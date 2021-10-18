Jessica Walther of Itivate: “Get Clear on What You Stand For”

Get Clear on What You Stand For: Know what you stand for lays the foundation for success, even if the success manifests itself in unexpected ways. Don’t be so fixated on the sequence of events how you want it to happen, or what your plan really was in the beginning, but rather narrow down your main mission. Then seek out opportunities that support that mission once you know what it is. Let them come out of order if they align with what you stand for. I expected clients to show up in droves, and then to hire a talented team. But it happened in reverse, and we were better for it.

How does a successful, strong, and powerful woman navigate work, employee relationships, love, and life in a world that still feels uncomfortable with strong women? In this interview series, called “Power Women” we are talking to accomplished women leaders who share their stories and experiences navigating work, love and life as a powerful woman.

As a part of this series I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Jessica Walther, CEO of Itivate.

Jessica Walther, CEO of Itivate, is a supply chain and procurement and leadership expert who quit corporate life after experiencing clinical burnout. She then went on to form her company which helps re-envision company culture, eliminate workplace drama, and build processes that are more human centric and effective. She currently lives with her husband Michael, Co-Founder of Itivate, and her Cavalier King Charles Spaniel in Salt Lake City, where she enjoys hiking, singing, collaborating with start-ups, and hosting leadership retreats.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood “backstory”?

I was born into a blue-collar family with white-collar influence, always feeling improperly placed somewhere in the middle. I had two sets of parents, really — the first being my immediate parents and the second being my maternal grandparents. Let’s just say I received a lot of attention growing up, and a lot of unsolicited advice. I consider myself lucky, however, to have also been so supported by four people who loved me and cared enough to be so involved. I’m a creative at heart with an old-fashioned work ethic, just like my dad, a man I watched work long hours and overnight shifts, often returning home most times with a dirty face, but somehow was always happy and with enough energy to make me feel like I was his whole world. He helped me realize early that I wanted to be successful, though the definition of that has changed over the years. Let’s just say my decision to leave corporate and start my own business was a direct result of watching my hard-working dad finally be able to open up about feelings of burnout he never knew existed, before burnout was “a thing.”

Can you tell us the story about what led you to this particular career path?

I never in a million years thought I would be an entrepreneur, but after burning out in corporate and being the maverick who waved the flag of “culture matters” on her way out, I knew I had to leave to do my part and reinvent the system. I left to not only shed light on the impacts of a toxic work environment, but I also left to reverse it by offering solutions. My team and I at Itivate do just that. Deciding on our slogan “people first, not last” was a direct outcome of my experience in corporate. Leaders who don’t know enough about themselves can’t lead properly, and unfortunately, I was an easy target as someone’s punching bag of how frustrating and painful that can be. I have empathy for them now, but it took me about 18 months to recover and forgive those people. I didn’t know it then, but without that experience, I wouldn’t have such a clear mission like I do today. For that, I didn’t just forgive — I learned to become grateful.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I didn’t know how to always recognize it, but synchronicities have always been in my path and, most times, I knew how to listen and trust them. This was especially true when I ended up taking a flight that I tried to change with the airline multiple times from Wichita, KS to Cincinnati, OH. I ended up sitting next to someone who loved to talk and, to be honest, I wasn’t in the mood, but I obliged. That conversation turned into the best start of my career. Cincinnati was home and that job gave me the opportunity to come home permanently rather than continue moving every 6 to 9 months. Not only was that the start of a beautiful professional life, but it allowed my fiancé at the time (now husband of 10 years and Itivate’s Co-Founder) to get married a year earlier to ensure our ailing grandparents would all be able to attend the wedding at their advanced age. The events just lined up and brought joy into my life in so many ways. Whether it’s meeting your future employer on a random flight, or having a gut instinct to move up the wedding, it’s essential to be open to the power of these synchronicities.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

If I could choose emotional intelligence three times I would because it is so key to effectively delivering anything in business. This always came naturally to me and my parents noticed it first when they found out I spent most of my recess time as a child mediating friends through disagreements on the playground. We can have all the other classic business skills and a resume to back them up, but without our humanness fully intact, people see you as a transactional leader and no one trusts a leader who is transactional. They trust a leader who consistently proves that they’re human by how they lead and execute through their business, such as setting realistic (and stretch) goals, instilling confidence, communicating transparently, and building accountable cultures.

