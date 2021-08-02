Jessica Wright of Dream Team Fundraising: “Do not listen to the haters”

Do not listen to the haters- I cannot tell you how many people laugh when we mention having a Fundraising company. It used to make me so embarrassed but now I just smile because it’s so successful and they don’t know that.

Erik and Jessica Wright are the founders and owners of multiple businesses including Dream Team Fundraising and New Horizon Homebuyers. They run these companies together while also raising their two wild and wonderful children. Together, they thrive on the challenge and opportunity that comes with being entrepreneurs.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Erik worked for a nonprofit at the time and did not make much in salary. We knew we needed to make extra money to keep up with our growing family’s needs. After Dream Team Fundraising was started, we continued to let our entrepreneur spirits go wild and have added additional companies to our portfolio.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

We started this company to help make us money but did not have much to start off. The first time we participated in booth rental to advertise our product I was so nervous if it would pay off. The fee to attend was high and the cost for lodging/traveling to attend the conference. Erik knew the importance of investing in our company and marketing our products.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

Everything we have done has been for our family and our future. We continued to find a different way to invest in our company every year and saw the difference it made which kept pushing us forward.

So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

Dream Team Fundraising continues to increase its annual income and products sold. Last year we doubled our net profit from the year before. Putting in the time and effort to set up a solid foundation has helped our success continue to climb. The first couple of years were a struggle, but we continued to improve and are looking to exponential growth in the next 5 years.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

At the very beginning, we had an argument over whether we could afford to spend 500 dollars to be a vendor at an event to market our company. We look back and laugh at that moment often because of all the doors that have opened since that event. We have learned together to find ways to make it work, take risks, and the importance of spending money to invest in our company so it can grow.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We stand out with customer service through clear communication, problem-solving, and guaranteed products.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Find ways to keep growing and make things easy for your customers. Also, find ways to delegate or hire other people to do the parts of your business that you aren’t passionate about.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

We are incredibly lucky as a couple to work so great together and get to lean on each other when times are hard. We make an awesome team and get to use our strengths as individuals. We also partnered with a mentor who has been in the business for much longer than we have. He has been a great source of advice.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

We continue to give back to organizations we have served and loved with the profits we make from our business.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Do not listen to the haters- I cannot tell you how many people laugh when we mention having a Fundraising company. It used to make me so embarrassed but now I just smile because it’s so successful and they don’t know that. Listen to your Partner- If I would not have listened to Erik’s marketing idea or totally dismissed it, we wouldn’t be here today. Work hard at the beginning- Doing it right the first time saves you time/energy later. Set big goals- Do not let fear of failure stop you from setting and/or adjusting big goals! Get a good product- The thing about our products is they literally sell themselves. We hardly ever have someone do a fundraiser and not sell twice as much the second time.

Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

You won’t always be on the top of the mountain, plan for times you are at the bottom or climbing uphill. It can be hard, especially when international pandemics hit or whatever comes next. Plan ahead, be smart, find ways to pour into yourself and your company, and give back to people in need.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would find organizations that are meeting needs really well and provide financial assistance so that they can continue to make a large impact on the lives they are investing in.

