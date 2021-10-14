Jill Angelo of Gennev: “Put it out there ”

Put it out there — meaning, don’t wait too long for things to be perfect before you launch them. In business, you will learn the most by doing vs. reading/researching. This one I learned by doing.

As a part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry,I had the pleasure of interviewing Jill Angelo.

Jill Angelo is the CEO and founder of Gennev whose mission is empower women to take control of their health. Gennev is the first-ever online clinic for women in menopause and offers telemedicine access to OBGYNs, menopause health coaches, wellness products, a community of women, and free education.

Prior to running Gennev, Jill had a 20-year career in tech, with 15 of those years spent at Microsoft in executive roles such as Chief of Staff to the CMO, Director of Global Media, and Product Management for Emerging Markets.

Named as one of Inc. Magazine’s 2016 Most Impressive Women Entrepreneurs, Jill is a driving force for bringing effective health solutions, information and resources to women in the most vibrant years of their lives.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I had a 20-year career in technology in corporate positions. I’m a marketer at heart, and much of my time was spent running big brand development while working with senior leaders across the company. I noticed that in our senior leadership circles, female leaders were plateauing or leaving altogether more than men. Come to learn that menopause symptoms can have a significant impact on a woman’s work performance if she doesn’t know how to manage her changing physical and emotional health.

Serendipitously, I met a woman with a long and very successful career building the Neutrogena brand. She had been through menopause and coming from the health and wellness industry knew how underserved it was. One thing led to another, and she and I started Gennev to help women navigate menopause with medical care, information and products.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

We’re disrupting the age-old notion that menopause represents an “end” in a woman’s life. For too long women have suffered from hot flashes, mood swings and anxiety, trouble sleeping, weight changes, brain fog, lack of libido and vaginal issues that can make life really hard.

We’re bringing much needed education and menopause experts to women throughout the US so that they can feel amazing in their post-reproductive time of life. Menopause is the kick-off to the second half of life, and we want to set women up for their best years yet.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I learned early on how to listen to women and be compassionate. And I learned the hard way. Because menopause can be a tough topic to talk about, I got a lot of advice that I needed to bring “humor” to the topic to lighten it up.

As a result, when I’d talk about the business, I would introduce myself as the “CVO” or the Chief Vagina Officer. I often received chuckles — either nervous chuckles or real laughs — when I did so. This continued on for a couple months until a woman walked up to me after a presentation and shared with me that bringing such levity to menopause could alienate women who were really suffering from the transition in life.

I thanked her for being brave enough to share the feedback. She was right; I was coming off flippant about a very sensitive and real transition that many women experience as some of the toughest years of their lives.

While the mistake wasn’t funny in itself, it sure taught me how to listen and read my audience better; to be compassionate towards the subject, and to lean into what my gut was telling me when it came to talking about the business.

I love what I do and our mission is to empower women to take control of their health and wellness. Delivering on that takes listening and compassion.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I’ve been fortunate to have some incredible mentors around me throughout my entire career. One of them started initially as my manager at Microsoft; and now has become an investor, board member and ongoing mentor throughout my time with Gennev.

Like any startup, there have been enormous highs and lows building the business. A few years ago, I had run out of money and was ready to shut down the business. I was at a loss for what to do next or how to carry on. I couldn’t pay my team; I couldn’t pay my bills; my emotional health was at an all-time low.

I called her to share the news. I thought her response would be, “you’ve put up a great effort; let’s figure out how to wind things down.” Instead she said, “There is a solution to every problem. You just have to break it down and solve it piece by piece.”. And then, she started working every angle on how I could organically grow cash reserves and carry on.

Mentors often give advice and it stops there, but in this case, she knew I needed more than advice. I needed a partner to roll up their sleeves and tackle the problem, issue by issue.