I was in an Uber recently and started reliving stories with my driver of how I turned some of my most intense business negotiations into healthy, profitable relationships. She summed it up perfectly by saying “you handle adversity well.” It’s true and I’ve never found a situation where emotional intelligence didn’t add immense value, especially when things are tense like the time I had a public, but respectful, disagreement with one of my corporate leaders. Rather than write her off as rude, I requested a meeting with her to debrief what had happened. Instead of me stewing behind her back, I learned through a closer look. Ironically, the relationship led to a meaningful mentorship. Had I not sought out that opportunity, I would have missed out on learning why she acted that way. Our open conversations about her conditioning allowed me to design my career path differently and she became one of the most influential mentors of my career.

Well-trained business leaders are easy to find, but without emotional intelligence, their skills are table stakes. Leadership is all about delivery of a business outcome and emotional intelligence is the key to helping business leaders, and their organizations, thrive.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. The premise of this series assumes that our society still feels uncomfortable with strong women. Why do you think this is so?

It all comes down to societal conditioning: men haven’t had enough examples of women thriving in their own power. The bias that exists is a learned behavior, just like my last manager thought it was a good idea to recycle ineffective ‘old school’ leadership tactics with a group that desperately needed more psychological safety and trust. He didn’t know any other way because no one taught him other ways would be successful. Neither would I had I not left corporate to reconcile my own conditioning and discover how I could lead authentically and in my own style. Times are changing, however. People are no longer tolerant of the “you should feel lucky to have a job” kind of expectation that historically worked for leadership. People are demanding more from their employers and women are the best candidates for helping companies pivot to these new demands, especially from the younger generations who now are working within these companies. Old ways will be replaced by fresh, more inclusive methods simply because people will exhaust themselves trying to do it the old way and ultimately having to accept that they just stopped working. I believe women will show their strength and make a lasting impression by being able to adapt and reinvent the way results are achieved, one leadership move at a time. Those successes will debunk old methods and, in turn, any old conditioning.

Without saying any names, can you share a story from your own experience that illustrates this idea?

I get asked this question a lot, and it’s one that is often typically difficult to answer mostly, because there wasn’t one story that helped me realize the old paradigms still exist. Instead, it was multiple micro-events that were easy to ignore most of the time.

First, a mentor at the time heard me announcing that I was open to feedback, and that I didn’t have all the answers on a topic, but was “looking forward to learning.” I knew I was in the beginning of my career, and didn’t want to appear like the “typical millennial” assuming I had all the answers. He said, “Don’t do that. It’s a sign of weakness.” This was the first time I realized I was working within a broken system that encouraged women to act like societal expectations of men who “had all the answers.”

These kinds of micro-events weren’t even distinct enough to notice as a gender issue, but more reflective of the society by which men had created. It all comes down to the systems that are still in place that make it difficult for women to feel at ease in their power. For instance, we are so used to feeling inferior that most women take on a more traditionally masculine demeanor in our careers so we don’t stand out and, rather, fit in. I feel that this kind of discomfort in society will only be reversed as more women break these old habits and learn to embrace our uniqueness.

What should a powerful woman do in a context where she feels that people are uneasy around her?

Here’s what I did in a situation I experienced early in my career. I was in a meeting preparing for a presentation to the president of the company and, as we reported on data we would share, we approached the topic of dress and what we would wear to complement each other. My boss told the other men in the room, “We should all wear a suit.” He then looked at me and said, “And you, I guess wear a dress or something.” In a light-hearted way, acknowledging his ignorance of such a cultural, learned, norm, I said, “I can only wear a dress? I own pants, too.” We laughed at the moment, it wasn’t an overtly charged vibe, and I believe he reconsidered his perception of women and dress going forward. I learned in that moment how we can give society grace to catch up through humor, while still saying what needs to be said in the moment.

