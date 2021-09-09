Jim Barksdale of Barksdale Investment & Research: “Value without growth”

“Value without growth” can be equally dangerous to one’s financial health as “growth without value”. Too many, “value” managers focus on simple metrics of price/earnings, yield, price/sales, price/book value, etc., and overlook the importance and “value” in long-term growth. Meanwhile, too many “growth” managers focus on current earnings momentum and overlook the importance that if one pays too much for today’s growth, a loss will likely unfold when tomorrow’s growth slows. Balancing both metrics — growth and value — is a key element of successful long-term investing.

As a part of my series about “Investing During The Pandemic”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jim Barksdale.

Jim is a long-time value investor from Atlanta, Georgia. In 1986 he founded Equity Investment corporation, which grew to manage 5.6B dollars in assets before its takeover in 2016 by BZI Partners. In 2019, Jim founded Barksdale Investment & Research, a provider of model portfolios, so that clients could again have access to Jim’s value investing strategy.

Thank you for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the finance industry?

My father was a highly intelligent, but bored, Dentist. Like Ahab chasing Moby Dick, he was obsessed with trying to beat the stock market. I grew up with innumerable losing investment ideas from oil and gas explorations, to pork bellies commodities, puts & options, technical charts, and new technologies (Xerox!). In grammar school, I had a paper route making money at 4 cents per throw on my bike, and in high school I managed to lose thousands of dollars from some of these investment schemes. Those were painful losses. Worse, the big stock market drop from 1972–74 hit my father hard, and almost cost me my college education. To compensate, I took on a bigger share of my college expenses. So very early on in life I learned the pain of loss, the importance of a careful approach and a long-time horizon, and in a sense have lived out my father’s dream of “catching the whale”, that is, beating the stock market.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

Unfortunately I cannot share the details, but the most important lesson is integrity. Human nature and incentive structures often pull people to rationalize behaviors that are self-serving at best, and dishonest if considered more fully. Doing what is right, even when others are not looking, places one on unassailable ground to endure whatever obstacles the world presents to one’s progress. Standing on solid ground with one’s investments is also fundamental to successful investing.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

My only exciting project at the moment is building Barksdale Investment and Research, which I believe helps people by providing strong long-term returns.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Of course, one’s parents are key — particularly my father. His combination of intelligence and straight-arrow integrity are the biggest influences in my life. My grandmother, who was born in 1900 and lived through two world wars and the depression, was also instrumental. Her simple words that “you never know what the future holds” have proven prophetic over and over again, and thus the rationale for being conservative, careful, and prepared for life’s ups and downs.

Let’s shift a bit to what is happening today in the broader world. Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have understandably heightened a sense of uncertainty and loneliness. From your experience, what are a few ideas that we can use to effectively offer support to our families and loved ones who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

First, everyone in the family should get vaccinated, and wear masks when in indoor places. Second, stay in touch via daily texts, weekly zoom calls, and safe gatherings and outings where possible.

Ok. Thanks for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. As you know the stock market and the economy in general have become extremely volatile and uncertain. Many people “dollar cost average” and put aside a monthly sum into a long-term savings plan for retirement, college, or a home purchase. If a loved one or a client came to you and said, “I have been saving and investing 500 dollars every month in an S&P 500 index fund. Over the next few months until the dust settles, should I be doing something else with my money?”, what would you say to them?

They should stick to their plan, but also consider a world index fund such as the Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund, instead of just the USA-dominated S&P 500. Steady monthly investing, which results in dollar-cost averaging, is a useful way to accumulate savings long term, whether for retirement, college, or other use. There is a market benefit since we cannot predict short-term market movements but know that the long-term trend of business reinvestment and growth is up. However, there is also a psychological benefit because, unlike the short-term schemes presented to my father, the investor has accepted a long-term perspective and can better ride out the storms.

Eventually the economy will recover and rebound. Certain sectors, like travel and hospitality might be hurting for a while. But other sectors, like technology and healthcare, might do very well. If someone wanted to prepare today to take advantage of the future recovery, what would you suggest they do?

The average investor is not equipped nor attentive enough to the market’s internal dynamics to play such moves. Long-term, they should either invest passively into an index fund, rely on professional active managers with demonstrated skill to make such decisions, or simply pick a basket of strong companies that they believe have growth as far as the eye can see. Ultimately, riding on the back of long-term business growth is the key objective, and it can be accomplished most easily via a passive index fund with dollar-cost averaging.

Are there sectors that provide exciting and lucrative investment opportunities today, specifically because of the volatility and uncertainty?

