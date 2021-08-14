Jimmy DeLoach Jr of ‘Abbie DeLoach Foundation’: “You need a special place where you can heal yourself emotionally, spiritually and physically”

You need a special place where you can heal yourself emotionally, spiritually and physically. I moved to a small wooden pond house a mile into the woods.

The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce or the loss of a job.

Coping with change can be traumatic as it often affects every part of our lives.

How do you deal with loss or change in your life? What coping strategies can you use? Do you ignore them and just push through, or do you use specific techniques?

Jimmy DeLoach Jr. is a man who has received both peace and pain from the choices he’s made during his 62 years of life. Jimmy has found love again with his wife, Maria. They married in 2020 and live in Hilton Head, South Carolina. He considers his greatest accomplishment having guided and loved his two daughters, Abbie and Annie, into adulthood. Annie, 25, expects to graduate from the physician assistant program at Mercer University in 2022. Abbie was killed in a tragic traffic accident at age 21. Jimmy is the founder and CEO of the Abbie DeLoach Foundation, and co-owner of Tidewater Landscape Management.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

My childhood consisted of three distinct parts that gave me a foundation of success: family, which comes with the good and the bad; education, which opens opportunities; and God, who gives us guidance.

I am the third of four children. My brother, Eddie, and my sisters are Pam and Patty. We lived in a blue-collar neighborhood where parents could build a sort of equity for their kids through dedication to a place of employment. So, if your dad worked at a particular factory for 30-plus years, you had a better chance of getting a job there to support your future family.

My mother, Virginia, chose a different lifestyle for her children. She knew that an education would provide unlimited opportunities for a family’s needs. That’s why she went back to college to earn a four-year degree. Ours was the only house in the neighborhood where all of us kids graduated from college and our mother did, too.

Our dad was the rock that the entire family anchored to when life would throw all its anger at us as a family, or as individuals. He showed us through his walk in this life of 85 years how to turn to God to be our own personal rock to anchor ourselves and our families.

I see God as a spiritual person with whom we can have a daily relationship. Religion, on the other hand, is something that people do out of repetition, expecting a fixed response from God.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

One of my favorite quotes appears in the song “Stronger” by Kelly Clarkson: What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. I’ve experienced two events that have made me stronger in some ways but I wouldn’t wish on anyone, even someone I don’t like — divorce from a spouse and the death of my own child. Both have taken so much life out of me and will be part of my story until I die.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

I had the opportunity to coach college football at Georgia Southern College from 1984 to 1986. We were NCAA Division I-AA National Champions in 1985 and 1986. It’s rare for a team to win back-to-back national championships. What I learned from Coach Erk Russell about success is that a team is only as strong as each player, and each player must commit himself to the success of the team.

I’ve also learned that people will follow what they see far sooner than they’ll follow what they hear. I believe the little bit of success we’ve been able to achieve at Tidewater Landscape is a result of our willingness to grab a tool, mow a yard or dig a hole, and be the next man up to fill the gap. That goes way beyond telling people how to do it.

I find it’s also important to respect a man or woman for who they are, not their education level or skin color, where they’re from or how they worship. We have many people who have given their entire working lives to Tidewater Landscape. I know it’s because we treat each other like family. We have been there, together, through many different life events.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

April 22, 2015: It was the last day of clinical rotations for my daughter Abbie. She was on her way to complete the rotations with her fellow Georgia Southern nursing students when a delay on I-16 at 5:45 a.m. became a horrific tragedy. Abbie and four other beautiful and brilliant nursing students were killed in a seven-vehicle accident. At moment, their life stories ended and their families, and the nation, felt the heartache.

Everyone who experiences such a devastating loss tries to adjust to what is called a “new normal.” You will never be the same person or have the same emotional, spiritual or physical feelings that you did before the event that caused you to deal with grief. That is why some people can jump back to life in a short time span while others deal with grief for many years. Still others can never confront it head-on. Each person has their own puzzle pieces to put back together in their own way, and in their own time.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

The scariest part is being in the middle of the storm. It seems you are in a calm or dreamy state of mind — like this event is not really happening and you will wake up soon. But then reality hits as you realize your daughter is not going to come home for a visit or give you a hug. You then come to the fury of the storm and all of hell is now coming at you and your family. Hell is wanting to take you and everything that is pure down into the darkest, deepest valley of no return.

The worst thing that crossed my mind was just taking myself out of the painful, vile place of anguish that I was in. I wanted to end it all right then, but I realized that I had another daughter. I had a life that Abbie would want me to live to show people that we have a God who has a plan that he will reveal in his time.

How did you react in the short term?

I don’t think anyone necessarily reacts in the “short term.” It seems some people react to death or a sudden change in a familiar pattern in different stages, which have also been compared to the stages of grief.

If I had to quantify the “short term,” I’d describe it as the period of time you are at the funeral. This lasts about two hours. You have hundreds of people caring, crying and trying to understand what is about to take place.

