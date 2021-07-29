Jill Turnbull: “Believe in the power of beauty”

Believe in the power of beauty. It’s not only a job, but a privilege, to help people tap into their beauty and to express themselves. That’s what makes it so exciting to get up every day and do this work. Because beauty is a “feel good” industry at any age and everyone wants to feel good, I often say to people “WOW, we get to do this!”

As a part of our series about “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jill Turnbull.

Jill Turnbull is the founder of Jill Turnbull Beauty, a line of clean blue beauty products intertwining beauty and simplicity. With a focus on multi-tasking products with exceptional quality but a minimal impact on the earth.

Raised in eco-conscious Australia, Jill has spent a 45-year career as an internationally published freelance session hair stylist and expert hair colorist chasing clean, quality self care products that nourish hair, skin and body naturally. Her inspiration for a blue beauty line struck when she uncovered that many of the products marketed and labeled as sustainable actually were not, and that the industry has a tremendous negative impact on the environment–and the marine environment in particular.

With Jill Turnbull Beauty, Jill’s mission is to provide plant-based alternatives to marine-derived ingredients. The line’s multi-use products, with recycled, recyclable or reusable packaging are better for the earth and for the people who use them — all to work towards a bluer future.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I was raised in Australia, and as was common in the 70s, my Mum would go weekly to the hair salon to have her hair set. One Friday when I had the day off in high school, I decided to go with her. As soon as I arrived at her salon, I felt this overwhelming fun, vibrant energy — I loved the girls that worked in the salon and it seemed like a fun environment. I asked the manager whether they had any openings for an interview. A few weeks later, I started part-time, which then turned into a four year apprenticeship, and so I started my career. For the next four decades, I worked hard and got to live out my dream as a professional hairstylist and makeup artist, working with leading publications and professional athletes such as The Washington Ballet, all while still working independently as a hairstylist.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

In March 2019, I worked on an editorial shoot for Vogue Italia with David Attenborough and Prince William. The issue focused on sustainability and environmental issues, so my task as the lead stylist was to find beauty products that were 100% sustainable and after extensive research and countless calls with leading brands, I wasn’t able to get a guarantee of 100% sustainability in writing — and that shocked me.

I thought I understood sustainability in the beauty industry. I’d grown up in eco-conscious Australia, where we were issued an egg timer for our showers with the goal of minimizing our water usage, and as such, I’ve always been very conscious of the water crisis and environmental issues.

Realizing that we really had not gotten far with sustainability in the beauty and hair care industry was a game changer for my career, and it motivated and inspired me to create my own line of fully sustainable, 100% plant based hair care, makeup and skincare — an opportunity for which I’m profoundly grateful.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

The hairdressing culture that I grew up around in Australia was an extremely close-knit, old-school community so early in my career I was nurtured. I would enter competitions and do exceptionally well, allowing me to meet new people and grow my network to be nurtured and coached by other strong hairdressers. Having this solid foundation from the beginning and staying true to those continually expanded my knowledge and allowed me to grow and expand on my skills that would serve me well for my entire career, and that I still use till this day. The lessons I’ve learned along the way are to continue to stay curious — ask questions, be a sponge — always be hungry to learn more, and of course, stay humble and pay it forward.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have been so blessed in my hairdressing career and I feel the biggest opportunity came from my four-year apprenticeship at the start of my career. The training I received during that time between Dean Trimble and Stelios Pappas really gave me the most rock solid foundation that I could ask for and it’s allowed me to navigate every opportunity throughout my diverse global beauty career.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

The beauty industry has a major (and frightening) impact on the environment… marine environment in particular. At least 350 million gallons of shampoo and its unregulated ingredients flow down US drains annually, damaging waterways and killing marine life. Most of the plastic in the 552 million shampoo bottles that wind up in landfills yearly are not recyclable, and much will wind up in the ocean.

My line of hair care, makeup and skincare is about using plant-based alternatives to marine derived ingredients so that the ingredients you are putting on your skin are better for you and the environment, all while using science to further enhance the effectiveness of our products. We make it clear that our products work harder than others in multiple ways to enhance your natural beauty, emphasizing versatility (multitasking), power (potency), and purity (no fillers).

