Joan Nguyen of Bumo: “Take care of yourself”

As a part of our interview series called “Women Of The C-Suite” , we had the pleasure of interviewing Joan Nguyen.

Joan Nguyen is the founder of the INC 5000 education company, MeriEducation, which specializes in academic learning, test preparation, and college admissions. Nguyen, the first in her family to attend college, started the company at 20 years old with $3000 in personal savings and scaled it to a company with a team of almost 50 with students from all over the world ranging from South America to Asia. Joan is a mother of two young children, Reagan (4 years) and Elliott (3 years). What’s more, Ms. Nguyen is an education expert. A doctoral candidate at USC’s Rossier School of Education (but deferring to commit full time to Bumo), Ms. Nguyen is a published author of an SAT Mathematics textbook. Having written thousands of pages of test preparation curriculum, she has developed a training academy on proprietary methodology. Her combination of expertise has earned MeriEducation, a still boot-strapped venture after a decade, the honor of being an INC5000 company in 2017, recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in America.

Invited to the United Nations to be honored as the Entrepreneur of the Year by the Empact Showcase and a Bronze Medalist for the International Stevie Awards for the Young Female Entrepreneur of the Year category, Ms. Nguyen’s enthusiasm for business deems her a strong component of Bumo’s operations team.

Joan Nguyen brings to the table her extensive experience in education as the founder and CEO of MeriEducation, a company she started at 20-years-old with only $3,000 in savings, giving educational services ranging from test preparation to academic tutoring. Now, MeriEducation, an INC5000 company, serves tens of thousands of students everywhere from Santiago, Chile to Tokyo, Japan.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

During COVID-19, when we had to pivot the company from a physical space (Bumo was originally a co-working with onsite childcare), I learned that I actually had random “talents.” I’m remembering having to make content for children and could not be around others. In a moment of either desperation or true creativity, I learned how to voice puppets — I ended up voicing five different characters to create Bumo’s content.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The dreaded umlaut! We put the umlaut on Bumo originally but that really affected ease of spelling, hashtagging, and just overall search optimization. The umlaut is now retired except for in logos!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am definitely grateful to my parents — Vietnamese refugees who came here with nothing. They have taught me grit, resilience, and taking pride in my work. My mom sewed clothes as a seamstress and my dad fixed TV sets — I had the most humble upbringing but that really taught me to fight for what I want and learn to earn everything I have.

In my work, I often talk about how to release and relieve stress. As a busy leader, what do you do to prepare your mind and body before a stressful or high stakes meeting, talk, or decision? Can you share a story or some examples?

Running is very cathartic for me so I tend to go on a quick run.

As you know, the United States is currently facing a very important self-reckoning about race, diversity, equality and inclusion. This may be obvious to you, but it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you articulate to our readers a few reasons why it is so important for a business or organization to have a diverse executive team?

It’s important because representation matters! It’s important to have leadership and a company that represents different cultures and races so that those voices can be heard internally and influence decisions externally.

As a business leader, can you please share a few steps we must take to truly create an inclusive, representative, and equitable society? Kindly share a story or example for each.

I think what’s important is the WHO and the WHAT — who is on your team and who is leading it and what are they all doing. The WHO and the WHAT have to align in terms of mission. The people we hire not only have to be representative of different communities but also have to be part of an overall infrastructure that offers products or services that champion these values. Our workforce is over 85% People of Color, and in our curriculum, we care about teaching lessons about inclusivity and kindness as much as about STEM and phonics.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. Most of our readers — in fact, most people — think they have a pretty good idea of what a CEO or executive does. But in just a few words can you explain what an executive does that is different from the responsibilities of the other leaders?

As the CEO, my job is to really keep the culture and vision of the company alive and lead others to achieve our vision while keeping in mind the delicacy of our company culture.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a CEO or executive. Can you explain what you mean?

My biggest motto that I tell every single person I interview is “you’re not too good for anything; and you’re good enough for everything.” I think a big misconception is that the CEO is this unapproachable person who leads from behind closed doors. In fact, I strongly believe that a real CEO leads alongside side others, not afraid to roll up their sleeves but with a strong enough vision and grit to roll with the punches and rise above.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women executives that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

So many things: women, especially mothers, have a constant tug-of-war. We want to be exceptional partners, mothers, and business leaders, and you sometimes can’t do all that perfectly in the exact same moment and that weighs heavily on you.

What is the most striking difference between your actual job and how you thought the job would be?

I always knew that my job would be a lot of hard work — I thought it was more of strategizing and the business part of running a company and it definitely is. But one thing that I did not realize was that my core responsibility is building a strong company culture. That is my most important job.

Certainly, not everyone is cut out to be an executive. In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful executive and what type of person should avoid aspiring to be an executive? Can you explain what you mean?

Organization Communication Creativity Passion Drive

What advice would you give to other women leaders to help their team to thrive?

Listen to people — check in on your people randomly and make sure you tell them how much they

mean to you. Empower others to do their jobs well but teach them how to teach others.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

We are working on creating a more robust scholarship program to give more access to early childhood education. Only 5% of 3 year olds and 20% of 4 year olds in the US have access to public-subsidized education. We want to change that narrative.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Don’t hog the work. Empower others to have pride in their work instead. You are good at 3 things, exceptional at 3 things, and awful at 3 things. Delegate what you can, hone what you need to, and excel in what you should focus on. The power of community is important to any brand. Take care of yourself — mentally, physically, and emotionally. Get a coach. Get a therapist. Get a trainer. Do what you need to do. Focus, focus, focus — entertain ideas but don’t be derailed by them.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would want to light a bigger fire under making education truly more accessible. Growing up in an area with 20–30% living in poverty, I say the great setbacks poverty has on one’s education.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Don’t be afraid to start over again. This time, you’re not starting from scratch, you’re starting from experience.”

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them!

I love to have a private breakfast or lunch with Serena Williams because I have moved by her tenacity on and off the court, as a fearless athlete and fearless mother.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!