Then, during the next three to four months, you have people stopping by the house, making a lot of personal items just for you, and writing you letters, cards and emails. You don’t want to get out of bed, you don’t want to eat, you are in a blur, and there is no rhyme or reason to how you are functioning on a daily basis. Time is of no value because you are in a dark valley with no light. There is no direction to or logic in life. You are just existing, and you do it because it is your natural instinct to survive.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

I will compare when the “dust settled” to what happened in the early 1930s during the Dust Bowl in the High Plains region of the United States.

When the dust settled nearly 100 years ago, everything became a wasteland. There was nothing for farmers to plow so crops could grow, because they had no fertile soil. The Dust Bowl period of grief is when people stop calling, writing, emailing and visiting you. This is when you hit the bottom of the “pit,” as author Beth Moore describes it, and then you start ascending out of it. You start to find your new normal and gain the substance and strength in yourself to survive another hour.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

You can’t have fear without hope. You can’t have joy without sorrow. You can’t just “let go” unless you have “something to save.” You remember the first time you held your little girl in the hospital as she cried. And you suppress the realization of you holding your lifeless little girl as you cried.

You remember the first date she had when she was in high school, and the pretty red dress she wore that was way too short. And you suppress the thought of watching her casket be placed in the ground.

You remember all the stories she told her family at the dinner table while she was home from college. And you suppress the silence in the house of a now-divorced dad who still sets a place for her at the dinner table.

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

I came up with what I call the P/P (past/present) method. It made sense to me and helped me not plunge into total darkness with my emotions or reactions. Whenever the accident is mentioned or written about, I try to bring the past of Abbie into the present. For example, Abbie was a good student-athlete in high school, and in her Kappa Delta Sorority at Georgia Southern University. I put those aspects of Abbie into the present by starting the Abbie DeLoach Foundation, which provides scholarships for student-athletes.

I became certified as a grief counselor to help people as they go through this time in their lives.

A major milestone is when you are able to start sharing your story and all the agony of grief that comes with it. As you give to others from your own emotions, God starts giving back his peace, love, understanding and direction for your daily life’s choices.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

Ten months before Abbie’s accident, I had completed a two-year divorce battle in court. I stayed a lot with my best friend, Kenny, at his house. After the accident, I moved to a little pond house a mile into the woods where I could be by myself and start healing. I went there because it was where my family came from on my dad’s side. I felt the strength of our family even when I was alone.

I would call Kenny frequently, whatever time it was. It didn’t matter. He knew I needed someone to talk to. If it was 2 a.m., he would answer and then just hold the phone until I stopped crying or fell asleep from exhaustion. He did that for many, many years. Even to this day, I can call anytime and he will listen as I still cry from the pain of losing Abbie.

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? Can you explain how you did that?

I established the Abbie DeLoach Foundation in 2016, one year after the accident. I wanted people to remember who Abbie was in this world. She was a competitor, a student-athlete, a future nurse, and a future mom and wife. All these characteristics are what made Abbie, Abbie.

I did not want her to be remembered as one of the five student nurses who were killed on I-16. End of story.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

There are many different types of grief we deal with in this lifetime. And anyone who has gone through a grieving situation has a breaking point.

Mine came while I was staying at the pond house. It was a few days after the accident. I felt so much isolation and rejection from God that I wanted to escape from the pain of life. I needed some type of relief from the situation and knew of only one quick answer. Yet this was a selfish act because I had another daughter, Annie, who was still my responsibility. The thought of Annie enabled me to realize that God still loved me and I had another daughter to live life with.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

You need a special place where you can heal yourself emotionally, spiritually and physically. I moved to a small wooden pond house a mile into the woods. Learn to get the past to catch up with the present, as I explained earlier. People need to be with people. It boils down to the fact that when we are hurting, we need to be with people and hear from people. A Journey We Share, a book I’m publishing with ADF Resources in 2022, will encourage parents (and others) who are grieving the loss of a child with stories of hope from those of us are also traveling that same road. I encourage everyone to share and submit their story on the book’s website so, together, we can help others. Share your story with those who are traveling the same road as you are. Become a counselor or a member of a group. Write blogs. Seek out others first. Know that you are a survivor, not a slave to this dramatic loss or life-changing event.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would share the realization that there was a man named Jesus. He was revealed to be the Savior for the fallen, sinful human race. Being saved comes through accepting him as Lord of your life and becoming a follower. You will die a physical death, but you will have an eternal spiritual life in a place called heaven.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Andy Stanley, pastor at North Point Ministries in Alpharetta, Georgia.

I have never seen him deliver his messages at church or at a seminar. But I have listened to “Your Move” a hundred times over. His inspired word has helped me develop into a more relationship-focused husband; has given me a better understanding of people’s needs in my small circle of life; has shown me how to be content with myself, my resources and my choices; and has helped me know that at the end of this life, I will see my daughter Abbie again. Forever.

