Jim Bureau of JAGGAER: “Job seekers won’t be afraid to explore”

As a part of this interview series called “Preparing For The Future Of Work”, we had the pleasure to interview Jim Bureau, CEO of JAGGAER.

Two years into his role as CEO, Jim Bureau has already made a huge impact on JAGGAER’s focus and corporate culture, while helping hundreds of customers navigate through the pandemic and other supply chain disruptions. He brings over 25 years of leadership experience, with his most recent role as Executive Vice President, leading JAGGAER’s Global Sales & Marketing initiatives. Jim has held leadership roles at KANA Software, where he played a key role in successfully growing the company as it was acquired by Verint Systems for 514 million dollars, as well as at Pegasystems, Shared Health, and Oracle Corporation. He holds a B.S. degree from Georgia Institute of Technology. Jim is also a proud grandfather of two.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers like to get an idea of who you are and where you came from. Can you tell us a bit about your background? Where do you come from? What are the life experiences that most shaped your current self?

Without a doubt, my family has been the biggest influence. My father, Fred Bureau, had a tremendous influence on how I think about “The Art of the Possible”. In the early 1970’s he founded what we know today as the multiple listing service for real estate. I was always impressed and inspired by his ability to juggle the demands of running a large and successful business while prioritizing his family and six kids. He also taught me that anything is possible with enough willpower, integrity, humility, and creativity. Those unwavering values have stuck with me to this day. I’ve made a conscious effort to emulate his strong family foundation in my own life with my kids, grandkids, and co-workers.

On the other hand, my mother set the record straight regarding the importance of knowing and understanding what core values you believe in. She always said, “If you say you are going to do something, then no matter what, make sure you do it because 99% of the people out there won’t.” She helped me understand how to shape and frame the values of passion, humility, empathy, accountability, and transparency. Those core values have had the biggest impact on all aspects of life whether it is family, work, or play. They do not waver.

I’d also say that my first ‘big’ job out of college shaped my path and perspective on work. When I was a financial advisor with Merrill Lynch, I worked with a client active in the procurement space. This was around 1996 when the World Wide Web was just getting started. I was highly intrigued by the power of computers and the internet.

I distinctly remember the world of work back then. People’s expectations going into the office were drastically different during the age of dial up modems. You had to be in the office and at your desk to get work done. There was no remote work. Communication was slow and folks were reachable between the hours of 9am and 5pm.

Fast forward to today where the internet is part of our daily lives. We talk to others through our computers. We can send emails from our cell phones. We are always connected regardless of where we are in the world. We expect to work — whether that’s buying materials, goods, or services, negotiating with suppliers, building relationships with partners — the way we would in our personal lives.

The work dynamic has significantly changed. Experiencing this evolution of the internet firsthand has given me unique perspective critical to my career in technology. I’m passionate about helping organizations accelerate meaningful digital transformation initiatives. The internet’s coming of age showed me the power of intuitive and accessible technology and how these tools can drive value and business outcomes. What has drastically changed over the last 20 years is the volume of data we consume and the ability to synthesize the various data types to make them meaningful.

What do you expect to be the major disruptions for employers in the next 10–15 years? How should employers pivot to adapt to these disruptions?

The concept of ‘the office’ has forever changed. And it will continue to change. Most employees don’t want to give up the flexibility they’ve become accustomed to while working remotely during the pandemic. As employers open offices back up, they’re adapting to these preferences by creating hybrid environments that allow people to keep the benefits of working from home but still have a presence at the office.

In creating these environments, it’s really important for culture and morale to create a cadence for when and who is in the office, and what that set up looks like. The team needs to know what to expect. JAGGAER, for example, has installed systems that enable us to communicate when people are coming into the office, physically check people in and out, monitor who is coming and going, and make sure there’s space for people to work. We’ve completely revamped our offices to accommodate that type of environment.

Ultimately, while we can hope for the best, as employers we must also plan for the worst. Operating in a global economy at scale can expose any business to breakdowns or unseen cracks in the system. Creating environments internally that allow the organization to react quickly to world events and disruptions is key.

I believe that we’re going to see continued drastic changes in how people work. As employee preferences and expectations continue to shift, the concept of the office and dynamics of work will continue to evolve. This evolution will also result in changes to the physical location people will work from. Historical tech centers such as Silicon Valley will evolve as people have the ability to work from anywhere. This will have a dramatic impact on real estate markets and compensation. While there is always value in face-to-face meetings, I suspect those will be much more intentional moving forward and the cadence of those face-to-face meetings will also need to evolve.

The choice as to whether or not a young person should pursue a college degree was once a “no-brainer”. But with the existence of many high-profile millionaires (and billionaires) who did not earn degrees, as well as the fact that many graduates are saddled with crushing student loan debt and unable to find jobs it has become a much more complex question. What advice would you give to young adults considering whether or not to go to college?

