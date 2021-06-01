Jessica Principe of All Girl Shave Club: “A Reason for Customers to Come Back”

A Reason for Customers to Come Back — making a sale is exciting! Once a customer buys from you, you want to make sure you have a plan for repeat business as well. It’s actually easier and less expensive to serve existing customers than it is to acquire a new one. I’m a big fan of offering a subscription of some kind to keep customers coming back and to build recurring revenue into your business. If you’re not ready to put together a subscription or continuity offer yet, start by having a strong email nurture sequence in place to help nurture and invite customers to come back and buy from you again.

Startups have such a glamorous reputation. Companies like Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Uber, and Airbnb once started as scrappy startups with huge dreams and huge obstacles.

Yet we of course know that most startups don’t end up as success stories. What does a founder or a founding team need to know to create a highly successful startup?

In this series, called “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup” we are talking to experienced and successful founders and business leaders who can share stories from their experience about what it takes to create a highly successful startup.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Jessica Principe.

Jessica is the Founder of All Girl Shave Club, a women’s shaving subscription service and online boutique serving thousands of women across the US and Canada each month. As a speaker, author, and Subscription Strategist, she loves to help business owners leverage the power of recurring revenue. She lives in beautiful southern NH with her family and golden retriever, Rudy.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Thank you so much for having me! I’ve always had a passion for entrepreneurship and small business. I started working for a company my mom founded when I was in college. It was very much a start up when I joined full time, but it gave me such valuable experience in building a business from the ground up. We scaled that company to 7 figures in the first two years after I started. I loved being able to help build my mom’s dream and grow her company with her, but after about 14 years in, I really got the itch to start something of my own.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

Yes, for sure, I remember this like it was yesterday! I knew I wanted to start my own company; I just wasn’t sure exactly what that would look like for me. I had just had my second baby and I was craving a more flexible schedule where I could be home with my kids. I remember just trying to keep an open mind about what kind of business I could start but nothing really jumped out at me. Until one day, I was in the shower, getting ready to shave. I was about to steal my husband’s razor for the millionth time and it all just hit me, “shaving kinda sucks” (can I say that here?) — it’s a chore, it’s not fun, it’s not something I look forward to, and I thought, “how can I make this better for myself?” I started thinking about what that would look like. I wanted a razor that was made for me, that was feminine, made for my body, and worked just as good if not better than my husband’s. I also wanted products that were unique and fun to use….something I would look forward to using, to make shaving more enjoyable. I realized I couldn’t be the only woman who felt this way about shaving, and that maybe this was a problem I could build a brand around. I loved the subscription model and decided that’s what I wanted to do. After that shower I immediately got to work on starting a women’s shaving subscription service designed to make her shaving and grooming routine more convenient, beautiful and fun!

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

I absolutely would not be where I am today without the love and support of my husband, TJ. There was a time a few months into developing my idea (before I had launched) where I felt totally overwhelmed. I kept thinking, “who are you to do this? You don’t have any experience in this industry. You should just quit.” He believed me in me, more than I believed in myself. He bought a ticket for me to attend an event called Business Boutique in Nashville, TN. That event changed my life. It helped me to recognize that the thoughts I was having were totally normal, they were called imposter syndrome, and I learned that almost everyone who starts a business experiences them at some point. I learned about dealing with fear and forged a plan to move forward. The event lit a fire in me, and when I got home, I launched the business a month later. Fun fact, I got to share this exact story on the stage of that same event two years later to 3,000 women. It was a cool full circle moment for me.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

