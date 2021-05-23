Jimi Vaughn of Company 3: “See things exactly as they are”

See things exactly as they are — We need to focus more on facts than we do on feelings. I strongly believe that there are not multiple truths… multiple experiences, sure… but not multiple truths. Calling things what they truly are, will help us treat the real issues. Remember that a misdiagnosis could have you treating COVID like a cold.

As part of our series about ‘5 Steps We Must Take To Truly Create An Inclusive, Representative, and Equitable Society’ I had the pleasure to interview Jimi Vaughn.

Diversity Executive and Inclusion Strategist, Jimi Vaughn, is a passionate and charismatic disrupter whose transformative approach to challenging biases creates high-performing teams and thriving organizations. Jimi has over a decade of experience working for top, global brands in the entertainment industry where he leads company-wide DEI strategy. He believes in the ethical responsibility of every decision maker to afford opportunities for all by breaking down barriers that limit people based on their identity.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?

Let’s see, I’m the youngest of three children born to a pastor and a teacher in St. Louis, Missouri. I grew up in a town called, Ferguson, which you may recognize as the epicenter of society’s shift in how we talk about race and justice. The dynamics at play there certainly informed how I view the world and how I have developed into the person I am today. However, I don’t want to misrepresent what it was like growing up there, because I realize that it could be easy to believe that there was constant racial animosity, especially if all you knew about Ferguson was what you saw in the media. I can comfortably say that this wasn’t my experience, but I will readily admit that as a Black man growing up there, in the era that I did, I was definitely aware of race wherever I went. All-in-all, we were a pretty traditional family. We weren’t the richest nor were we the poorest. My parents always did their best for their children in order to give us opportunities that they didn’t have. I was really fortunate to have strong examples to look up to.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Most of the books I read these days are reference books because I love to learn. However, I can remember having an interesting “aha” moment as a kid reading Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. One of my favorite literary characters of all time is the Cheshire Cat. Outside of sharing a toothy smile that goes from ear to ear, I liked him because he just seemed to be more aware of what was going on than anyone else. As I got older, I revisited the story and started to understand even more about how great of a character he is. I interpret the Cheshire Cat as someone who sees things exactly as they are.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

I have a few, but I think I’ll stick with something from Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland: “Begin at the beginning…” It’s super simple, but it’s the quote that I repeat to myself most often. My work can get pretty hectic and can feel so big that I don’t always know where to start. So, almost every time that I feel overwhelmed, I take a breath and repeat this to myself and it just reminds me to take things one step at a time.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

I think Simon Sinek said it best when he stated that leadership is not about being in charge, but it’s about taking care of those in your charge. I see leadership as a position of service. It is about taking care of the collective. When we assume a position of leadership, we can no longer think solely of ourselves. Every action and every decision we make has the potential to impact someone else, and a true leader understands that, respects that, and accepts it as part of their responsibility.

In my work, I often talk about how to release and relieve stress. As a busy leader, what do you do to prepare your mind and body before a stressful or high stakes meeting, talk, or decision? Can you share a story or some examples?

Well, first I’ll repeat to myself my favorite quote to remind myself to take things one step at a time. Then, wherever I can, I just try to break things down to their simplest parts. I like to ask myself, “What about the meeting, talk, or decision is actually stressing me out?” and then I start there. If it’s the people I’m presenting to, I try to learn more about them and what resonates with them. If it’s the data I’m presenting, I try to beef up my sources and dive a little deeper. If I’m concerned about the impact of my decision, I run scenarios with a friend or colleague. Ultimately, I relieve stress by working through it.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. The United States is currently facing a very important self-reckoning about race, diversity, equality and inclusion. This is of course a huge topic. But briefly, can you share your view on how this crisis inexorably evolved to the boiling point that it’s at now?

