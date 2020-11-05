Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Jevon ‘Jerzey’ Goldson launches the show “Black Culture The Breakdown.”

Guiness World Record Holder, Jevon ‘Jerzey’ Goldson recently announced the new launch of his instagram live show titled “Black Culture The Breakdown.” The main topics covered on the vibrant show are ones that currently affect the African-American community in the US and abroad, such as music, movies, politics, and culture. Jevon ‘Jerzey’ Goldson @theonlyjerzey BACKGROUND […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Guiness World Record Holder, Jevon ‘Jerzey’ Goldson recently announced the new launch of his instagram live show titled “Black Culture The Breakdown.” The main topics covered on the vibrant show are ones that currently affect the African-American community in the US and abroad, such as music, movies, politics, and culture.

Jevon ‘Jerzey’ Goldson @theonlyjerzey

BACKGROUND

NYC based, Jevon ‘Jerzey’ Goldson is an award-nominated creative director & choreographer, Guinness World Record holder, and founder of Lotus Creations Academy. In 2018 he won MTV Live, which propelled him instant notoriety as a national dancer & choreographer. His credits include, but are not limited to, MTV, VH1, HBO, Ciara, Lisa Lisa, and Cassie, to name a few. Recently, ‘Jerzey’ has launched and is hosting a very popular Instagram live show called Black Culture The Breakdown which features some of the biggest names in entertainment every Sunday evening at 10:30 pm EST on his Instagram page @theonlyjerzey. In an exclusive interview with Medium, ‘Jerzey’ explained that the show has already experienced outstanding growth with a total reach of over 59,000 viewers, 76,500 in-stream likes, and over 100,000 impressions, since its inception.

“I started the show after I realized times had officially changed with COVID-19. I found myself having to spend much more time at home, whereas before I had been so busy with my academy. That’s when I decided to make my living-room into an impromptu studio, and launch the show,” explained ‘Jerzey.’

Jevon ‘Jerzey’ Goldson @theonlyjerzey

BLACK CULTURE THE BREAKDOWN #BCTB

Drawing upon infectious, positive vibes, ‘Jerzey’ is an excellent host capable of getting the audience to engage with the guest speakers on the show, via posting comments in real time, as they are being interviewed. The guests who have appeared, so far, on the show range from professional athletes playing overseas, to models, entertainers, and public figures who speak candidly about their current projects, how they started, and what their hopes are for the future. ‘Jerzey’ hopes to continue to inspire the community and reach a larger audience, with Black Culture The Breakdown, while many are still continuing to social-distance.

“I’ve had a lot of very positive feedback on the show. I’m glad the meme-era audience can get all they need to be successful in their respective fields, while dealing with COVID-19. #BCTB is a safe place. Let’s push the culture forward! concluded ‘Jerzey.’

Don’t forget to tune in every Sunday evening at 10:30 PM EST on Jerzey’s instagram live @theonlyjerzey, to partake in a positive conversation with inspiring people in the US and abroad.

    KW Publicists

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    //

    “Diversity can create more innovative and interesting stories because you’re surrounded by many individuals with different ideas.” with Rising Star Kendra Oyesanya

    by Yitzi Weiner
    Voya Financial Human Resources Hiring Strategies
    Community//

    How Companies Identify Talent with Lisa Fleury & Kage Spatz

    by Kage Spatz
    BEVERLY HILLS, CA. Nov. 14, 2018. The Bitter Game, based on playwright/actor Keith A. Wallace’s youth in Philadelphia, this multi-character performance tackles issues ranging from police violence, coping with Trauma, and the value of Black Lives. This traveling theater experience takes place outdoor on The Wallis Promenade Terrace at THE WALLIS ANNENBERG CENTER FOR THE PERFOMING ARTS. (Photo Credit: Lawrence K. Ho)
    Community//

    Art That Makes Us Thrive, “The Bitter Game”

    by MeMe Kelly

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.