Jessica Redish: “Use your own voice, don’t wait for anyone to give you a gig”

Use your own voice, don’t wait for anyone to give you a gig. You are the arbiter of your own gigs, and if you’re a filmmaker and you have a phone and have a camera on the said phone: you have no excuses.

As a part of our interview series with the rising stars in pop culture, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jessica Redish.

Jessica Redish is an Award-Winning Writer, Director & Choreographer residing in Los Angeles. Her short film “The Last Croissant” is currently featured on Funny or Die and recently won “Best Director” at the Atlanta Comedy Film Festival. She won the Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Choreography in a Musical for Silence! The Musical at Studio Theatre and contributed choreography to the “Shiny & Oh So Bright” Smashing Pumpkins tour.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I grew up in Chicago. It was unbearably cold. I tried to make everyone else laugh around me to shield us from our collective misery. I also danced around a lot, in part to stay warm but mainly because I just needed to. I discovered Little Shop of Horrors around age 7 and realized I could tell a story set to pop and rock music. So now I do all those things, and I get paid to do it.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started this career?

I mean, other than living through (G-d willing) this pandemic, I mean, it was pretty dope when Funny or Die featured my short The Last Croissant. I had met Mike Farah, the CEO of FOD at a brunch, and I was going to give him a South Park spec I had written called “HPV and Me,” but then once I shot Croissant — I went ahead and sent it his way and he said he would feature it! When they did, they compared it to Scorsese and I low-key teared up. My eyes had just been dilated but it counts. The short has won me Best Director at the Atlanta Comedy Film Festival last December and put me on the shortlist for the UK-based Shiny Network’s “The Best New Directors Worldwide,” so I’m excited about where it is taking me.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

None of my mistakes were funny. Just kidding. I’ve learned from all of them and I’m grateful for all of them, how ‘bout that?

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I just released Airway, a follow-up to The Last Croissant, and it’s getting some exciting notices. I’m developing a feature called Free Britney about a woman who goes on a quest to free Britney Spears only to realize she needs to free herself, and I’m working on a short film which was a Semi-Finalist in Women in Media’s CAMERAderie initiative called cat., about a woman who signs up for a dating coaching service in search of her soulmate only to end up marrying a cat. I aim to shoot these in 2021–2022.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

I met Billy Corgan at his tea shop in Highland Park, IL where I was running a theatre at the time. The day we met I was opening a show I had choreographed at another theatre. It was an established musical, one people know. I was sorta stuck at the time, a friend had just died, it was winter in Chicago which is bleaker than bleak, and he was like, “What are you working on?” I’m like, “I got this show opening tonight” he’s like “Can I go?” I’m like yeah. So he comes to opening night. Intermission I said, “What do you think, be honest,” and he just goes: “This music is old.” And I was like THANK YOU. He really got me back on the track of making my own work, I love musical theatre but a lot of the work is rehashing old stuff, which is what I was starting to do, and that wasn’t my intent. So I’m grateful to him for awakening my goals of creating original work. I choreographed his tour a few years back and it was a blast, been super grateful for our collaboration.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I mean, get off the Internet. Also, get on it. Social media has helped me book work and get my message out there but it’s also, as Lady Gaga put it: “the toilet bowl of the Internet.” Read. Watch films. Get inspired. Turn off your phone.

You have been blessed with success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

To quote Michael Jordan: “I’ve missed more than 9,000 shots in my career. I’ve lost almost 300 games. 26 times I’ve been trusted to take the game-winning shot and missed. I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed.” That’s it. That’s the tweet.

I think the other thing is not getting too hung up on one opportunity. I apply for things and I don’t mark the date when I’m going to hear. If it comes in, great, if not, okay. There will be another. I just trust that another opportunity will come along, because it always does. There is not a finite number of opportunities.

Can you share with our readers any self care routines, practices or treatments that you do to help your body, mind or heart to thrive? Kindly share a story or an example for each.

Maintain relationships with the people who are important to you. You must nourish those. I maintain a close relationship with my family and that’s very important to me.

I make sure to sleep. If I don’t sleep, the opening theme to CATS starts playing in my head and no one wants that.

I got this lavender incense from Amazon that is really doing it for me right now.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Don’t waste time. It is your most valuable resource, besides one’s health.

Use your own voice, don’t wait for anyone to give you a gig. You are the arbiter of your own gigs, and if you’re a filmmaker and you have a phone and have a camera on the said phone: you have no excuses.

Floss.

A Hollywood exec once told me: “No use messing around in side streets” — just go for the brass ring.

Another Hollywood exec once told me (lovingly borrowed from William Goldman’s book): “No one knows anything.”

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Every time you make someone laugh, you’ve given them a small vacation.” — Joan Rivers

Listen, the work of the ladies on “The Golden Girls” is freaking noble, okay. This thing is getting me through quarantine and I’m about to start my 5th round of it. I’m not ashamed of putting this in print. I think about it all the time — it was a service that they did. It is a service to make someone laugh. Glad to be a part of it. Hope I don’t mess it up.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My family is #1. I would be nowhere without my family.

I gotta shout out David Cromer for bringing me on to assist him on Adding Machine Off-Broadway. He’s a super-genius director and I’m so grateful for his teachings and mentorship. I got to do movement direction on the project and it was pretty wild, and it also showed me what kind of work I wanted to do in theatre and on film. This provided me another opportunity to direct the archival video for the production that lives at the Lincoln Center Library in NYC. It was a one-camera shoot and they gave me a headset so I could direct the operator and I just felt like I was home. I was like a kid and the crew was like, “Who are you?”

The head of that shoot, Jeff Hodges, was also super encouraging, and we chatted about how to transition my career to film work. He talked to me about the DGA, and really planted the seed in me that I could do this for real. It inspired me to later create film opportunities for myself with singers/songwriters I knew and worked with. I eventually received a grant to study at NYFA at the Rolling Stone Music Video program. From there I haven’t really looked back.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My biggest priority is making strong women stronger from behind the camera and on stage. To this end, I would really love to see more women on set, and more Black women directing. I started a fund at the Alliance of Women Directors to support Black members’ film festival submission fees, which can add up, and the festival circuit is so important in terms of raising visibility for a project. I believe Black women need to be seen, and as our VP Kamala Harris says: “The litmus test for America is how we are treating Black women.”

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

Betty White. Over Zoom! Keep that woman in bubble wrap, she is a national treasure.

Martin Scorsese, I have learned a ton about camera movement from him as to how it tells a story and I would love to shoot the breeze and get lunch and we could shoot our lunches with our smartphones and he would show me how he does it.

Also, I feel like Lady Gaga would be cool, I feel like we’d collab well. Ava Duvernay, I just kinda want to kick it and listen. Joey Soloway, would love to work for and with them, their outlook really speaks to me.

How can our readers follow you online?

www.jessicaredish.com

@jessicaredish on IG

@JessicaRedish on Twitter

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational!