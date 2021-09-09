Jimmy T. Martin and Johnny Adamic Of Brrrn: “Keep in, once you do ask for it and put it out there, it doesn’t happen overnight”

Keep in, once you do ask for it and put it out there, it doesn’t happen overnight. The point of this practice, moreover, energy and intention is everything, and once set in place, your chances of success are now infinitely greater.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jimmy Martin and Johnny Adamic of Brrrn.

Jimmy T. Martin is a co-founder and a Managing Director of the Company. Mr. Martin has over ten years of experience working as a nationally certified personal trainer and group exercise instructor, specifically with top level corporate executives and various celebrities in television, film and fashion. Previously, Mr. Martin worked as a copywriter, greeting card writer, stuntman and background performer on Saturday Night Live. Mr. Martin graduated from George Mason University in 2007 with a BA in Interpersonal/Organizational Communication and a Minor in Business. During his tenure at George Mason he was a NCAA Division I Collegiate Athlete, serving on George Mason’s wrestling team from 2003 through 2007.

Johnny Adamic is a co-founder and a Managing Director of the Company. Mr. Adamic is a former public health official at the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, in the Bureau of Chronic Disease and Obesity Prevention and served on the Obesity Task Force established by Mayor Bloomberg. Adamic has co-authored papers regarding how the built environment can create access to health in every day living. Mr. Adamic is also a registered yoga teacher. He served as director of USA Sales for Step Jockey, a start-up company focused on wellness based in London, United Kingdom. He has also been a health, fitness and food contributor for The Daily Beast, an online news and opinion publication — having interviewed Anthony Bourdain in 2015. Mr. Adamic graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2006 with a BA in Journalism and Communication Theory. He earned a master’s degree in food studies from New York University in 2010 in the Department of Nutrition, Food Studies and Public Health.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

JIMMY:

My career is an amalgamation of the many triumphs and tribulations in my life, forged together by passion, persistence, and a shit ton of luck. I grew up in a small town outside of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in Pennsylvania and was very fortunate to have received an athletic scholarship to compete as a Division I student-athlete in college. I had worked many part time jobs (Starbucks barista, NY Times hawker, nude art model, personal trainer, greeting card writer, copywriter) while pursuing a career in New York City as a writer and performer beginning in 2009. Creating the concept for Brrrn in 2013 and founding alongside Johnny was motivated not only by the tragic death of my late wife, Linmarie, but an incessant desire to embrace challenges as an opportunity for personal growth. So as fate would have it, I met Johnny in 2014 and we began the insurmountable task of cultivating a new way to optimize health and well-being by creating a new ecosystem amidst an antiquated fitness industry. And that journey began with pioneering the world’s first and only cool temperature fitness studio in 2018, and evolved out of necessity in 2020 as an affordable, low-tech at-home fitness platform that encourages people to move in a different way with our signature Brrrn slide board experience.

JOHNNY: My backstory that led me down this career path to being a founder in the wellness biz is that I’m obsessed with public health. My stance is that I believe we are addicted to the comforts of modern life as a society as a result of how our environments are set up. The best example is this: When faced with choosing to take an elevator versus the stairs to go up even a few flights, ninety-nine percent of us, if not more, choose the elevator. You can’t blame anyone for choosing the elevator because the easier choice is made apparent for us: the elevator will get us there faster and involve less work by our bodies. As a former public health official in New York City, I worked on these scenarios across the 5 boroughs in what is called the ‘built environment program’. It’s fascinating to me. And if you dig deeper, you learn that how we design ‘spaces’ and ‘places’ in our cities can be a catalyst for making more available opportunities for health in everyday living. It makes it so the choice for health is more apparent and easier to select. So in that scenario I gave you, designing a building such that the stairs are in eyesight or simply next to the elevator, have daylight in them, and made beautifully is all that is needed to nudge people to use them, and help them get that incidental burst of physical activity in daily living — and thereby boosting endorphins and mood, burning calories instead of electricity, and bettering their health (a cascade of other benefits actually occur from this as well). So how did all of this lead to founding Brrrn? Well, when I began to dig in about the benefits of temperature, specifically, cold exposure on our bodies and working out in cooler temperatures, I realized how much we are addicted to the modernities of heat. We wake up in 72°F, we shower in 104°F, we sit in offices or homes that are 72°F, and we very rarely travel outside of this comfort threshold. For as much as we are addicted to food as a culture, we are in fact addicted to heat in the same manner. So much so that we strive to avoid being cold so that we can always be comfortable. Comfort is what is killing us. Founding Brrrn is my contribution to society to help us unlock and understand how cold — and an even bigger metaphor here — stepping outside our comfort zone can be a major catalyst for betterment both physically and mentally.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

