Jim Lucas of Legal Graphicworks: “Make it easy to do business with your company”

Jim Lucas is a successful business leader and entrepreneur. Over the past 25 years, he has expanded his portfolio of expertise from architecture with a specialty in zoning and legal issues, to the fields of law and video production. Jim transitioned his talent for creating compelling, state-of-the-art zoning board presentations to the courtroom when he launched Legal Graphicworks in the summer of 2010. By bringing together professionals from diverse professions, including architecture, art history, engineering, information technology, marketing, and psychology, Legal Graphicworks has built a nationally known reputation for innovative legal presentation solutions, quality, and economy of resource to help attorneys win the case.

In 2017, Jim expanded once again by creating LGW Mediaworks to offer the high-quality multi-media services he and his team developed as Legal Graphicworks to a wide range of industries. As president and CEO of both divisions, Jim is the steward of a vanguard media company consistently achieving clients’ desired results through the innovative use of technology, sound grasp of graphics, and communicating often complex information. His strategic vision for the company focuses on three fundamental aspects: priority of customer service; communication of most direct creative content and providing the best value.

An innovator at heart, Jim has excelled in the design and implementation of new technologies to create solutions for graphic systems and procedures in the fields of architecture, engineering, land development and the highly complex legal arena. He is credited for designing and writing specification modules for some of the country’s leading software developers.

Jim began his career at a landmark Palm Beach architectural firm, where he worked with the state’s foremost zoning and land use attorneys on some of the most complex zoning and legal issues throughout the state of Florida. He continues to provide his architectural expertise as President and CEO of ACI Architectural Consultants Inc., a full-service architectural design firm.

Jim is originally from New Orleans, Louisiana. He completed his architectural engineering degree in 1987 and achieved national accreditation for legal videography in 2010.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I began my career with a landmark Palm Beach architectural firm where I worked with the state’s foremost zoning and land use attorneys on some of the most complex zoning and legal issues throughout the state of Florida. One of the highlights was the re-zoning of Mar-a-Lago (dubbed The Winter White House since Donald Trump’s presidency). I transitioned our staff from creating compelling, state-of-the-art zoning board presentations to the courtroom when I launched Legal Graphicworks in the summer of 2010. By bringing together professionals from diverse professions, including architecture, art history, engineering, information technology, marketing, and psychology, Legal Graphicworks has built a nationally recognized reputation for innovative legal presentation solutions, quality, and economy of resource to help attorneys win the case.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

I am a big believer in the “power of negative thinking” mentality. I always try and look ahead to all the things that can go wrong before it happens so that I’m prepared to handle it if it occurs. It is all about turning that negative (or would be negative) in to a positive! Let’s just say when I started, I certainly didn’t have the experts I have around me like I do today, so I lost a lot of sleep but always learned and grew along the way. For anyone starting out, I’d suggest finding what you learned in every experience and taking that with you to the next. It is the best way to grow.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I think I owe a lot of my success to my mom and dad. My dad always worked 2–3 jobs to make sure my siblings and I had a great childhood. He always found time to take us fishing and attend our sporting events even if it meant he had to pull on the side of the road and close his eyes for 10 minutes. I learned early that there is no substitute for hard work and sacrifice to reach your goals. My mom on the other hand was the one who I could talk to. No matter how hard things got for me, she always said how proud of me she was and that “everything is going to be alright” as long as I stick to my core values that they taught us. I try to live my life now by those examples and be the leader who shows those same values to my team.

Let’s now pivot to the main focus of our interview. This might be intuitive, but I think it’s helpful to specifically articulate it. In your words, can you share a few reasons why great customer service and a great customer experience is essential for success in business?

Legal Graphicworks’ motto has always been “we make it easy to do business with us.” I do believe a big part of our success comes from the fact that so many companies don’t put enough emphasis on customer service. People do business with people they enjoy working with. I truly believe most of life is about relationships. When we have the opportunity to get in front of a new client we do whatever it takes to preserve that relationship. You never know who they might discuss their experience with. My cell phone number is on my business card and my email signature. I always make myself available to clients in case there are any concerns.

We have all had times either in a store, or online, when we’ve had a very poor experience as a customer or user. If the importance of a good customer experience is so intuitive, and apparent, where is the disconnect? How is it that so many companies do not make this a priority?

I think it’s a mentality that starts from the top. Our leaders pay attention to it every day. I believe it is my job to make sure we only put people into place that share our common goal. Our staff works too hard to create and nourish relationships rather than lose a client because we didn’t do everything possible to ensure they had a great experience.

I also think it comes from within an organization. The one thing that I’m most proud of is our internal culture. We do whatever we can to make sure our work environment is one that our employees enjoy. Happy staff equals happy clients.

Do you think that more competition helps force companies to improve the customer experience they offer? Are there other external pressures that can force a company to improve the customer experience?

We work with the mentality that our competition is ourselves. We try to block out what else is going on with other businesses and focus on us. This mentality keeps us going and motivates us to keep doing better.

I’ve seen firsthand business owners get upset because a new business has come to compete for clients. They usually spend more time trying to beat up on the new company whereas if they just focus on themselves the rest would take care of itself. Like I said above, it starts at the top. If a business owner isn’t happy about their business, it tends to roll downhill to the employees.

Can you share with us a story from your experience about a customer who was “Wowed” by the experience you provided?

Most attorneys don’t go to court that often. Our products are in courtrooms everyday so we know what jurors expect and what grabs their attention. Let’s just say, we have clients wowed often because a lot of the time they didn’t even know what we are doing for them could be done.

Did that Wow! experience have any long-term ripple effects? Can you share the story?

This one is an easy one in our industry. Most attorneys have their own teams within a law firm. If an attorney, and their team, has a great experience with Legal Graphicworks we can easily “ripple” through their entire firm as soon as word of their success gets discussed around the water cooler. We are proud that most of our business is on a referral basis. That speaks volumes to our service and work.

Ok, here is the main question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things a business leader should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience. Please share a story or an example for each.

Make it easy to do business with your company

Go the extra mile even if you aren’t asked to or even if you’re not getting paid for that extra effort. It WILL come back around and pay off.

Do what you say you’re going to do or communicate early why it can’t be done and offer suggestions or solutions.

Communication! Clients want to know that their job is important to you and your company. Talk to them and keep them involved in the process. It will usually alleviate any issues before they become issues.

Client follow-up calls. You should always reach out to see how a clients’ experience was after the job is complete. Ask if you could have done anything differently to improve the experience.

Are there a few things that can be done so that when a customer or client has a Wow! experience, they inspire others to reach out to you as well?

In the legal industry there are many organizations that attorneys belong to. In some cases they also have private forums where they ask for advice from each other. Like I said earlier, “life is about relationships.” We know that word will get to other clients if someone’s experience was a good one.

My particular expertise is in retail, so I’d like to ask a question about that. Amazon is going to exert pressure on all of retail for the foreseeable future. New Direct-To-Consumer companies based in China are emerging that offer prices that are much cheaper than US and European brands. What would you advise retail companies and eCommerce companies, for them to be successful in the face of such strong competition?

I think it’s the same thing we have been discussing, “customer service”! Not everyone is looking for the cheapest price. They are looking for the best experience for their dollar. I never try to be the cheapest. I’m focused on being the best. People will come to know you as an expert in your field and will rely on you as a trusted resource instead of shopping for the cheapest price. If they know it can be done at a fair price (which we always give) and know that the experience is going to be a good one, they will call on you.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Kindness. I think the world can always use more kindness.