What do we need to do as a society to change the unease around powerful women?

There is nothing more disarming than a woman who is certain of her own power and knows how to use it. Like it or not, we are a part of this society that is holding us down so to really change it, we must stop showcasing our power “like men”. This kind of behavior feeds the same system we are trying to evolve. Instead, we need to make it authentically our own. The best thing we can do is surround ourselves with other women we can grow with, not just be friends or acquaintances with. Taking the time to get clear on what it feels like to be in your own power as a woman requires us to embrace our femininity, not shame it, mask it, justify it, or twist it into looking like a man’s style. Put yourself in a group of women where you are all in the process of leveling up, and challenging norms that hold you back. Having multiple female communities was a game-changer for me because we created an environment where we could explore when and why we are “triggered” in the context of a safe space and reconcile that obstacle together. The safety in that kind of environment also allowed us to celebrate successes together using those new methods we were learning together. Over time, those successes became more frequent and, just like that, we started proving to ourselves that success was possible in this new relaxed, balanced approach.

In my own experience, I have observed that often women have to endure ridiculous or uncomfortable situations to achieve success that men don’t have to endure. Do you have a story like this from your own experience? Can you share it with us?

I’ve experienced sexual, mental, and emotional harassment multiple times in my career. I see now that most of those interactions were the result of a male counterpart not knowing how to deal with the power I had available to me. People don’t like threats just like they don’t like change, so they squash it in the best way they know how. Let’s just say a conversation with me or taking time to reflect on their own biases usually weren’t how they did it; they chose to take it out on me instead. In many cases, I see now how I was a perceived threat, so they attempted to squash me. Other times, they had just a false sense of security of the system they were in that they made foolish decisions like making passes or exhibiting suggestive behavior.

One of the most demoralizing ones was when a leader in my organization threw a 20 bill dollars on the table during a happy hour and, in front of my peers, suggested I get on a pole and dance. Mind you, there was no pole, we were at a bar in a nice part of town. Still, he thought it would be funny. I didn’t. I threw the 20 bill dollars back at him, saying, “Here, you probably need this back.” I’m grateful that every one of the companies I worked for took the situation seriously and, in this case, terminated that person’s employment for this and additional similar offenses. Every time men in my corporate life made a mistake, I took the moment to re-educate them. I realized I was also fortunate to have a husband who, when he heard about the incidents, said, “If this is when you need to walk, walk. We’ll do it together.” This is how I knew he’d not only be my partner in life, but in business.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women leaders that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

We don’t have as many natural communities within corporate settings yet, and men do. Men have the “good ole boys club” to fall back on but women sometimes only have a jealous, toxic, and competitive coworking environment, especially when there are fewer women in the industry. So, instead of supporting one another, ultimately creating natural mastermind groups, they turn on each other. This needs to stop. Here are three things to try:

Invest in and seek out these supportive opportunities when none are naturally occurring. I didn’t find this until I left corporate and invested in leadership think tanks (also known as “masterminds”), but this should not be the only way to find a successful community to grow with. Find other women who are on the same leadership trajectory and are open to discovering new ways of working together. Find a mentor outside of your workplace, who may or may not have a fee, who you know can mentor you on all topics including work/life balance and mindset. My best mentors came from different backgrounds, which on the surface may not have seemed directly relevant to my career. The best mentors, though, know that everything in life is connected. When you have someone who supports you from all angles, you’re able to see how the smallest change in one area of your life can unlock growth in another. Thrive and integrate within your male-dominated system. I hung out with the guys, mostly because that’s where I could have a conversation that I genuinely found interesting and believed could advance my career. Being the female voice in a room full of men helps evolve the system, even if your comments are not always well received. Be the observer in those situations and instead of judging yourself, question their response, ponder what you learned and if you agree.