We have struggled, as a society, to see things as they really are. Some realities are hard to face, and it can be easier to avoid topics like this than to be present and sit in their discomfort. The US has a history of avoidance and redirection when it comes to matters of race and equity, but people from historically marginalized and underrepresented communities, along with their allies, have reached their limit with the status quo and are no longer accepting things that should have been addressed a long time ago.

Can you tell our readers a bit about your experience working with initiatives to promote Diversity and Inclusion? Can you share a story with us?

Absolutely! I’m fortunate enough to have had my passion for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion become my job. Every day I get to contribute to helping people be seen, respected, and treated fairly across the board. It is incredibly rewarding and immensely challenging. Business leaders often underestimate how intricate DEI initiatives need to be. They aren’t just about training or even recruiting more diverse candidates. They also aren’t just about celebrating cultural events or creating employee resource groups. DEI initiatives also have to be about infrastructure, policy, practice, and procedure across all areas of the organization. There must be clear career paths, well-established methods for tracking who gets promoted, and market data and processes for equitable salary offers. I currently work for an organization that isn’t afraid to dive in and hold itself accountable. I’m excited that we’re working on all the above and are showing no signs of stopping.

This may be obvious to you, but it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you articulate to our readers a few reasons why it is so important for a business or organization to have a diverse executive team?

I could tell you all about the research that shows how much more profitable diverse organizations are and how that profit margin increases the higher up in an organization the diversity goes, but that info is readily available to anyone who searches for it. So, I’d like to shift us into thinking about diversification simply as ethical business practice. If you’re not trying to ensure fair access and opportunity for all of your employees, you’re not operating ethically. We are a diverse world, with a wide variety experiences, approaches, values, and needs… and as I mentioned before, leadership is about caring for those in your charge. A diverse leadership team better equips a business to take those experiences, approaches, values, and needs into consideration at every stage of the decision-making process.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. You are an influential business leader. Can you please share your “5 Steps We Must Take To Truly Create An Inclusive, Representative, and Equitable Society”. Kindly share a story or example for each.

See things exactly as they are — We need to focus more on facts than we do on feelings. I strongly believe that there are not multiple truths… multiple experiences, sure… but not multiple truths. Calling things what they truly are, will help us treat the real issues. Remember that a misdiagnosis could have you treating COVID like a cold. Accept that there are no shortcuts — These conversations are, more often than not, very uncomfortable, which can drive us to wanting to “resolve” the issue quickly or to stop talking about it so that we can move on. As much as I wish there were a quick fix, there just isn’t. We have to do the work. If the US were in therapy, we would just now be confronting our trauma. We need to be able to sit in our discomfort and identify the things that are causing it, so that they can be properly addressed. Matters of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion are incredibly nuanced and layered and can take a lot to unpack, and we can’t skip steps. Question the norm — This can be a hard thing to do, but the more that we all are willing to question things that have always been, the more we normalize the critical thinking needed for progress. I think people would be surprised by the origins of common phrases and popular pastimes observed in their daily lives. Learn how to bounce back from mistakes — As we move through these turbulent waters, it is inevitable that we will make mistakes. That’s part of the process. Many of us avoid engaging out of fear of saying or doing the wrong thing. Let me tell you, doing nothing is ABSOLUTELY the wrong thing to do. See, you can’t avoid it. So, here’s what I tell people to do when someone corrects them for a mistake they made: Take the correction, make the correction, and move forward. Implement policy wherever possible — This is my last step, but possibly my most important one. At no point will everyone see things the same way. So, while it would be great if everyone got it, the rights, freedoms, and equal opportunities of people can’t afford to wait on everyone to come around. Policy in our government and within our organizations provides protection, consistency, and accountability, even when public attention turns elsewhere.

We are going through a rough period now. Are you optimistic that this issue can eventually be resolved? Can you explain?

Bias is human. As such, I’m not sure we’ll ever be in the clear. However, I certainly believe that we can see great improvement. I believe that we can bridge many gaps and can significantly lessen disparate impacts, but I think we will always have to stay vigilant.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Michelle Obama. No question about it.