When I launched All Girl Shave Club in 2016, we were one of the first female focused shaving subscription services on the market. So, in the beginning it was really just about catering to women. But, once new competition started to enter the marketplace, we had to get really clear on who we were, who our customer was, and how we could carve out our own niche. It was at this time that we changed our product line, we brought in a premium shaving system, and designed beautiful rose gold handles. We learned that our ideal customer was a woman in her late 30s and 40s who had been shaving for a while, who was ready to experience a new level of luxury. She appreciates high quality products, values self-care, and likes to infuse fun into the day to day. Once we got super clear on that, everything else got easier. We were no longer competing against bargain brands, and we were infusing luxury and fun into the shaving category. I think that’s a lesson that any brand can learn from — knowing who you are, who your customer is and how you’re different will inform so many other facets of your company.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Kindness is one of my core values, and I’ve built that into my company’s core values as well. It’s extremely important to me that any interaction anyone has with me, my team or the brand, leaves them feeling better than before. Kindness is contagious and being a bright spot in someone’s day can have a compounding ripple effect in our communities. Whether that’s a smile and a genuine compliment, receiving a beautifully packaged bundle of razors in the mail, or going above and beyond to help someone feel valued and seen. The success of my company has only amplified the impact that we can have on the thousands of women across the country.

These days I also have the pleasure of mentoring and helping other women start and grow their own subscription box businesses as well. I LOVE knowing that I can contribute to another woman’s success and growth. It’s my greatest passion.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Oooh, this is such a great question! I think the top three character traits that most contributed to my success would be resilience, resourcefulness and kindness. Being resilient and not giving up when the going gets tough just served me so well because building a business of any kind means facing really hard challenges. During those tough times, the easier path would have been to walk away. But staying resilient and pushing through those challenges has only made me stronger personally and my company stronger professionally.

Resourcefulness is another one and that just brings me back to my natural tendency towards being a problem solver. I like to create solutions; I like to find a way — and I don’t have any problem getting a little scrappy and trying to figure it out. Even if it takes a few tries. I always joke that I built my business from my kitchen table, armed with google — because that’s truly all I had in my back pocket. I didn’t have experience in e-commerce or subscription commerce, I had never even sold a physical product before. I didn’t know the first thing about building a brand. But I had google, and I had a willingness to do whatever it takes to learn. I believe anyone can do just about anything if they’re willing to get creative with resources and find their way.

Lastly, I know that being kind and authentic also served me very well in my journey. I never expected anything from anyone, but I always tried to help and serve others whenever I could. I think that by doing this, I was able to build relationships with people who were able to help me later on down the line. I used to think that building an online business wouldn’t require the old school “networking,” that I could just build this brand in a bubble from my home, but the truth is we all need people in our corner who can help us get there and help us get there faster.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

I think the worst advice I’ve ever received is that you have to hustle 24/7 to be successful. You definitely have to be willing to put in the work, but it doesn’t have to be a grind forever. I think there are ways that you can structure your time to grow your business on your own terms and in the pockets of time you have available. I’m not a fan of the “hustle all day everyday” mentality.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

Building a business is not always easy, there were many times when I struggled, and felt like I was failing — or actually did fail! One of the times that comes to mind is when I made the decision to hire an ads agency way too early on in my business. I was getting pretty good results running my own paid ads and I thought certainly someone with more experience would be able to take what I’m doing and amplify it. So, I brought on an ads agency (that came with a very expensive monthly price tag!) and it was a disaster almost from the beginning. We were bleeding money every month to cover their management fee and the ad spend for the ads, it almost put us out of business. There was just too much money going out, and not enough coming in to show for it. Thankfully, once we parted ways, I was able to pull us out of that mess and we forged on. I’m grateful for this experience though because it drove me to want to better my own skills in running paid ads, and now I know exactly how to run them profitability for my business. I think that’s a really valuable skill to have as an entrepreneur.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

The drive to continue comes from knowing that what I’m doing is bigger than myself. If it was all about me, I would have quit a long time ago! Knowing that there is a greater purpose to my business and being able to set an example to my kids that they can do anything they put their mind to, keeps me going on really hard days.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

I always say that the joy really is in the journey — it’s not about “getting there” because “there” will always change. For example, “there” might be that you want to replace your corporate salary, but once you do that there will be another goal you’ll strive for, and so on. So, the biggest thing to remember is to appreciate all the little things along the way and find contentment in every season. I keep a gratitude journal so everyday I’m intentionally taking note of the things that I’m grateful for. It helps me to stay grounded and focused on the positive things and lessons learned as opposed to chasing a target that keeps moving.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

