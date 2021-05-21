Jessica Safavimehr of FANGORIA: “I realized that I cannot let these events define me”

I realized that I cannot let these events define me. I cannot live in the past and I cannot change the past. I wanted to make the most of my life and wanted to show the world that I can overcome. I am an incredibly determined person and had my heart set on making something of myself and establishing a career I could be proud of.

The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce or the loss of a job.

Coping with change can be traumatic as it often affects every part of our lives. How do you deal with loss or change in your life? What coping strategies can you use? Do you ignore them and just push through, or do you use specific techniques?

In this series called “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change” we are interviewing successful people who were able to heal after a difficult life change such as the loss of a loved one, loss of a job, or other personal hardships. We are also talking to Wellness experts, Therapists, and Mental Health Professionals who can share lessons from their experience and research.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jessica Safavimehr. Jessica Safavimehr is the Associate Publisher for FANGORIA Magazine and the Owner of Jsafavi Consulting. Jessica is a dog mom, writer and Texan.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I have experienced a lot of trauma in my life. I endured the death of my father at age six, was a tag-along to my mother’s various transplanting’s and was sexually and physically abused throughout my teenage years. As I approached my twenties I took to alcohol and drugs to numb my pain. I then lost my grandfather and felt lost and isolated. My youngest sister was kidnapped and forced into sex trafficking and managed to come out on the other side. She became a teen mother and as if that struggle was not enough her son was diagnosed with Retinoblastoma at the age of six months. My beloved nephew Noah passed away when he was three years old. I will always miss him. I could continue to discuss all of the in-between traumas and how those shaped the person I have become, but trauma does not define who you are — rather, you’re defined by how you will proceed.

I am an Iranian American woman and have seen the struggles other minorities and women face on a daily basis. I grew up poor and oftentimes felt there was no win in sight. As I was navigating my teenage years and trying to fend for myself in an abuse-ridden household, I felt as if I had no one to turn to. At 21, I became a store manager and within the three-year span of my employment at that company I increased my sales and reduced my shrink. I also helped to implement a new company standard for loss prevention that would later become part of the company handbook in the policy and procedural guide. After that position I would go on to become a training store manager, quickly promoted within less than a year to an internal auditor position and then once again promoted to a traveling training position where I would travel the country opening new stores and training regional managers down to new store managers. I also created the training guide and portions of the policy and procedural manual for that company.

In 2016, I was hired on to an entertainment company start-up. While at the start-up I would quickly jump the ranks to become the Vice President of Operations and go on to be promoted yet again to Associate Publisher and Chief of Staff. The position with the start-up was by far my most challenging position to date. I was running a multimillion-dollar entertainment company with little to no background in entertainment. We were incredibly successful releasing a quarterly publication, over six feature-length films, six novels and a podcast network. The company came to a screeching halt due to an allegation against one of the producers on our movies for sexual assault against a minor. The company ended up shuttering its doors and I remained positive and not discouraged. During my four years at the company, I was back in school working toward my bachelor’s in Political Science and gaining more traction on my path to further education. A brand under the company I was previously working for was sold and the new owners brought me on board; I am currently employed full time as an Associate Publisher for FANGORIA horror magazine. I oversee all aspects of publishing as well as marketing and brand partnerships.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Maya Angelou once said, “You are the sum total of everything you’ve ever seen, heard, eaten, smelled, been told, forgot — it’s all there. Everything influences each of us, and because of that I try to make sure that my experiences are positive.” This quote resonates with me on every level of humanity. We are the sum of what happens to us, and though some very negative things can happen, they still contribute to who we are.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Honestly, my determination, focus and empathy. Going through some of the most difficult experiences any one person can go through has really put a different perspective in line for me when I approach business. I have always been determined to achieve my goals which is coupled with my focus and that is truly what is my driving motivation when I encounter a challenge Empathy is such a vital part of being a human and is so incredibly important to business. We never know what someone else is going through and we have to keep that in mind as we go about our day and our interactions with others.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

Yes, I think it is important for people to share their stores so others do not feel alone.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

So, I have had many scary events happen in my life. The scariest part of the worst day of your life is that it is happening. I lost my father to a brain aneurism when I was five, I was sexually and physically abused as a teen and experienced the tragic death of my nephew who was a three-year-old. I can say that I have lived through the worst days of my life and know that at times I felt so terrified of what would happen next, I felt so empty.

How did you react in the short term?

In the short term I felt all of the emotions one can in those situations. I still remained strong as I believed I had to be the strong one for my family. I carried quite a bit of weight on my shoulders and really took the brunt of everyone’s trauma.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

I will be honest and say I wasn’t sure what coping mechanisms were when I was young. As I became an adult I realized I needed someone to talk to and used therapy and mediation to help me overcome the overwhelming emotions accompanied by such events. Talk therapy accompanied by a rigorous self-care program were vital in my recovery and healing.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

I realized that I cannot let these events define me. I cannot live in the past and I cannot change the past. I wanted to make the most of my life and wanted to show the world that I can overcome. I am an incredibly determined person and had my heart set on making something of myself and establishing a career I could be proud of.

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

I learned into what I wanted my future to be I knew that I had to sit in those emotions and truly process them. The only way I could overcome what happened in my life was to process them in a healthy way. I listened to my body and mind and gave myself grace. We are often too hard on ourselves and we must take care and be kind.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

Yes, my husband and my grandmother were vital in my healing. My grandmother was a very strong woman, I recently lost her to a stroke. My husband is my rock, I do not know where I would be without that man. He is truly my life partner and someone I can be vulnerable around. I found it was important for me to reach out to people that were my rocks.

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? Can you explain how you did that?

Yes, I cannot change what happened to me but I can grow from it and can become strong and empathetic. I looked at the past as something I overcame and become a strong and powerful woman from. It is important to not let your past define you.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

I learned that I am stronger than I ever though. Humans are strong and can withstand so much pain and emotional shift. I am very determined and incredibly strong. I have experienced more trauma than most at my age and I never let that hold me back I always fought back and continued on.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

Healing from a dramatic loss or life change will take time and that is ok. We are only human, here are my five things you need to heal after loss:

1. Be easy on yourself

2. Listen to your soul

3. Reach out to someone

4. Never change your goals

5. Stay focused

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would want to encourage women to feel empowered. As women we tend to bare so much struggle and trauma internally and I want women to feel that and use it as an empowerment tool. We are so strong and can do anything we put our minds to.

Vice President Kamala Harris is a hero of mine. I see what she has done in her life and I feel so inspired.

Vice President Kamala Harris is a hero of mine. I see what she has done in her life and I feel so inspired.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

My website is www.jsafaviconsulting.com and I am on IG and Twitter @jsafavimehr

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!