JIMMY

In 2018, after years of trials and research, both Johnny and I created the world’s first and only cool temperature studio in the most competitive place in the world for fitness: Flatiron/Chelsea neighborhood of New York City. Our disruption was being the first to market to demonstrate that cool temp exposure — specifically between 41–64°F (our studio was 50°F) — acts as a better prompt for improved athletic performance versus room temperature or heated workout environments. People thought they were nuts until they walked into our fridge and realized how much better they felt when they exercised — as if the temperature put a superhero cape on their back. But shortly into our first year of business, we began noticing that there was another disruptive element budding inside our research-driven workout environment: our SLIDE class, which focused on lateral conditioning (aka. moving side to side) using our signature slide board. Slowly but surely, we began becoming known as the slide board studio that made you sore in muscles that you didn’t know you had. And in July 2020, we went all-in on creating yet another fitness movement to do at-home that gave people goosebumps, but in a different way.

JOHNNY:

Before the pandemic we launched the world’s first cool temperature fitness studio — we exercised people in a bespoke beer fridge in the Chelsea/Flatiron neighborhood of New York City set to 50°F. This was utterly disruptive to the fitness landscape. People from all over the world came to see and try our cool temp workout experience. The norm and status quo prior to us opening Brrrn was that heat and how much you sweat was the barometer of a great workout. We knew this to be false according to our own trials (my background is in public health). Furthermore, evidenced-based studies were starting to be published more and more out of some major academic institutions, including Harvard — all focussed on what happens when we are cold or when we move in cooler temperatures. That said, the combination of these studies, our trials and through our own experience at Brrrn we changed the narrative about heat: we got people to understand that heat gets in the way of a good workout and that when you turn the temperature down, you actually work out harder for longer. You optimize your fitness experience. Cold temperature exposure alone, that is, just being in cooler temperatures has so many benefits to the mind and body and all of this was the disruptive factor for us. We challenged the status quo thinking in the fitness industry about heat.

Before the pandemic came, we were also working on another disruptive factor in the fitness industry: lateral training also known as, side-to-side training. This type of lateral training was focused on our slide board class, aka The Brrrn Board, which came to become our top-grossing class at Brrrn. Basically, for as much as people were loving working out in cooler temperatures, they were also loving our Brrrn Board class and that new type of ‘sore’ they got across their entire body all from sliding east to west. For nearly everyone who came through our doors, they had never moved that way before. So we developed an at-home workout that was independent of working out in cooler temperatures. It hinged on our Brrrn Board experience and the disruption factor challenged an entire fitness industry that predicates itself on moving north to south (think running, rowing, cycling, etc). As we say, progress isn’t always linear. With Brrrn, it was lateral. Needless to say, our Brrrn Board and At-Home platform has been a hit and we’re now experiencing explosive growth.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

JIMMY

On April 1st of 2019, we thought it would be “cool” to make our fridge hot for the entire day. Turns out after our first-morning class, people were very heated at our poor attempt to celebrate April Fool’s Day. A learning lesson that comedy should be left in the hands of working comedians.

JOHNNY:

Yes, this is very easy for me to admit. Our first year at Brrrn, we had an April Fool’s joke gone awry. We decided to not make our cool temp studio 50°F on April 1st, but instead, keep it at 72°F. While I thought it would be a hit, let me tell you people were absolutely livid with us and we had to kill the joke after the first 7 am class. Why? People were sweating their faces off and for those who had planned to work out and go straight to work, they now had to shower. Mission failed! We felt so bad that we refunded everyone and learned our lesson that you can’t joke with people’s cool temperature experience when they love it so much!

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

JIMMY

The lighthouses in my personal and professional life have been Apolo Ohno, Steve Schlesinger, Orlando Pita, Taylor Grant, John Alascio, Rick Treese, Sherwin Parikh, Pia Devitre, Jim Pabst, my parents and my wife, Rachael Martin.

JOHNNY:

Celebrity Hairstylist Orlando Pita has been an absolute mentor to Jimmy and I. Orlando is an investor in Brrrn, and what makes our relationship special to him is that he ran his own very successful salon in the MeatPacking District of New York City for many years. He also has a hair product line he sells across the globe. We get dinner and drinks with Orlando quarterly and his mentorship on best practices, leadership and running multiple facets of both brick and mortar and direct to consumer businesses has been an invaluable part of our success to date.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

JIMMY

In the context of innovation, disruption to me is a positive adjective. Innovators are often typecast as the crazy visionaries who question the status quo by formulating new pathways to improve the systems that were created by their predecessors. Disruption is only dangerous when it’s fueled by fear and antiquated ideologies, both of which prevent the ability for industries and brands to evolve with the current needs of their customers. Blockbuster wasn’t ready for Netflix. The music industry wasn’t ready for iTunes, and the taxi industry when Uber rolled into town. And most recently, many gyms and boutique studios pre-pandemic didn’t think that implementing digital offerings was a viable option until it became their only option.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

JIMMY

1. “Gift others with your presence.”

