Jitka Hřebíková: “Always get plenty of sleep”

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jitka Hřebíková. Jitka is the founder of Boho Travels, an expert for thermal medical spa and wellness. “Boho Travels is a travel agency that renews and brings a new fashion and lifestyle trend within natural spa treatments.”

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

My main goal has always been to support an overall healthy lifestyle by going back to the basics of wellness through the use of nature’s resources, found in our thermal waters. The business focuses primarily on medical spa and recovery treatments for the body and mind. We are cooperating with the best spa facilities and, together, we are creating the most suitable medical and wellness packages for our clients.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

Well I have had the pleasure of meeting many intelligent and positive people along my path. Hearing about their experiences were truly extraordinary and had a big influence on me. However, with the positive comes the negative. Some of my experiences had negative side effects; there have been critical and arrogant people with whom I have come into contact with, but I suppose these people also played an important role in my life. Without the negative, I may not have learned as much about my own goals and aspirations.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I would not call any of my experiences a mistake, but rather opportunities to grow. I can honestly say that everything that appeared negative only helped me to improve in quality, service, and knowledge. From the negative experiences, I gained more clarity, but that didn’t come right away. Initially, these experiences took a toll on me, causing me to question myself, feel somewhat hopeless, and, I’m sorry to say, made me want to just give up at times. I think this is totally normal, though and I eventually bounced back with different direction and enthusiasm. As they say in America, misery loves company, but, I was not going to let that win in the long run.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My family and a collection of amazing, supportive friends have always been realistic and honest with me. I am very grateful for any minute we could share together, talking about everything and sharing opinions. Friends that you can trust, they make you laugh when, sometimes, you just want to cry. These are the right people that I want in my life.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

BOHO TRAVELS supports general well-being and health by using thermal waters for healing the physical body, solving healthy problems, and rejuvenating mental health. Teams of medical professionals prepare tailor-made packages for every client‘s needs. Every person is unique and has different health issues; our offers are created for absolute convenience and perfect relaxation. For the next year you can look forward to our new spa collection focused on anti-aging and respiration programs.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Always get plenty of sleep. It really helps me to relax my body and the mind; sometimes I prefer to go to sleep a bit earlier than usual. It is important to listen to your body and it’s needs because it talks to you; it tells you what it needs all the time. When I wake up in the mornings, I generally feel much more refreshed and vibrant and this helps me to start off with positive vibes.

Food freedom. Eat whatever I am in mood for. In the past, I had been so concerned about what I ate and it caused me great stress. I have since changed my mindset to ignore those guilty and negative voices. Anything is fine in moderation.

Carpe Diem! Not every day is perfect, and, with fewer worries about the future I began to live more for the present day. Enjoying each day and not to allowing many negatives feelings in to spoil everything is key. Maybe it sounds too optimistic, but this affirmation is a very good boost for me.

Less people and social media is also a component. Sometimes it’s helpful to clear my head and totally disconnect for a while. It can suck so much positive energy out and to disconnect enables me to focus my thoughts without extra unnecessary distraction. Hiking in nature, the forest, parks or just simply stay at home, close my eyes for a bit and meditate. It doesn’t need to be long; maybe twenty minutes and I feel fresh.

Inspiration and visualization. A manifesting idea that pops up, often in my head, is a incognito desire that is slowly starting to become one of my passions. A frequent search for inspiration leads to the formation of these inspiring ideas and the completion of its ideal form. I often return to the final visualization, or I think and transform the idea until I am largely satisfied with the visual form. Then comes the implementation phase of the plan, which I usually include into the situation. In my case, the rule to start with the simplest task still applies, and, from there, I complete more and more complex tasks as I go along.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

In some countries, “wellness” or “spa” facilities are only known to provide a way for relaxation through bubble bathes or massages, because thermal spa healing does not have a large tradition and people use it very randomly. It has a solution, which is to use media to inform audiences and to write about healing through nature, thereby creating a positive reflection of thermal waters. This media education can really help with sustainability, environmental and medical healing without the use of chemicals. Thermal spas has a big effect in combination with a balneology-medical attitude and professionally created recovery program that you keep strictly under supervision of medical and physiological teams. This helps you to achieve your goals and improve your well-being.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

I don’t really remember, probably something important at the time, but I didn’t listen because I didn’t care. I am not even sure if would be effective to listen before I have actually started, unless I have really experienced it. The advice I remember following only had a positive impact on me.The experience of being entrepreneur changes often between employer and employee. Now I can see very honestly the effectiveness of the hard work someone puts in.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Mental health and environmental changes are the areas that I want to gain more information. In my opinion, mental health is a process of very hard work with the mindset to be more honest and positive. Acknowledging and accepting my own mistakes has also enabled me be more tolerant and find peaceful balance.

Thank you for these fantastic insights!