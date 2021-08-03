Jessica Toh of Huckleberry: “You will never reach a point where you have enough time to do everything you want to get done”

You will never reach a point where you have enough time to do everything you want to get done. Don’t wait for a time for things to simmer down or get more staff. There will always be more that you want or need to do than you have time for. Do a time audit for a couple of weeks to understand where your time is really going. Identify areas that you can automate, outsource, hire for, delegate, or stop doing.

As a part of our series about cutting edge technological breakthroughs, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jessica Toh.

Jessica Toh is the co-founder and CEO of Huckleberry, a popular app that’s taken the guesswork out of children’s sleep by pairing the best in data science, pediatric sleep experts, and AI to create an easy-to-follow guide for each unique family. Prior to founding Huckleberry, Jessica led teams designing software that served Fortune 500 companies in the Financial Services, Telecommunications, Energy, and Online Retail industries. Jessica triple-majored in Electrical Engineering & Computer Science, Mathematics, and Statistics from the University of California Berkeley. She also received an MBA from the University of Cambridge.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

It’s such a pleasure! As a child in southern California I would often pretend I was a business owner, carrying around a Lego briefcase and selling things out of it that I made, or running a neighborhood bake sale to raise money to go to Disneyland. I liked creating things that other people wanted. I was pretty set on going down a business path, but on a whim decided to get a solid engineering foundation at university. I liked it so much, and was good enough at it, that I ended up triple-majoring in Electrical Engineering & Computer Science, Mathematics, and Statistics at the University of California, Berkeley.

I had my first child while working at a software startup, and it was life changing to say the least. I was not prepared, even though I had read multiple books and taken a baby care class. Babies don’t follow a manual. My son woke up every 2–3 hours for 20 months. I figured I could data science my way out of it, which is how the idea for Huckleberry was born, a culmination of my personal, professional, and academic experiences.

Huckleberry’s goal is to help make good sleep possible for every family, without having to invest in expensive sleep consultants. Our app blends together the best in data science, pediatric sleep experts and AI to provide easy-to-follow sleep guides for each unique family. After my personal experience with my son, I knew I wasn’t the only one one dealing with this challenge and I wanted to help. Huckleberry has already been able to help more than one million families, but we’re just at the tip of the iceberg! In addition to helping more families manage sleep, we are also expanding into additional areas like personalized behavioral guidance, introducing solids, and other key stages in development that present everyday challenges for families.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

It’s hard to pick the most interesting story, but here is a memorable one. I was a finalist in a big competition in New York, which would have been great if it weren’t for the fact that I was in California and had a newborn who was barely over a month old. They paid for flight and accommodations, so my husband came along and wore our newborn in the carrier during my sessions. While attendees mixed and mingled, I went and pumped. The things you do when it’s your 3rd child, and are building a company! We just made it work.

One of the other finalists saw my 6’3” husband wearing a tiny newborn in a carrier and immediately called her husband and said that’s what they’re going to do when they have a kid.

Can you tell us about the cutting edge technological breakthroughs that you are working on? How do you think that will help people?

At Huckleberry, we are making good sleep possible for every family. We achieve this through a combination of AI, data, and user-centered design. By following Huckleberry predictions of when their child will next reach their tired, but not overtired window, and personalized sleep plan, 93% of parents will improve sleep for their children. We have also seen a reduction in maternal stress, anxiety, and depression levels.

Research also shows that chronic sleep disruption is tied to irritability, aggressiveness, obesity, emotional disorders, poor school performance, and family disruption.

In our reviews, people commonly describe their experience as “life-changing” and “like black magic.” While we’re not actually practicing witchcraft, there is a lot of engineering and data behind the scenes to make it feel like it is.

How do you think this might change the world?

I want you to imagine a set of dominos. The first one is that a child is cranky and tired. That leads to the next domino — the fifth outburst of the day. This knocks over the next domino — an overworked, tired parent who has zero patience left. The next domino is that the parent loses their temper and screams at the child. This causes the next domino to fall, which is an even bigger outburst by the child. This leads to the next domino, in which the parent’s temper escalates even further. Ultimately when this goes on in a chronic way, the child may view themselves as a bad kid, and the parent might avoid spending time with their child.

This is not to say that children and parents should never have outbursts and lose their temper. We’ve all done that. Let’s be real. But what if we took out that first domino? In an extreme case we could reduce abuse. In a less extreme case we can decrease stress and foster a harmonious family environment.

Now imagine how we can change the world by helping each family in the early part of their formation, in their everyday lives. We can change the trajectory of not just one generation, but generations to come.

Keeping “Black Mirror” in mind can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

We think a lot about the stewardship we carry in the design of our product and service. One could imagine the dystopian situation if AI is applied in the wrong way into family life. It’s important that technology supports parents and fosters their confidence, rather than undermining them or making them overly dependent on it.

That’s why there are certain things we don’t do that are very common in other types of apps. For example, we don’t show a parent’s “winning streak” on the app, because we believe someone should take a break from it if they want to. We also don’t show a “score” for your child, because that just feels degrading for anything below what one might perceive as a high score.

Instead, we like to show parents all the amazing, incredible things they have been doing to keep a human alive. It’s no small feat, and it should be celebrated.

Was there a “tipping point” that led you to this breakthrough? Can you tell us that story?

There have been many tipping points, but I’ll tell you about the time I met with a sleep consultant. While having lunch, I noticed she would occasionally get a text message from clients, asking her when to put their child down for a nap since the previous sleep was cut short. She charges her clients up to 10k dollars/year to essentially be their on-call sleep expert. It seemed over-the-top, but anyone with kids knows what a difference good sleep makes.

