Jimi Merk of Jimeye Designs: “The first thing you need to know is what motivates you personally”

As a part of our series called “5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Very Successful Lifestyle Brand”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jimi Merk. He is an internationally known celebrity psychic medium, hypnotist, meditation & breath coach, yogi, healer, and jewelry designer. With his industrial design degree, he has made custom jewelry design for over 20 years. He integrates his healing and intuitive abilities into his spiritual lines of jewelry, Jimeye Designs. He has worked with many celebrities and industry clients, as well as spoken and given readings nationwide for over 2 decades. A session with Jimi helps you to see more of your true complete self so you can change your life for the better. Jimi also teaches meditation, yoga, spiritual & self-development courses on his site: https://shineyourlightwellness.com/

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

I grew up on a cattle farm with 4 younger brothers in Indiana. I was generally an active kid, getting into lots of things. If I wasn’t riding dirt bikes, building forts, or competing in sports, You would find me working hard on the farm or helping watch my brothers. I’m a nurturer at heart so there was always a deep spiritual connection for me. There was always a close relationship with God and my guidance.

My friends and I would go to no end to do something challenging or daring. We raced dirt bikes and built race tracks, hunted all night running the hills with dogs, we even made dance routines that we would do at the school dances. We were always creative with our wild endeavors.

Can you tell us the story of what led you to this particular career path?

There are many things that occurred to set the trajectory of my professional life’s path. The majority of what I do now I started doing as a business by the time I was 22 years old. leading up to that there is one story that stands out for me in how it drove my ambitions that would later become a career.

I had a near death or death experience when I was 13 just before my 14th birthday. I was trying to do the impossible on a dirt bike I had just purchased, myself, just 2 days earlier. Because of a technical error I wrecked very hard and received massive contusions to the frontal lobes of my brain. This left me with a hemorrhaging brain and I witnessed myself go completely paralyzed on the grass before slipping into a comma. I was airlifted to the nearest university Trauma center and while in flight, my heart flatlined twice and was resuscitated. I was hooked to life support and awaiting potential surgery, when something miraculous happened. My brain stopped swelling and started to dissipate which is not normal without surgery. I woke up just hours later and though I was in tremendous physical pain I was able to recover enough to unplug from life support and walk out of the trauma center within 12hrs of arrival.

I witnessed something that I had not witnessed before, a staggering truth, a feeling of spiritual connection, like seeing God for the first time. I had a new revitalized sense of life and purpose. Though I was alive and healing I still had a long way to go. I had serious brain damage and it made me different, handicapped. I could not communicate as I once did, I really struggled to interpret words and then respond. I was much slower and it would take me almost 2 years to regain my social cognitive abilities.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I first started making healing jewelry I was guided to carve them as tools for healing. I wasn’t sure what to use so I grabbed a candle and my pocket knife and started carving them. After my first couple carvings I realized that candle wax was too soft, it melted and deformed very easily so I had to keep re-carving them. I wasn’t happy about it initially, I was actually really upset because I had spent so many hours carving them. It wasn’t long before I started carving with jewelers wax which made carving much better.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I started studying spirituality at a very young age and by the time I was 17 I had studied hundreds of different beliefs and spiritual practices, many of which came with beautiful scriptures and writings. When I was in college I was studying industrial design and all of the sciences for sustainable systems and products. I started having recurring dreams and visions of specific shapes and geometries that I was not totally familiar with but had actually witnessed in studies previously. One day a friend of mine that was also learning about sacred geometry handed me a book called the Ancient Secrets of the Flower of Life by Drunvelo Malchesadeck. After reading just a couple pages I was sucked into it and what was seemingly all of the history and connections to many of the symbols and geometries I was seeing in my dreams and visions. It really helped me to understand more but also gave me more motivation to create healing jewelry using these ancient symbols.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Your Light is always brightest in the Dark.

This is very important to me as much as it is motivating. It represents strength even when you may feel alone or in the dark. It is a reminder that no matter how tough life gets and what difficult circumstances you might find yourself in, you can still light the way for yourself and others.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. For the benefit of our readers, let’s define our terms. How do you define a Lifestyle Brand? How is a Lifestyle Brand different from a normal, typical brand?

I define a lifestyle brand as a product sold to a particular market where the user lives a certain lifestyle that the brand’s products fit or support. A lifestyle brand will add to the clients personal lifestyle and beliefs.

What are the benefits of creating a lifestyle brand?

