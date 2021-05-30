Jewell Farshad: “My advice is you’re beautiful no matter what anyone else says”

My advice is you’re beautiful no matter what anyone else says.

I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Jewell Farshad, actress, model and content creator living in Los Angeles, California with over 100,000 followers on Instagram.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory of how you came upon this career path and to where you are today?

I was creating content on social media since late 2012 but my career didn’t peak until I won my first national pageant, Ms. Bel Air, in 2017. My followers tripled overnight and I realized there was a huge potential for growth. I started getting brand deals and collaborations daily. I had to start treating my social media like a real job at that point. Today I have over 150K followers across my social media platforms and work full time as an influencer, model and acting.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

That is absolutely correct. I am so grateful for my parents who have supported me endlessly along the way. It was very difficult to get started in this highly saturated industry without constant support from both of my parents. I wouldn’t be where I am today without them. I remember when I was younger my dad would say you should always aim for what you want in life. I really took that advice to heart and worked hard to achieve my dreams.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

Working as a full-time influencer and model means I have to shoot a lot of content throughout the year. One of the funniest one was, we had a shoot set up at a hotel near UCLA campus. The crew parking was at UCLA but we were being shuttled to the hotel. Long story short, I somehow got mixed up and got into the wrong transportation van and ended up at Tv show set. It took us 45 minutes to straighten things out and get me to the correct location. In my defense it was 5 am and I didn’t have my morning coffee yet. I ended up making great connections with the writers on the show so I guess it all worked out better than I could have imagined.

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

The path to success is not a straight line. I personally struggled with being a full-time content creator for years. I did hundreds of unpaid collaborations to build my resume and portfolio. In fact, I had a regular 9 to 5 for 4 years before I was able to fully support myself as a content creator. My advice is that it’s never too late to get back into what you truly love. Your dream career might not look like what you’ve initially imagined it. And frankly, it’s more than okay to pivot as you go. That’s exactly what smart CEOs do.

Can you share with our readers some of your strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

The most important strategy that I’ve used is to be authentic and continuously engage with your audience. Don’t take your online community for granted and treat them like your best friends.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of our interview. In my work, I focus on how one can thrive and care for oneself in three areas: body, mind, and heart. You are a busy person with a demanding schedule, can you share with our readers two self care routines, practices or treatments that help your body thrive? (Kindly share a story or an example for each.)

In order to help my body thrive and stay fit. I schedule all my workouts on Sundays. Pre-pandemic it was all in person but now I have it scheduled on zoom or on apps for live workouts. That way I have no excuses for skipping a workout.

I’m also super lucky to live near the beach. I take my dogs for along beach hikes every weekend. That way we both get our workouts and enjoy the day outside.

Can you share with us two routines that you use to help your mind or heart to thrive? (Kindly share a story or example for each.)

My most important self care routine is my gratitude journal. I have a huge to-do list every single day and I’m usually working 12 to 14 hours a day. So things can get a little hectic sometimes. What I do to ground myself every morning and throughout the day is to write down what I’m most grateful in that moment.

Another daily routine that I have is to schedule at least an hour a day of self-care time in my calendar. I purposely keep it after my hardest task so I can pump myself up for the rest of the day. In that hour I can do anything I want. Eat ice cream, watch Harry Potter or get mani-pedi.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

My advice is you’re beautiful no matter what anyone else says.

Take care of your mental health first which makes you feel beautiful instantly. I start my mornings with meditation and yoga even if it’s only 10 minutes. It calms my mind and helps improve my posture and flexibility.

I love playing dress-up and putting on make-up. During the pandemic, it’s been tough to feel beautiful sometimes. So I started planning my daily outfits as if I was going into work. So that way I’m not hanging out in my PJ’s all day long. That has helped uplift my mood so much.

Reduce your stress. It’s easier said than done but practicing meditation and breathwork has helped me reduce my anxiety. To me beauty comes from inside and a restful and relaxed mind will make you feel more beautiful instantly.

Is there a particular resource, a practitioner, expert, book, or podcast that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive? Can you share a story about that with us?

A couple of years ago when I was struggling to quit my 9 to 5 and transitioning into a full-time influencer. I came across the book “Big Magic” by Elizabeth Gilbert. The book is a must-read for anyone hoping to pursue a creative lifestyle. It gave me the courage I needed to take that leap of faith and follow my dreams.

Do you have a story about the strangest, most bizarre or funniest wellness treatment that you’ve ever experienced?

As part of my yearly spring detox routine last year I tried the Mugworth V-steam. V-steam is a treatment that cleanses and freshens your lady parts. You essentially sit on a mini chair/spa that uses a combination of infrared and mugwort stream to cleanse your uterus. It’s highly recommended by Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop. So I had to try it for myself. The treatment was surprisingly easy and fun. It felt super refreshing and energizing. I’ll definitely try it again when its safe to go back to Spas.

As an influencer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

The influencer culture has created many huge cultural movements. The BLM movement simply wouldn’t have been as powerfully broadcasted without the help of Social media. If I could create a movement it would be to shine a light and empower women around the world.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

If I could have a private breakfast with anyone, would be Marina Abramović. She is a Serbian performance Artist. What she has achieved in Human’s rights is astonishing. I’d love to sit down and talk to her about some of her early performances and accomplishments.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

They can find me across social platforms @jewellfarshad. I also recently joined clubhouse. I host rooms on Wednesdays and Saturdays talking about the industry and helping other women find their voice.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!