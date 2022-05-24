Jessica Volante’s Shares Her Path Back From Addiction

Since childhood, I have felt different from others. I felt a void within, an emptiness yearning to be filled. But it eluded me. I later learned that this is a hallmark trait of people who struggle with substance abuse and mental illness.

My journey with addiction began with alcohol at the age of 14. At the age of 20, I moved to attend California State University in Monterey Bay. Within weeks I was drinking to blackout daily and using many different substances. I wanted to be numb. But then I started having panic attacks. The first one was horrifying. It felt like I was having a heart attack. My friends begged me to get help, but I was having fun and didn’t think I had a problem. My fierce ego and denial were taking over.

When I turned 21, I moved home to finish college and was introduced to heroin. I fell in love with it immediately. I thought I had found the answer to ALL my pain and the key to happiness. But it quickly became debilitating and demoralizing. It brought me to a kind of hell on earth I never imagined. How does an only child from a loving family end up there? The answer is simple. Addiction and mental illness don’t discriminate.

Finally, I reached a point where I could no longer live with or without heroin. I never lost hope that I could get clean and live a productive life. Over the next few years I was in and out of detox and short-term treatments. Ultimately, I went into treatment in Florida for two months, followed by almost a year in a sober house where I learned how to live without substances.

I will have nine years clean on June 22, 2022. I now have two beautiful children and a job I love. Life didn’t suddenly become easy when I got sober — if anything, it got harder. The difference now is that I have the tools to navigate difficult situations and to effectively take care of myself so that I can take care of my family. I stumble every day and I am still hard on myself, but it’s progress, not perfection.

You only have to change one thing when you get sober, and that’s everything. I’ve had to add a lot of things to my “toolbox” to build and sustain a life that I no longer want to escape from.

Deep breathing, gratitude lists, meditation and mindfulness, journaling, coloring, EFT tapping, reading, having alone time, yoga, stretching, exercise, detox baths, getting enough sunshine, connect with family and friends, taking breaks, music, and cleaning all help me to focus on the beautiful aspects of my life and distance myself from the stress and anxiety that used to push me toward addiction.

Now these habits are just part of my life and have been for a long time. Since having children I have had to consciously carve out time for myself in order to be a present, happy parent, which is never easy to do. As an introverted empath I am easily overstimulated and easily absorb the energy around me, therefore time for decompression, solitude, and silence are key for me.

Being honest about my past, my mental health and addiction struggles and triumphs, current struggles, and more, has greatly helped me better connect with my work team. I used to be very guarded about my past and it kept co-workers from knowing who I truly was. It took a lot of energy to keep up that façade. Working on the Stamp Out Stigma program also helped me build up the courage to finally tell my story. If you struggle with addiction, may this give you hope and courage to choose another path. If you have a loved one who is suffering, I hope this helps you to better understand this disease and how it manifests.