Jimmy Levar: “Know who you are”

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Jimmy Levar.

Actor Jimmy Levar got his start as an extra on friends movies back when he was a student. His first starring role is in “Finding Ophelia”, a supernatural thriller that recently played L.A theaters and is now available on digital platforms.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I was raised by my grandparents the first half of my life and my father and step mother the 2nd half . I have 6 brothers and 1 sister . I’ve always had a a thing for talent shows growing up. There has always been an urge to be on a stage or in front of a camera.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I started doing extra background work for my film friends back in college at Florida state university. This was the first piece of experience that got me going “I can do this”. Over time I got into modeling/ commercial work primarily and it eventually I transitioned into an actor.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Since “Finding Ophelia” is my first official piece of work as an actor I will definitely say it was when I had to beat up a raw chicken out of a refrigerator!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Remembering lines use to be very difficult and then I discovers note cards! Who would of know they would help so much .

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Recently I went to a really cool table read with some

Big names in Hollywood. Can’t say too much because things are not finalized yet. I’m so excited!

You have been blessed with success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

I say go at it! Don’t be afraid to fail! Look at failure as an opportunity to grow. If I let fear choose my path I believe I wouldn’t have a career .

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Diversity is so important . Diversity expresses relatability, responsibility, and strength. This affects our culture in so many ways because when people see someone they can relate to on any platforms it gives there subconscious power. This makes the viewers feel included.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Know who you are, know that there are people out there that are better actors but it’s your authenticity that will get you booked , never stop looking for growth, don’t doubt yourself, stay humble.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Don’t over think the process of becoming an actor. Practice your lines, get a sense of what the character is feeling, and discover feelings in each word, watch other films that you may want to be in, and get to know yourself more. Authenticity is key.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would want to start a “Think about it” type movement . I always been fascinated with thinking “what if” . I’m obsessed with the question “why as well, it literally never ends. This movement would be open to so many possibilities but more so getting to the bottom of “whys” . If that makes any sense

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Yes, Stephen Rutterford. He is the director and writer of the film I am currently in called “Finding Ophelia”. He believed in my potential and gave me my first acting role in a very artful way. As a black Man Living in the America, most film directors would just type cast me as a thug, gang member, tattoo artist, baby daddy, list goes on and on. Stephen is by far the most humble, charismatic, artistic left handed person I have ever met. He seen something in me that I saw in myself and I don’t come across people like that everyday in Hollywood.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Treat others like you would want to be treated” I’m not perfect but I honestly try my best to treat everyone I meet with respect. Respect goes a long way. You never know who people grow to be . I’m also a product of that. I say respect everyone .

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would want to have breakfast with the creator of Harry Potter. I would love to be featured in something of hers. She is just extremely creative to me. Wow !

How can our readers follow you online?

Instagram: @JimmyLevar

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!