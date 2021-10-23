Jessie Casner Of Cardiff Labs: “Learn to fail and learn to like it”

Learn to fail and learn to like it. There is no glory in easy success. Rebounding from failure, celebrating the learning process, and creating ‘better’ from something that didn’t go well is the greatest and fastest way to grow but it is a muscle, you must be willing to fail regularly.

Jessie Casner is an experienced omnichannel marketer and storyteller who previously operated her own agency. Upon meeting Cardiff Labs CEO and Founder James Choe, Casner was so impressed by his vision for upending the cannabis industry that she left her own agency for the opportunity to work with him and his team. Day-to-day she spends her time coordinating the tactics of the direct-to-consumer business, product development and timelines, and optimizing the customer experience. More broadly, she works closely with James on their brand messaging and content, strategic partnerships, new avenues for growth and on their podcast.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I’m a San Diego native with extensive experience in omnichannel marketing and storytelling. Prior to developing Cardiff, I operated my own agency, Junction Marketing, where my co-founder and I developed and executed bespoke go-to-market strategies for brands in and out of the wellness space.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

I learned so much from starting my own business. My business partner and I had to do it all — navigating the process of getting registered with the state and drawing up articles of incorporation, doing AP/AR, building the website — all the things that were outside of my core competencies. It was the most valuable learning experience and gave me an entirely new outlook on how I define “work”. The sense of ownership and autonomy was what I had been lacking in every other corporate job I held. That experience helped me build my framework for all opportunities in the future — if a client or position didn’t afford me the chance to have true ownership of my initiatives and to function with autonomy, it became really easy to say ‘no’.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Mistakes and failure are all part of taking chances and so from that perspective, there have been many missteps along the way. But when I look back, the decisions that stick out, and still bother me today, are the moments when I didn’t advocate for the value of my time, contributions, and experience. Early in my career, I didn’t have the vocabulary or confidence to advocate for myself so I made a lot of concessions. That ultimately led to mismatched expectations, frustration, and a lack of professional fulfillment.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Cardiff President, James Choe has been an incredible mentor and colleague. His people-first leadership style and open-book personality have afforded me the opportunity to better navigate the transition back to working in house for a brand, he’s been invaluable as I make my own way as a leader, and he has been a sounding board and guide as we’ve built multiple brands. I always say working under James is like getting paid to get an MBA.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

When we started Cardiff, we saw an opportunity to create a different type of wellness brand — something that extended beyond the product and educated the customer on a more complete wellness regime. We’ve worked tirelessly to execute the company’s vision of bringing Eastern modalities to the Western world in an accessible way. With the utmost integrity, Cardiff is continuously innovating and developing new methods to effortlessly consume natural compounds and plants.

Setting Cardiff apart is our commitment to transparency and simplicity, sourcing premium ingredients and creating compounds in small batches with near surgical precision. Each Cardiff product gets a unique label based on 3rd party testing data performed on each and every batch. We believe this level of transparency and accuracy is the path forward.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Actually prioritize your wellness. As a mom of two young girls (1 and 4), I constantly have to remind myself to step away, decompress, and focus on myself. Listening to a podcast while I cook dinner or catch up on bills doesn’t really check the box on “self-care”. It needs to be intentional time.

Move your body, every day. Whether it's a HIIT workout in your garage, a quick walk around the block, or a dance party in your living room we must move our bodies every day. Endorphins, oxygen, blood flow — we hear about the benefits all the time but until you commit to doing it every day it's hard to understand the true impact. Additional benefit, you can check the box on wellbeing tip #1.

Start and end your day with a win. My husband and I started using this saying as a joke when we got a fancy espresso machine for the house during the early days of the pandemic — "go make a latte, start your day with a win" — but since then, the little things we do to create "wins" in our day have been shining lights even when things are challenging. The best part is that "wins" can be anything — something simple like really good coffee or tea in the morning, taking a yoga Nidra class online at night (you basically just get to lay still before you get in bed and lay still — it's great), or it could be painting your nails or giving yourself a mini-massage, for my husband it's getting out to surf each morning — it can be anything that brings a smile to your face, helps you decompress, or even feels a little indulgent for a Tuesday.

Maintain (worthwhile) relationships: I think the value of this has become highlighted across 2020/2021. We can't rely on our partner or one friend to be everything we need. Finding relationships that feed the different facets of who we are, foster conversations that challenge us to think critically, and relying on those who can provide solace and support — these are big asks but necessary in creating balance and calm in life. And seek out those for whom you can be a support — I've found the most value in relationships where it's a two-way street, where I can invest in them as much as they invest in me. Reciprocation has been an incredible way to connect.

Get a hobby. Taking up a new hobby can help keep your mind sharp, foster creativity, build new neural pathways, and can open you up to entirely new communities.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Kindness and empathy practice. If people could really tap into their wells of understanding and approach each interaction from a place of being kind, the world would look a lot different. Some may read this and say, ‘that’s easy’ … I think I’m a pretty ‘nice’ person, but I am not truly kind and empathetic every day, in all situations. Ask any parent of a toddler if they’re able to muster their most empathic self in all situations. It’s really hard work and most of us suck at it, most of the time.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Trust your gut — if a position, company, manager feels like the wrong fit, trust that instinct. I spent a lot of time working for people who didn't respect me or quite frankly, made me uncomfortable. These dynamics made me question my work and my worth. Create a personal "board of advisors" — Curating a group of people you can trust to ensure "good personal and professional governance" is critical as you move through career and personal milestones. I have friends who are more successful than me, former colleagues and bosses, and leaders I admire as part of a group of people I can call on when I need feedback, advice, or unfiltered truth. Find at least one mentor who has lived a life similar to your anticipated trajectory. Let me explain — I've had/have mentors but they've mostly been men. I wish I would have had a mentor who had been through pregnancy, postpartum work, nursing at the office, all those fraught moments to help me navigate with more confidence. Understanding, in the moment, that I could make these choices and not jeopardize the momentum I had built in my career would have been a huge weight off my shoulders. Be interested, don't worry about interesting. Asking questions is at the core of growth and connection. We achieve our most ambitious goals by being endlessly curious. Learn to fail and learn to like it. There is no glory in easy success. Rebounding from failure, celebrating the learning process, and creating 'better' from something that didn't go well is the greatest and fastest way to grow but it is a muscle, you must be willing to fail regularly.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

The environment is at the heart of our business model. With special attention to sustainable practices, Cardiff uses recyclable, reusable containers, offers refill pouches versus entirely new packaging for existing customers, eliminates cartridge pop tops and more. We will always look for ways to build better practices, be more thoughtful in our execution, and provide more flexibility to customers to allow them to join us in our hope to be 1% better every day in all of our sustainability practices.

Thank you for these fantastic insights!