I’ve been fortunate to have studied and performed improv here in New York City for the past decade. And the whole “Yes And” tenant is about listening and acknowledging the world that you co-create with your scene partner. And it’s very obvious, because I’ve been one of those people, when you go into a scene trying to force the way you think it should go (often because you think you know how to find the laugh). And basically, every time that happens, when you’re not present in the moment, you miss the opportunity to create something beautifully amazing (or terrible) together. The same goes with business and in life. The more we’re fully attentive in the moment, the more opportunity we have to make the most of it.

2. “Take risks or work for someone who does.”

I think many people get bored with their work because each day feels like the one before. And over time, whether it’s your company or not, we can become satiated by overindulging in the comfort of knowing where the next step will lead. The beauty of being an entrepreneur is knowing that the next day won’t be like the one prior. That the ebbs and flows of uncertainty are what make the ship move through the sea. For me, I have always had a captain mindset which was my prompt to build my own ship and steer it alongside others who were eager to weather the storm of working in a fast pace industry that seems to always change overnight.

3. “Perfection is the enemy of completion.”

I used to write copy for ad campaigns here in NYC, and I would often get stuck with terrible writer’s block when trying to be clever with my writing. So after many hours of staring endlessly at the blank screen, I’ve realized that my problems would arise when I would overthink my solutions. So once I started to celebrate the simple act of just showing up to my work, the quality of my work became significantly better — and done in a lot less time.

JOHNNY:

One I’ve heard along the way from mentors and successful friends of mine is this notion, and it’s always worked for me, that any goal or milestone you wish to achieve, you have to send it out and put it into the cosmos and the universe to hear. You essentially have to ask for it. If you don’t ask for it, it means you don’t believe you’re worthy or ready yet of receiving it. Keep in, once you do ask for it and put it out there, it doesn’t happen overnight. The point of this practice, moreover, energy and intention is everything, and once set in place, your chances of success are now infinitely greater.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

JIMMY

Both Johnny and I are hyper-focused on breathing fire onto the flame that is our low-tech, at-home platform: Our Brrrn Board plus on-demand subscription. We’re seeing tremendous product-market fit month over month and are currently exploring new verticals within the world of hockey, while also developing smart technology to support an exciting gamification feature to our slide board experience. We’re confident that customers will continue to see the value of having affordable, convenient workout solutions that they can do from home as we continue to navigate life within and beyond this pandemic.

JOHNNY:

Trust us when we say this is just the beginning. We’re laser-focused on Brrrn At-Home right now and creating the next movement in fitness on the Brrrn Board, lateral training and our at-home platform. This is just the beginning of where we’d like to head as innovators and stick to our mission of creating affordable and innovative opportunities that inspire betterment to every body. We inspire to change people’s lives through wellness. The journey is long and it’s important we give everybody access to the opportunity to health.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

JOHNNY:

Yes, all of Michael Pollan’s books. Read them all.

JIMMY:

The Huberman Lab, The Joe Rogan Experience, NPR, Good for You with Whitney Cummings, The Tim Ferriss Show, The Daily Stoic are podcasts that I listen to daily. I’m also a big fan of Seth Goden, Simon Sinek, Gary Vee, Aubrey Marcus, Brene Brown, and am currently reading, “The Power of Two” by Joshua Wolf Shenk.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

JOHNNY:

Yes, from the musical Jekyll and Hyde, “The only thing constant is change.” (I’m a huge broadway fan!)

JIMMY:

My father once said, “Winning builds confidence and losing builds character.” I’ve faced loss in many forms throughout my life (as an athlete and also as a widower) and I can say without question that learning how to navigate through those moments is absolutely necessary for personal and professional growth.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

JOHNNY:

Cold showers and sliding! Baby steps is how progress is made.

JIMMY

A person of great influence, I am not — but I appreciate the compliment. I’m very fortunate to be a caffeinated dreamer who has gotten people to invest in an idea that now allows me to wear spandex for a living. But if I could inspire a movement, other than the one that Brrrn is leading as a brand, it would have to be rooted in creating experiences that inspire people to live healthier and happier lives.

How can our readers follow you online?

JIMMY:

Both Johnny and I can be found on Instagram @jimmytmartin and @johnnyadamic. You can also follow our company Brrrn @brrrn on Instagram.

JIMMY:

My pleasure!