My advice: don’t stop learning. Education means many different things to different people. What’s important is, are you learning and expanding your knowledge?

It’s not that you don’t need to go to college. Find the learning opportunities that work for you. There are a lot of quality and economical online degree options on the market today. Classroom learning will always be invaluable, but if that method doesn’t work for you, there are plenty of other ways to obtain a degree and learn in environments that are cost-effective.

I would argue that the handful of highly successful people that didn’t go to college kept expanding their knowledge. It isn’t that these individuals found the acquisition of knowledge as unnecessary. On the contrary, most if not all were individuals that had such a thirst for knowledge, they ventured out on their own to acquire it with a pace that worked for their genetic makeup. The college setting likely wasn’t suitable for their style of learning. They found other vehicles that worked for them. A passion for learning shouldn’t be mistaken for not getting an education.

Despite the doom and gloom predictions, there are, and likely still will be, jobs available. How do you see job seekers having to change their approaches to finding not only employment, but employment that fits their talents and interests?

I can’t hire people fast enough. The skillsets we’re looking for are different now than they were before, but the demand for workers is there. I encourage job seekers to look out on the horizon: What types of jobs are out there? What are you most interested in? What skills do you need?

Many recent college grads end up in a field their parents were in, or they have a limited view of their career paths. Educate yourself early on, even in high school, on the options available to you across different functional areas and how those roles may evolve in the future. This will open the door to where you should focus. You can then hone the skills you need for that path.

The statistics of artificial intelligence and automation eliminating millions of jobs, appears frightening to some. For example, Walmart aims to eliminate cashiers altogether and Dominos is instituting pizza delivery via driverless vehicles. How should people plan their careers such that they can hedge their bets against being replaced by automation or robots? Technological advances and pandemic restrictions hastened the move to working from home. Do you see this trend continuing? Why or why not?

The market is always going to create different opportunities for different types of skillsets. One could argue that the jobs currently being automated aren’t the best jobs in the first place. The technological advances give employees in those jobs an opportunity to reskill into a new and more rewarding role.

Automated retail checkouts for example replace cashier jobs with roles that install the kiosks, program the systems, study how AI and big data work, and more. There’s a plethora of different data-driven jobs out there now, from the person programming the algorithm that serves an Instagram ad for something you just spoke about in conversation, to the person tracking movements throughout a home for security systems.

In planning a career, it comes back to learning and education. Expanding your knowledge in new and digital areas will bring opportunity. That doesn’t necessarily mean going back to school. You can watch YouTube videos on everything you need to know about AI and train yourself.

What societal changes do you foresee as necessary to support the fundamental changes to work?

It’s important that as a society we create incentives that encourage people to put themselves out there for opportunities they might not otherwise. Let’s empower the Walmart cashiers, for example, to train themselves on AI and give them the avenues to explore.

Mentor programs are also key. I see so many kids out there every day who are very skilled, but they don’t have exposure to the possibilities out there. As a result, they tend to limit themselves and don’t have the confidence that they can achieve. As a society, we need to overcome this barrier and get more people employed in good, well-paying jobs.

Shifting to sustainable office designs and prioritizing diversity and inclusion will also be critical for the future of work. Gen Z and Millennial workers increasingly consider a company’s ESG commitments, values, and stance on social issues when deciding where to work.

Aside from the clear positive societal and business impacts of going green, replacing paper-based processes with automation will become even more important for winning and retaining talent. The rising generation of workers don’t want to work in a role that contributes high levels of waste and has a negative impact on the environment. A diverse and inclusive workplace that values different perspectives creates a stronger and more engaged company culture. Diverse organizations are also better positioned to innovate and be agile as the world of work and business change.

What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employers to accept?

It’s difficult for employers to accept that people don’t want to come to an office. This is a hard one because it’s impossible to create a strong organizational culture when everyone is working from different places. It’s a balancing act in terms of allowing people the flexibility to work from home while still bringing them together to achieve a common goal.

Brainstorming and innovation don’t happen at the same pace when you’re on a Zoom call. Startups work out of a garage physically together because that’s where the power comes from. There’s a certain level of in-person collaboration that won’t go away, even with the onset of hybrid work environments.

The COVID-19 pandemic helped highlight the inadequate social safety net that many workers at all pay levels have. Is this something that you think should be addressed? In your opinion how should this be addressed?

I’m not a huge fan of forcing the issue. Employers can be creative to figure out how to earn the appropriate money they need to get the job done. Sometimes putting non-market-oriented constraints or barriers in place have unintended consequences. While it may result in someone getting paid more, it’s also going to result in not as many people getting paid. I’d like to see the safety nets be targeted at the individuals who truly need them.

Despite all that we have said earlier, what is your greatest source of optimism about the future of work?

When I think about work, the opportunities out there are pretty exciting. We’re seeing huge evolutions in technology and the pace of change is faster than at any other point in my lifetime.