Let’s now shift our discussion to a slightly different direction. This is a question that nearly everyone with a job has to contend with. Was it difficult to fit your personal and family life into your business and career? For the benefit of our readers, can you articulate precisely what the struggle was?

This question hits home in a big way because my marriage went through a serious rough patch in my last remaining corporate years. My husband and I have always been high achievers, but that also led to a propensity to always put work first and our marriage last. We felt so lucky to not only be spouses, but also best friends and we wanted to see each other do well and, unfortunately, that reached an unhealthy level for both of us in 2019. We were both traveling multiple weeks out of every month, coordinating our trips often in opposite weeks so we could avoid boarding our pets. We started to take our relationship for granted on accident and our time together was spent recovering on the couch from the workweek. As far as starting a family, for a long time, I thought I didn’t even want kids. Not because I really didn’t want them, but because I was so conditioned to seeing working mothers exhausted all the time and having to put their careers on the back burner. I didn’t want to have to choose, but after years of hearing mothers model how you can’t have both, I chose my career. I felt I wasn’t worthy, capable, or able to be exceptional at both. Only now as a business owner have I been able to find the space and time to consider having a child, and believing that a commitment to one doesn’t negate the other.

What was a tipping point that helped you achieve a greater balance or greater equilibrium between your work life and personal life? What did you do to reach this equilibrium?

My tipping point was burning out to the point I was diagnosed with PTSD. My body started showing signs of stress that I couldn’t explain such as unexpected outbursts, crying uncontrollably, and the most severe, screaming in the middle of the night (something I recognize now as my version of a panic attack). The mental and emotional trauma I experienced along with my own years of conditioning that caused me to believe the workplace toxicity I was experiencing was acceptable and “just how things were”. My body ultimately saved my brain through these outward expressions because my mental toughness and willpower would have kept me going in for more to try and fix the broken system I was in. But my body represented what was left of my intuition and got me out of that dead-end situation. To remedy this, I did something that was unheard of at the time — I took medical leave for my mental health. I kept my departure a secret, mostly to hide the underlying shame and to avoid any judgment.

I didn’t even realize it was an option until I broke down at one of my doctor’s appointments and admitted I didn’t know how I was going to go back into that toxic environment I was in. My PCP helped me realize medical leave was an option and explained that there were many others who were silently taking that route as well. Realizing that there were more “me’s” enraged me and motivated me to speak out and bring awareness to the toll workplace toxicity. Peeling back and reconciling those old belief systems helped me see that the underlying cause of my experience was my own lack of self-worth. My career success and outward sense of confidence never showed an inkling of this subconscious lack, but it was there all the time guiding me in ways that weren’t right for me. It helped me realize that I wasn’t meant to follow the system that was available, I was meant to redefine it. Taking medical leave was the beginning of my starting a business with my husband that reverses these underlying workplace culture issues by proving to companies that they can be successful without the old systems that break down company culture. This business not only helped me find purpose in business again, but it also saved our marriage.

I work in the beauty tech industry, so I am very interested to hear your philosophy or perspective about beauty. In your role as a powerful woman and leader, how much of an emphasis do you place on your appearance? Do you see beauty as something that is superficial, or is it something that has inherent value for a leader in a public context? Can you explain what you mean?

For most of my life, I was obsessed with my physical appearance, but my mental health took priority for the last two years. This looked like sitting a lot to read, journal, sleep, and regain the energy I had lost. While I was inactive, I was still expending a lot of energy to heal and there wasn’t a surplus for engaging in physical activity, putting on makeup, or doing my hair. This helped me realize my own natural beauty. For the first time in 34 years, I fell in love with my curly hair and took pictures without makeup. Because I took that time to reset, I feel beautiful from the inside and now use makeup and my appearance to reflect what I’ve built on the inside. For my entire life, I did this the other way around because I thought I wouldn’t be good enough without the perfect clothes, slim waist, high-end accessories, and straight hair. Now beauty is a form of play for me, not a requirement of a “professional woman.”