I never entertained the idea of venture capital; I bootstrapped the whole thing with a savings account of $5,000. I don’t know if I would be the best person to advise on this topic, but I guess I would encourage them to define their version of success before making this decision. If their version of success is exponential growth as fast as possible, then VC funding might be worth exploring for them. If their version of success is a lifestyle business that can provide them with a comfortable income and they can manage 100% control of it, then that can totally be achieved through bootstrapping. There’s no right or wrong, it’s just a matter of identifying your goals and mapping out the steps it will take to get there.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

A Strong Prelaunch — prelaunch is where you validate your idea, test product/market fit, and build an audience before you launch. I can’t stress this enough, as entrepreneurs we can have a million different ideas every day. The real test of a good idea is if someone will actually buy it. By running a prelaunch you can measure the way the market will respond to your product/brand before you invest a lot of money or time into creating it. I built a simple landing page using a platform called KickOffLabs where I collected email addresses from women who were interested in winning a 3 month subscription to All Girl Shave Club when we launched. This gave me the opportunity to test the idea (to see if it had legs), to build an audience, to nurture them and to get their feedback to help me shape the experience. This was a gold mine for me, because these early leads gave me ideas that helped me to create a brand that they were excited about supporting! The second huge benefit of prelaunch was that I had a built in audience ready to buy when I launched. No one wants to launch to crickets, so building that audience ahead of time is key to ensuring a successful launch. A Product that Solves a Problem — businesses exist to solve problems or enhance pleasure in some way. It’s critical that startups clearly understand the problem they’re solving for their customer. Knowing this will help to pave the way for making other important decisions such as how to find and connect with potential customers, marketing language, the customer experience and so much more. If you’re not clear on why your customer should buy your product, they won’t know either, and they won’t buy. Ability to Manage Your Time — many businesses begin as side hustles against all kinds of other responsibilities and commitments. There is no magic bullet to making it happen, consistent action each day and staying power is what will drive results. You’ve got to get really good at managing your time and tackling tasks that will make the most impact in the least amount of time, to move the business forward. Even if you’re working in small pockets of time, be prepared before you start so that you know exactly what you need to do when you find a spare block of time to work in. A Reason for Customers to Come Back — making a sale is exciting! Once a customer buys from you, you want to make sure you have a plan for repeat business as well. It’s actually easier and less expensive to serve existing customers than it is to acquire a new one. I’m a big fan of offering a subscription of some kind to keep customers coming back and to build recurring revenue into your business. If you’re not ready to put together a subscription or continuity offer yet, start by having a strong email nurture sequence in place to help nurture and invite customers to come back and buy from you again. Coachability — everything may not go exactly as you planned when you get into it, so having a coachable mindset and being willing to pivot when needed is extremely important. You don’t want to stay stuck trying to force a square peg into a round hole, if it’s not working. Seek out a solution from someone who has been there before, or make tweaks and adjustments to your original plan. Being open to learning and pivoting when necessary is key to continued growth.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Honestly, I think the biggest mistake I see being made, especially in the subscription box and ecommerce industry, is not validating the idea by testing the market first. Basically, skipping through the prelaunch stage. It’s so important to test the market and build an audience before investing time and money into building out the business because at the end of the day, you want to make sure that there’s a market of people who are interested in what you have to offer and will buy when you launch.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

I would say to remember that you are not defined by the successes or failures within your business. When you can separate yourself from those things, you keep a healthy boundary around your mental health. Making time for regular body movement, hydration and spending time on activities you love outside of your business are all so important for staying healthy while chasing your dream.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I think the world right now needs love and kindness more than ever. I’d love to see a movement around paying it forward — starting with a smile or a kind word and showing genuine care for humanity regardless of what others look like or believe.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I’m a HUGE Sara Blakely fan! I love everything she stands for and everything she does! Several people have told me that I remind them of her, and I think that’s the greatest compliment I’ve ever received! If I could meet her, it would be an enormous dream come true. I also really love Bethenny Frankel — there’s just something about her strength that captivates me. She has something like 27 brands in her portfolio and I think that is mind blowing!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

It would be my pleasure to connect further! My website is www.JessicaPrincipe.com and I can also be found on Instagram at www.Instagram.com/jessica_principe.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!

Thank you so much for having me! This was so much fun!