For example, I created our WASH shampoo to rinse out in seconds to help reduce water waste. Our packaging is made from recycled materials and is 100% recyclable, and has been designed to ship more efficiently. For example, the bottles in our hair care line are “sqround” to further minimize waste.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

I am most excited to be part of the clean and blue beauty movement as a beauty brand founder. I am extremely grateful to be part of this community and to help consumers find safer, more sustainable beauty options. And I wouldn’t be successful without the consumers using their spending power to ensure their voice is heard by supporting brands that commit to natural ingredients and transparency, so that would be another thing I’m most excited about — people wanting better for themselves and the environment. Lastly, I am excited about the aging gracefully narrative evoking “ageless”, because we are all beautiful no matter our age.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

There is this narrative that older women are not beautiful, that we “lose our beauty” as we age, and that couldn’t be further from the truth. First off, beauty is from within, and how our body changes should never be used against us. We must control this narrative with less superficial standards of beauty by embracing all the beautiful things our bodies have experienced over the years and recognizing that the depth of beauty goes far beyond the surface.

Secondly, there are still brands that you see everyday on retail shelves and online that continue to test on animals, violating animal rights, and causing pain and suffering on these beautiful creatures. There is no excuse and any brand that continues to engage in this practice should do better.

Lastly, greenwashing continues to be an issue in the beauty industry. Brands that are claiming to be sustainable that are actually not, providing false or misleading information to make consumers believe their sustainable practices are meeting standards. Brands that take part in this are capitalizing on the growing demand for environmentally friendly products, and they must be stopped, and this global issue must be regulated.

Because sustainability is so important to me, my brand, and everything I believe in, I would focus my efforts on improving the sustainability standards in the beauty industry, specifically by having more stringent ingredient regulations and rules about ingredient transparency, requiring recyclable packaging and banning microbeads in cosmetics.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

Your beauty changes because your body, hair and face does — but nothing is lost and, in fact, everything is gained. To see an older woman with smile lines reflecting joy and laughter in her life — what isn’t beautiful about that?

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, Can you please share “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

1. The customer always comes first. I grew up in old school beauty, and an amazingly simple (and immensely powerful) quote was repeated to me often: “If you take care of your customer, the sales will follow.” If every decision is guided by “what’s best for your customer,” we will continue to win loyalty.

2. Be quick-thinking. The beauty industry is always rapidly changing. Trends evolve and consumers seek the next shiny thing whether it’s a product or service. It is so important to remain flexible and keep customers at the core of decision making.

3. Stay educated. With new formulations, new market research, and new social and digital influences and influencers, it’s critical to remain informed and savvy. Knowing your core audience allows you to keep them very engaged with a newer platform, support your brand, and gain valuable insights about your audience that continue to inform your campaigns.

4. Believe in the power of beauty. It’s not only a job, but a privilege, to help people tap into their beauty and to express themselves. That’s what makes it so exciting to get up every day and do this work. Because beauty is a “feel good” industry at any age and everyone wants to feel good, I often say to people “WOW, we get to do this!”

5. Trust the endless possibilities. There are so many diverse paths in the beauty industry. Be open to the different opportunities and learning new skills. One of my favorite roles was a brand manager for a global brand (somewhat outside of my wheelhouse). I was able to drive several initiatives for the company, adding value to the company and gaining incredible knowledge that I still utilize today.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Going back to my point that we must change the narrative that older women are not beautiful needs to happen quickly. Society continues to put an immeasurable amount of pressure on women, especially as we get older, to “stay beautiful” or “stay youthful”, and this conversation we continuously hear in the media negatively reflects on women’s self esteem. Many women fear growing older because of this, when in fact we should be celebrating it.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Don’t get distracted by others’ success & their shiny objects.” It’s so easy to get caught up in all the trends of the beauty industry, or any industry for that matter, and when this happens, you begin to get distracted and dilute your cause. The real business discipline comes from knowing your core clients and staying true to your cause.

How can our readers follow you online?

https://www.instagram.com/jillturnbullofficial/

https://www.facebook.com/JillTurnbullOfficial

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.