The benefits to creating a lifestyle brand are many. First of all you can hone in on a very specific end user or shopper. This makes it easier to target your market.. Though the market may be smaller because it is so specified it almost guarantees a level of sales generated with potential steady growth as the lifestyle evolves. Markets evolve as do lifestyles so you must always evolve your products with the ever changing lifestyle trends.

In your opinion, what is an example of a company that has done a fantastic job building a believable and beloved Lifestyle Brand? What specifically impresses you? What can one do to replicate that?

Burt’s Bees is a company that comes to mind. This is a company that is like many other large companies that started out as a small business. Though it makes chapstick and balms like so many other companies it has always maintained a very holistic health and planet conscious approach to making its products. Burt’s Bees uses beeswax made with the highest integrity organically to not harm the bees and it has always stood by this level of integrity with its products. Over the years the company has grown even more health conscious with the evolution of holistic sciences and the company also educates its end users. Burt’s Bees also evolved in its product lines adding completely new products using the same health conscious and wellness based approach. Because it has really offered a lifestyle of health conscious and sustainable products it has grown to a massive company and is growing every year.

Can you share your ideas about how to create a lifestyle brand that people really love and are ‘crazy about’?

I feel any product or lifestyle brand starts with making life better in some way. For me it has to be sustainable and make sense, resolving a current issue or giving people more joy without creating more problems to fix or potential harm to us and our planet. If you are motivated for your lifestyle product then you will have much more opportunity. You can think of a type of lifestyle that you like for example, think about where there is a problem that needs addressed or a new way to support people like yourself in that lifestyle market. If you like motorcycles, maybe you create a lifestyle product for people that ride motorcycles or hang out in motorcycle clubs. If you like movies maybe you create a product line or a production for people that like movies and production or performers. Write down what you really like and start brainstorming today. The sooner you really give yourself time to write down some ideas the faster you start building your beautiful future.

What are the common mistakes you have seen people make when they start a lifestyle brand? What can be done to avoid those errors?

A common mistake that I have seen is the mistake of being closed minded or so focused on one idea or expectation of outcome that the person creating the line can’t evolve. I have also seen there are too many leaders trying to make decisions about the lifestyle brand and things simply don’t get done or the brand falls apart before ever really getting out of the gate.

Let’s imagine that someone reading this interview has an idea for a lifestyle brand that they would like to develop. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

If you have a good idea or direction for a lifestyle brand then you are already moving in the right direction. I recommend that you do as much research and market studying as you can. You had better do your do-diligence to be as aware of your potential competition and know every product that is like yours out there. You want to do as much up front work to ensure that the product you are creating is not only going to be successful but that you can evolve it faster than any other competitors that will pop up once you’ve introduced your products to the lifestyle market. It is always a crushing blow to find out that there is a product like yours already out there but it is way worse when that competitors products are better than yours.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Here is the main question of our discussion. What are your “5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Very Successful Lifestyle Brand” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. The first thing you need to know is what motivates you personally. What lifestyle and or type of product gives you that fire to really want to work hard and stay excited enough to get through all of the potential hardship and struggles over the long hall.

2. You have to make sure that what you are creating is making our world a better place in some way or at least helping people to find more joy.

3. You have to be able to evolve yourself along with the products you create.

4. To be a successful lifestyle brand you have to have a thorough business plan that is not only solid but also realistic. You can not start a lifestyle brand without knowing exactly what is needed of yourself along with what is needed from everyone and everything else to make it a success. I recommend that you have some solid mentors or other professionals that you can rely on for advice and direction. you must be willing to keep changing that business plan as you and the business or brand evolves.

5. You have to take care of yourself! So many entrepreneurs get so focused on the business or creating a new lifestyle brand that they forget to take care of themselves and they get completely burned out and depressed. It’s so very important that we take care of ourselves as the brand reflects what we put into it. If you are in good health physically or emotionally this could easily lead to the implosion of the brand. Most just get overwhelmed and can’t get the energy behind the brand to really get it off the ground. So be sure to eat healthy, do other things like hobbies or extracurriculars to stay balanced and maintain a self supportive role in your life. This ensures that you can keep working hard, keep being motivated, stay creative, and make solid decisions for your brands future.

Super. We are nearly done. Here are our final questions. You are an inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Sustainability is the key to a brighter future. If we approach every day and every decision with a foundation in sustainable ideas then we would all be helping each one anthe power we hold. The power to heal ourselves from pain and disease as well as our amazing planet.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to have a private brunch with Elon Musk. I think he is one of the most forward thinkers and brilliant minds of our time. I would love to pick his brain and hear what really motivates him as well as where he sees advancements in technology heading in the next 50 years.