Being an entrepreneur can be very lonely, and I was grateful in that moment for her and her creative thinking and strong work ethic. She wasn’t about to let me give up or feel like I had to go it alone.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Disruption in and of itself carries a negative feeling. I think the first time I heard the word disruption was in the context of “…she’s disruptive to the rest of the classroom” — meaning, the C I received on my report card for Conduct was not a positive by any means. I liked to talk a lot, and my teachers saw me as disruptive to others trying to learn around me.

So now, with Gennev, I’m trying to disrupt an age-old concept that menopause is a negative; an end for women, and something that a woman needs to suffer through. In this case, I’m working to turn a negative into a positive by offering a health and wellness platform of medical care and information for women that isn’t the norm.

Making it a “norm” and an expected way to navigate menopause is disruptive — in a good way — to how women (and men) have carried on for decades. And to do so, Gennev needs to be bold and energizing. That can be seen as disruptive and sometimes questioned by others who see menopause as something that should be discreet, personal and not talked about.

I embrace discretion in a big way; our health is a personal thing. But at the same time, we need to disrupt the mental model of how women in menopause are viewed to create awareness for the masses of women who need help during this transition in life. Doing so will take us making moves that are not seen as conventional — like creating a telemedicine team of 25 doctors and health coaches who specialize in menopause. They are menopause experts. I’ve heard doctors say, “there is no such thing as a menopause expert” — I don’t agree with that. We’re creating a platform where those experts are helping women in all 50 states through the use of telehealth video appointments, text and phone.

When I am challenged by external forces on “why would a woman ever come to Gennev and not their own doctor?”, it is the perfect set up for the disruption we’re creating that I believe is needed to change the model for women’s health and wellness in our post-reproductive years.

As a 47-year-old woman in perimenopause, I’m living proof that disruption is a good thing! It might have taken 40 years for me to turn my love of talking from distraction to good, but at least I’m harnessing it now for women everywhere.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Seek first to understand. A lesson from a manager who was grooming me for my first management role.

Put it out there — meaning, don’t wait too long for things to be perfect before you launch them. In business, you will learn the most by doing vs. reading/researching. This one I learned by doing.

There is a solution to every problem — sometimes you just have to break it down and tackle it, issue by issue. This I learned from my mentor

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

The longer I am in this business, the more women I hear from. The impact and the numbers just keep adding up. Because every woman goes through menopause, our audience is endless and will continuously keep replenishing. 2.2M women every year enter menopause in the United States. That means, we have 2.2M new women we need to help navigate through menopause…while still supporting the ones that are in the 20-year journey. We will be at this for years to come.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by ‘women disruptors’ that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

Women disruptors are often seen as “loud” versus “bold”. To disrupt, I often feel that women are expected to share more about their personal story — or need to put themselves out there more than is required of men. Men don’t need to appear “human” or “approachable” like I believe female disruptors or entrepreneurs are encouraged to do.

Continuously sharing in social media or other forms is exhausting; it’s another part of the business that takes energy, thought, strategy that takes away from operationally running a company. Typically I do not see men being held to that standard, so they can focus to a greater extent on simply running the business and not being a “personality”.

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

I really loved Michelle Obama’s book “Becoming”. While it was her story about growing up and her time in the White House, I think it’s a great reminder of how powerful humility is in life. No matter how hard life can feel or how much you are in the spotlight, staying focused on what matters in life; who you are at your core; and how you got to where you are is what will give you strength. This is very much in alignment with how I was raised and when the book came out, it was a great reminder that we’re all just people trying to do the best that we can.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

This one is easy: I want menopause to be something every woman talks about. She receives a menopause “talk” as she matures in life just like she receives a talk about her first period, puberty or having a baby. The movement behind this is to get women talking; sharing their menopause story and what’s gotten them through the good days and the bad. More women need to hear from others so that they do not feel alone. This will destigmatize menopause, making it a time in life that we don’t have to dream, but thrive through.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.” — Margaret Mead

The CEO of the first company I worked for used this quote often; it has stuck with me ever since, because it demonstrates how all things start with the efforts of a few people working hard, listening to those they’re trying to help, and building a plan for the future.

How can our readers follow you online?

Readers can find us at Gennev.com