Today’s market is very high priced, with a number of risks. To fight the pandemic, our fiscal and monetary policies have put both feet on the accelerator. That creates risks when those stimuli moderate, which they inevitably must. Low interest rates make bonds particularly unattractive, especially if inflation resumes. Meanwhile, the fiscal stimulus has resulted in a consumer spending boom that has created unsustainable earnings growth and margin expansion in certain sectors. Good examples are the recent surge in interest in shoe sales, where Nike has benefited. Its earnings are elevated about a third above normal, and the stock is selling at over 2x our assessment of long-term value. Another example is pizza sales, where Papa John’s earnings are 20 percent above normal times, and the stock is trading at over 2x its long-term value. Target’s earnings have surged almost 75 percent above normalized levels, and the market is capitalizing those earnings, and it too is selling at over 2x its long-term value. These are just some of the current market risks being created by the combination of aggressive fiscal and monetary policies.

Are there alternative investments that you think more people should look more deeply at?

There are very few areas offering good value today. However, we believe companies with long-term growth potential like CVS Health, CIGNA, McKesson and Cardinal Health in the health arena will prove to be good investments. In technology, Intel and Alibaba offer opportunities to play both sides of the current China de-coupling fears. Alibaba’s prices have fallen significantly due to fears of a “China crackdown” on private enterprise, and Intel is likely in the early stages of a long recovery needed to shore up the USA’s competitive position in chips and technology for security purposes. Finally, capital market companies, such as Federated Hermes, Invesco, T. Rowe Price, Northern Trust, Raymond James, and State Street, are all selling below their long-term values due to continued stock market fears.

If a person in their thirties and forties came to you today and said that they have 10,000 dollars that they want to put away today for a long term investment what would you advise them to do with it?

Buy the Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund Admiral Shares (VTWAX). It will provide low cost diversified exposure to business growth worldwide, allowing participation in both developed and emerging markets.

Ok, thank you! Here is a more general finance question. You are a “finance insider”. If you had to advise your adult child about 5 non intuitive essentials for smart investing what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each?

I actually have three pieces of advice that I like to give:

Keep a stable and long-term time horizon (5–7 years). Hope creates very long-time horizons and can lead to overpriced stocks — whether radio and TV of the 1920’s, Xerox and Polaroid of the 1960’s, the internet stocks in 2000, or Tesla today. Conversely, fear results in very short time horizons and low-priced stocks. The greatest danger to investors is to enter an investment with hope and exit in fear. That is why it is important to stick with a careful and disciplined approach, so one knows why one is entering into an investment and does so with an appropriate time horizon. Ben Graham’s famous saying from Horace that “Many shall be restored that now are fallen and many shall fall that now are in honor” should be remembered. (Horace-Ars Poetica) Beware of businesses in decline or possessing poor cash flow economics. Buffett once quoted, “When a manager with a reputation for brilliance tackles a business with a reputation for bad economics, the reputation of the business remains intact.” Businesses whose consumer offer is in decline, or whose economics do not allow strength in pricing and margins so they throw off cash to owners, simply waste an investor’s time. No matter how cheap the stock looks, it is best to move on to a business with more favorable economics and growth. One need only look at the demise of steel, textile, and furniture manufacturing in the USA during the rise of China to see that trying to swim against the global economic tide is a bad bet. “Value without growth” can be equally dangerous to one’s financial health as “growth without value”. Too many, “value” managers focus on simple metrics of price/earnings, yield, price/sales, price/book value, etc., and overlook the importance and “value” in long-term growth. Meanwhile, too many “growth” managers focus on current earnings momentum and overlook the importance that if one pays too much for today’s growth, a loss will likely unfold when tomorrow’s growth slows. Balancing both metrics — growth and value — is a key element of successful long-term investing.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“You never know what the future holds”, from my grandmother as noted above.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

A few years ago, I initiated and was the lead donor for the Albert Einstein Monument at Georgia Tech. The purpose of this monument was to honor the contributions to human rights, from Eleanor Roosevelt’s advocacy for the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, to those led from Georgia, including those of President Jimmy Carter, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Representative John Lewis, and the civil rights movement. In the sculpture, Einstein gazes upon a black granite platform studded with stars reflecting the night sky over Atlanta on December 10, 1948 — the day of the signing of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Article I of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights is engraved on the steps, reading: “All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights.” If I were to inspire a movement, all I could hope for would be for mutual respect of each individual’s human dignity and rights since it is the abrogation of these values that leads to conflicts.

Thank you for the interview. We wish you only continued success!