I realized we could do this algorithmically and then make this kind of guidance accessible to every family. With my own son, I learned through collected data that if he was awake longer than a certain amount of time before bed, he woke up in the middle of the night like clockwork. If I got him to sleep before that amount of awake time, he slept through the night. This is how Huckleberry’s SweetSpot feature was born. It can figure out the optimal next sleep time for each child such that they fall asleep easily and remain asleep.

What do you need to lead this technology to widespread adoption?

People who use Huckleberry talk about how it is like magic, and serves as their second brain. For more widespread adoption, we need to help families understand that they don’t just have to accept having a cranky baby “because that’s just how it goes” or use techniques they’re uncomfortable with, like the “cry it out” method. We need to increase awareness around the importance of sleep and that there are solutions out there — ones that are easily and financially accessible.

What have you been doing to publicize this idea? Have you been using any innovative marketing strategies?

The vast majority of our users come through word of mouth. One customer told us that she tells random strangers at Target about Huckleberry! It makes sense. Baby sleep is a universal challenge and if you’ve experienced both the hardships and the “light at the end of the tunnel” moment, you want to be able to share that wisdom with other parents.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

This is a great question. After my Berkeley commencement, all the graduates were given a book that was a collection of essays from famous or accomplished alumni. It sat on the shelf for years. One day I grabbed it to read on an airplane on a business trip. The writers were from very different backgrounds and took a wide range of paths, but what struck me was that they all had someone take a chance on them early on.

I could sit here for days reflecting on all the people who gave me a chance, and believed in me before there was any proof. I have to give the biggest shoutout to my husband, with whom I started this entrepreneurial endeavor. I am incredibly lucky to be doing this with him.

Looking back even further, my manager at my first job out of college took a big chance on me. I was very green, but he trusted me enough to travel around the world to run projects and present to executives. I learned so quickly in that first year because I had to. If I would have just been kept at a desk I would not have grown as much early on, and that set the trajectory.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

It is very important to me to be able to help as many families as possible. I’m so grateful for our team who have left higher paying jobs to work on this mission together. While there are the realities of the cost of building a sustainable business, we give away as much as we can. We kept much of our products free through the Covid-19 pandemic. We also implemented a financial hardship program, and have given away thousands of free subscriptions because no family should have to choose between putting food on the table or getting expert guidance that will help their wellbeing.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

You will never reach a point where you have enough time to do everything you want to get done.

— Don’t wait for a time for things to simmer down or get more staff. There will always be more that you want or need to do than you have time for. Do a time audit for a couple of weeks to understand where your time is really going. Identify areas that you can automate, outsource, hire for, delegate, or stop doing. Remember the way you view things is not necessarily how others view it.

— Our team did a workshop to identify our different communication styles, and they determined our Enneagram profiles as part of the exercise. 9 people were in the workshop at the time. 8 of the 9 types were represented in our team. That means we all had different core motivations and ways of communicating. Don’t be penny-wise but pound-foolish.

— In the earliest days with no outside funding, cash had to stretch as far as it could make it, and then some. I tried creating my own prototype app designs, which were of course not good and took too long because I’m no designer. Once I found someone with that specific skill, she quickly created amazing, beautiful designs. I should have hired this out much earlier, as we would have launched more quickly. Surround yourself with positive people who you want to be like.

— Stories about making it against all odds, and rising up from the ashes are compelling for a reason. They are rare. In reality, what is around you is what becomes normal to you. In business school I surrounded myself with ambitious people starting companies, or who have already started them. That made it much easier for me to start one. Now it’s important that I bring on the highest caliber people, as we absorb and feed off of one another energy. Enjoy the ride!

— You’re not in a sprint. You need to enjoy the journey too. I’m in the camp of work-life harmony rather than work-life balance. They just both need to fit together.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

This movement would be to challenge the notion that parents are supposed to just suck it up and figure things out on their own. While medical care is typically covered by insurance, there are so many everyday challenges (e.g., poor sleep, tantrums, picky eating) that greatly affect people’s wellbeing, but help is generally not covered. My dream is that every family would have access to help.

I have heard people tell others, “if you aren’t prepared for it then you shouldn’t have had kids.” What good does that do? They already had the kid. They are still human. Instead we should be finding ways to support one another, and just maybe there is a trick that resolves the challenge the parent is navigating.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

If it’s not a “hell yeah” it’s a “no.” This is a paraphrasing of Derek Sivers’ mantra for busy people who are overcommitted. If there are certain things you aren’t all that excited about, or there is someone else you can trust to take it on, then say “no” or delegate.

Some very well known VCs read this column. If you had 60 seconds to make a pitch to a VC, what would you say? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Imagine if you had the power to reposition one domino that stopped a chain of negative events for generations to come. By helping parents tackle sleep challenges for their newborns, we’re providing a platform that can decrease stress, anxiety, and depression, reduce abuse among children, and create an environment that amplifies brain development. With all of these ripple effects tied to sleep, Huckleberry has leveraged data, science, and human expertise to create solutions that don’t just serve an elite few but rather a mass demographic of people — everyday parents. If you want to join us to be a part of the (r)evolution of how parents navigate everyday challenges, get in touch!

How can our readers follow you on social media?

People can connect with me on LinkedIn and follow Huckleberry on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram (@huckleberrycare). And to learn more about Huckleberry, visit https://huckleberrycare.com/.

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.