Ten years ago, most people would have thought the concept of self-driving cars was crazy. It’s a reality now. From a defense contracting standpoint, we can defend ourselves in countries ten thousand miles away from a remote location. I get on a train at the airport every day that doesn’t have a driver. Someday commercial flights might not require a pilot.

There’s plenty of opportunity across all industries to innovate. This will require people to reorient themselves and figure out how they are going to take advantage of the changes to land more productive, well-paying jobs that are sustainable.

Historically, major disruptions to the status quo in employment, particularly disruptions that result in fewer jobs, are temporary with new jobs replacing the jobs lost. Unfortunately, there has often been a gap between the job losses and the growth of new jobs. What do you think we can do to reduce the length of this gap?

From an economic perspective, reducing interest rates, cutting payroll taxes for new hires, administering unemployment benefits, and taking other actions that stimulate the economy can reduce the length of this gap. These steps ultimately free up money for businesses to hire more workers.

Reskilling is also critical. The more workers are trained with in-demand skills, the faster they’ll find jobs when they become available. Private enterprise needs to participate in this reskilling of the workforce. As new technologies come about that replace old technologies, there is always a need for new skill sets. Commercial enterprises need to be proactive with training as there is always a lack of skilled talent supply when these changes occur. Proactively reshaping employee skillsets can assist in this balance of supply and demand.

Okay, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Trends To Watch In the Future of Work?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

The reshaping of the office. The concept of the ‘office’ will continue to evolve. This goes beyond pandemic-proofing measures and employer attempts to cater to employees’ growing preferences for flexibility, work/life balance, and more. The office of the future will also be more technologically equipped. We’ll see more employers adopt AI-based tools and systems that help employees be more productive regardless of where they’re working and reduce the risk of burnout by enabling them to focus on more strategic and rewarding work. We’ll also see more sustainable office designs as organizations prioritize ESG initiatives to attract Gen Z and Millennial workers, make a positive impact on the world, and reap the proven business benefits. Renewed emphasis on learning and skills development. The world is changing every day. That means there’s incredible opportunity for people to upskill themselves for in-demand jobs and the business environment in which they’ll be working in tomorrow. As automation and digital transformation continue to create new jobs and opportunities, we’ll see workers double down on learning and skills development. Employers will strengthen professional development and training programs to meet this need and keep employees engaged and happy. The strategic impact of AI and automation. As organizations continue to adopt advanced technology, humans will be opened up to focus on work that’s most appropriate for them to do. No longer bogged down in manual processes and tactical work that can be automated, we’ll see employees across all sectors and functional areas have more time for strategic and high-level work that drives the business forward. Let’s take the procurement industry, which is very transactional today, as an example. Applying machine learning (ML) and AI capabilities within the function will create incredible opportunities to drive scale and efficiency and operationalize everything from sourcing, supplier management, contracts, risk management, payments and more. This opens buyers up for identifying new opportunities, product and supply chain redesign, category strategy reexamination and more. The most important skills for professionals in this sector in 2025 will be the ability to use and manage AI and ML frameworks, understand pattern recognition, and feed more data and variables into the models. Creativity in maintaining company culture. As hybrid work environments become the norm, employers will have to figure out how to maintain a strong and compelling company culture when not everyone is in the office. Getting this right is important because it has a direct impact on employee morale, happiness, and retention. Prioritizing diversity and inclusion, giving more frequent employee recognition for good work, mentorship programs, and other strategies that go beyond virtual happy hours will be key for preserving culture. Job seekers won’t be afraid to explore. There are so many more possible career paths out there today than there were even five years ago. I’ve seen many recent college grads start their job searches in the industries in which their parents or close family members work. That tendency will shift over the next few years as young professionals really start to understand the opportunities that are out there.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how this quote has shaped your perspective?

I always come back to Michael Jordan. He said, “I’ve missed more than 9,000 shots in my career. I’ve lost almost 300 games. Twenty-six times, I’ve been trusted to take the game winning shot and missed. I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed.”

The takeaway is don’t be afraid to fail. If you aren’t failing, you aren’t growing.

Dale Carnegie’s book ‘How to Win Friends and Influence People’ also has some great life lessons in terms of understanding how to communicate with empathy. While the title of the book implies manipulation, what I got out of it was how to position things so there is a positive outcome for everyone involved. I read the book at an age when it had a profound impact and informed how I interact with people.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Arthur Blank, the co-founder of Home Depot. He’s the person in the business world I admire the most. The first Home Depot store was about two miles from my house in Atlanta, so I saw the transformation of the home improvement retail industry from day one.

Our readers often like to follow our interview subjects’ careers. How can they further follow your work online?

Connect with me on LinkedIn. Also check out the JAGGAER website and blog for the latest company and tech news.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this. We wish you continued success and good health.