How is this similar or different for men?

I think there’s pressure to perform differently for men than women. I know this because I’ve coached many of them. Their pressures don’t necessarily come from style and appearance, but more of what it means to “be a man” and “be successful”. While there are similarities, it’s more the pressure to provide and succeed in ways that they will receive external praise. Of course, this could include physical appearance, but I’ve seen a much more silent and inward turmoil that breeds the outward competition and success they feel they need to prove themselves to others and earn their place in society.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Powerful Woman?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Get Clear on What You Stand For: Know what you stand for lays the foundation for success, even if the success manifests itself in unexpected ways. Don’t be so fixated on the sequence of events how you want it to happen, or what your plan really was in the beginning, but rather narrow down your main mission. Then seek out opportunities that support that mission once you know what it is. Let them come out of order if they align with what you stand for. I expected clients to show up in droves, and then to hire a talented team. But it happened in reverse, and we were better for it. Ask Yourself “Why” Every Opportunity You Get: It wasn’t until I realized that I was subconsciously ashamed to be female that I realized how deep the conditioning hole was that I had to climb out of. This realization hit me like a ton of bricks and caused me to reconcile even the smallest beliefs I had picked up from others that led to this feeling. I dissected and nurtured the healing of those beliefs which helped prepare me for the deluge of opportunity that existed with the female communities I now lead and support with other female business owners I’ve partnered with. These relationships allowed for incredible growth within Itivate that, had I not realized my own shame, I would have subconsciously pushed those opportunities away. Nurture your Femininity (and Your Energy): Once you start on a path that embraces your femininity, get ready to have it be challenged. As women, our bodies and minds require rest in ways that men simply don’t as much and it’s our job to find creative ways to achieve success while still respecting the ways our bodies work. This rule applies whether you are coming out of the type of energy depletion I had to heal or not. My first year in business was spent setting boundaries that looked so different, my husband at times wondered if it would ever be a success because our business styles were so different. While he wanted to start with a formal business plan focusing on data and financials, I wanted to start with building our purpose. These differences, while originally polarizing, ultimately helped us build a stronger marriage and business. After one year, we both finally realized it was possible to have a profitable business without burning myself out again when our accounting system showed we had grown our revenue by 2.5 times from the prior year. Find your (Female) Squad: It’s important to hear stories that sound like yours and talk about things that involve our lives as women, not just as workers. This includes relationships, self-image, fear, insecurities…the list goes on forever. However, this is something that we are often told to keep quiet at our places of employment, and because our corporate society still has a long way to go, this is in some cases still good advice. However, this does not make finding a place where you can share and talk about these things optional. You still need that outlet, and your significant other can’t be the only person who gets the earful. Find a community where you can vent, a place where there are other women in the group feeling the same way and by acknowledging that you don’t actually feel that way, you were just taught to feel that way, you build friendships that are built to last. Level Up at Your Pace: I started my business in a way that also allowed me to continue healing from the toxicity I was once a part of. This meant I wasn’t going to be posing next to Lambo anytime soon, nor did I want to because part of my healing had to do with the material consumption I used as a coping mechanism. My support squads had varying levels of success and being in those communities allowed me to fully reconcile my fears around money. It was inside of those groups I learned of my inclination towards scarcity mindset, even while wildly successful, and grew out of it.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Deanna Mulligan, CEO and Board advisor extraordinaire and previous CEO of Guardian Life. Her story in the Wall Street Journal, where she discussed leaving for a few years at the height of her career and returning as CEO, was the original inspiration and motivation I needed to leave the false safety of my corporate career and start my own business. I trusted her decision would indicate how my story could end up too. So far it has, and I am proud to be able to share words of inspiration and wisdom of my own that closely resemble the ones I read in her article. I would love to thank her and contribute to her continued inspirational moves in any way I can.

