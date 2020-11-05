Jevon ‘Jerzey’ Goldson launches the show “Black Culture The Breakdown.”

Guiness World Record Holder, Jevon ‘Jerzey’ Goldson recently announced the new launch of his instagram live show titled “Black Culture The Breakdown.” The main topics covered on the vibrant show are ones that currently affect the African-American community in the US and abroad, such as music, movies, politics, and culture.

BACKGROUND

NYC based, Jevon ‘Jerzey’ Goldson is an award-nominated creative director & choreographer, Guinness World Record holder, and founder of Lotus Creations Academy. In 2018 he won MTV Live, which propelled him instant notoriety as a national dancer & choreographer. His credits include, but are not limited to, MTV, VH1, HBO, Ciara, Lisa Lisa, and Cassie, to name a few. Recently, ‘Jerzey’ has launched and is hosting a very popular Instagram live show called Black Culture The Breakdown which features some of the biggest names in entertainment every Sunday evening at 10:30 pm EST on his Instagram page @theonlyjerzey. In an exclusive interview with Medium, ‘Jerzey’ explained that the show has already experienced outstanding growth with a total reach of over 59,000 viewers, 76,500 in-stream likes, and over 100,000 impressions, since its inception.

“I started the show after I realized times had officially changed with COVID-19. I found myself having to spend much more time at home, whereas before I had been so busy with my academy. That’s when I decided to make my living-room into an impromptu studio, and launch the show,” explained ‘Jerzey.’

BLACK CULTURE THE BREAKDOWN #BCTB

Drawing upon infectious, positive vibes, ‘Jerzey’ is an excellent host capable of getting the audience to engage with the guest speakers on the show, via posting comments in real time, as they are being interviewed. The guests who have appeared, so far, on the show range from professional athletes playing overseas, to models, entertainers, and public figures who speak candidly about their current projects, how they started, and what their hopes are for the future. ‘Jerzey’ hopes to continue to inspire the community and reach a larger audience, with Black Culture The Breakdown, while many are still continuing to social-distance.

“I’ve had a lot of very positive feedback on the show. I’m glad the meme-era audience can get all they need to be successful in their respective fields, while dealing with COVID-19. #BCTB is a safe place. Let’s push the culture forward! concluded ‘Jerzey.’

Don’t forget to tune in every Sunday evening at 10:30 PM EST on Jerzey’s instagram live @theonlyjerzey, to partake in a positive conversation with inspiring people in the US and abroad.