors in their business and learn why they are successful and Coaches have taught me so much about the business and have really lead me the way to the right path.

2. Lawyer (this is so important to have a lawyer if you are thinking about getting a partner and this is a lesson I learned the hard way. I had a partner that I trusted and did not get a lawyer to look at our contract. I signed all the documentation as I trusted him and did not think anything would go wrong in the partnership. I was so wrong and it was like going through a divorce, which they call a business divorce. I should have read everything and have a lawyer go over it before I signed. Always get a lawyer to read all documents.

3. Manufacture: (if you are looking for manufacture- you need to do your research, visit the facility, get a nda signed and make sure they have all certificates. Another mistake I made as I trust everyone and naïve (not anymore), the manufacture I went to was a nightmare and they stole my formula. This was another lesson learned and I pivot and changed my formula.

4. Know your numbers — for me I know how important this is as I was pitching Kevin Harrington from the Shark Tank and I did not know my numbers. I now know how many sales I have daily and what I make each day, month etc. So important to track all your finances KNOW YOUR NUMBERS>

5. Networking this has been huge in my success as I have gone to many events and have met all amazing people. Get out there be known, I met a mentor that I have been following for a couple of years, Cindy Eckert, at one event, which was a huge impact as not only did she take the time to talk to me she set up an phone call with me to see how she could help. You never know who you are going to meet and from the event how someone can help you farther in your journey.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

My success has been a blessing as my products paid for two of my children’s recovery and now I am paying it forward to Miracles Do Happen a recovery home for women, where my daughter went. Boobalicious pays for one month rent to help a family that can not afford to send their love one there. We start the new leaf in life for a woman in her first step to sobriety

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

My inspiration is to help families that have loved ones with mental health and addiction and to own recovery homes in every state to help these families not financially can not do it as that was me as mother I felt helpless on how to help both of my children with their addiction. Also, to educate people that because someone has an addiction they are not bad they need help they are someone’s loved one and we all need to have a little compassion.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to have breakfast/lunch with Cindy Eckert as she is one of my mentors I so admire and she loves to empower women every day and would love to learn from her as not only is she humble and kind she has helped so many women in empowering them and this is what I want to do as well.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.