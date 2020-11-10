Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Jim Estill of ShipperBee: Only do Business with Good People and Good Companies

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Jim Estill, the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2019 Ontario winner, is currently CEO of both Danby Appliance and ShipperBee, a new venture that is revamping outdated shipping channels into a system that is better for consumers, retailers, and the environment. He is a Canadian technology entrepreneur, executive, and philanthropist. Starting his first computer distribution business from the trunk of his car while in university, he grew that business to $2 Billion in sales. Jim has invested in, mentored, and advised many technology companies including Blackberry.  He joined their board before they went public and served for 13 years.

What is your business and what do you do?

Danby Appliances manufactures and distributes over 2,000,000 appliances per year. We are known as a niche manufacturer of compact refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, microwaves, dehumidifiers, beverage centers, and wine coolers. Danby is being transformed by our newest product Parcel Guard– a smart mailbox for consumers that stops parcel theft.

What sparked your vision to launch your business? 

I retired but I kept active in business, doing some advising, board work, and mentoring.  I did this for almost 5 years.  I was not finding that satisfying so when one of the boards I was on (Danby Appliances) has the CEO resign, I jumped at the opportunity to run a business again.

What has been your favorite failure and what did you learn?

Interestingly, I do not dwell on my failures so I definitely do not have a favorite.  

I have learned that failure is the secret to success.  My motto is Fail Often, Fail Fast, Fail Cheap.  And “Having a failure does not make you a failure”.

What was your most memorable day of your career and why?

I think it would be receiving the EY Entrepreneur of the year (Ontario division).   The gala banquet highlighted so many highly competent people.  I did not expect to win.  I had only prepared a few words for the first acceptance speech – receiving the nomination.  But when I won, I had to come up with other words to say…without time to prepare.  

How do you continue to learn so you stay ahead in your industry?

Covid forced a change in how I learn.  I used to like to go to trade shows and visit customers.  The best way for me to learn was by being in the field and speaking to real customers.  Now, I use Zoom and Callbridge.  

I am also a voracious reader and also listen to audiobooks.

What is some bad advice you hear in your industry or with entrepreneurship that people should avoid?

Most businesses focus on the short term.  “Make the sales number this month!”.  But what is important is the long term. Doing good and profitable business is much more important than short term gains.

I extend this to “only do business with good people and good companies”.  

Where can readers find you on social media?  https://www.linkedin.com/in/jimestill/

    Jeremy Straub, Financial Expert, Podcast Host, Writer at Coastal Wealth, Upreneur, Thrive Global

    Jeremy Straub, CRPC, CFS® is the CEO of Coastal Wealth, a financial planning firm that manages over $10 billion in assets for over 200,000 clients. Straub is a financial industry thought leader who brings energy and passion to helping people preserve wealth. He quickly ascended to the top of the financial planning industry at a fortune 500 before leaving to establish Coastal Wealth in 2016 while still in his 30’s. He quickly grew the business into the 27-office, 450-person dream team he has today. Straub is also an active volunteer with SCORE in Broward County, where he helps entrepreneurs start, develop, and grow their businesses. In 2019 he launched Upreneur, a popular podcast in partnership with SCORE to share lessons learned from successful entrepreneurs. Straub is a regular business & financial expert, regularly featured on CNBC, US News, Business Insider, and more.

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

