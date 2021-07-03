Jessica Paschkes of REFILLERY: “You don’t have to reinvent the wheel”

You don’t have to reinvent the wheel. A zero-waste shop has fundamental elements that are universal. I didn’t know what exactly I needed so I first focused on categories kitchen, laundry and personal care. I do not have a store, I pop-up at farmer’s markets and events, but will soon need a headquarters, likely.

The COVID19 pandemic has disrupted all of our lives. But sometimes disruptions can be times of opportunity. Many people’s livelihoods have been hurt by the pandemic. But some saw this as an opportune time to take their lives in a new direction.

As a part of this series called “How I Was Able To Pivot To A New Exciting Opportunity Because Of The Pandemic”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jessica Paschkes, founder of REFILLERY. Based in Westchester County, New York, Jessica is a mom, wife and a photographer by trade. She has always been creative, healthy and eco-minded. A few years ago, she began researching the concept of zero-waste, eco-shopping for cleaning products and was blown away by the fact that there were virtually no refilleries in the United States.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in Rockland County, and have been a Westchester County resident since 2009. My career choices have always been entrepreneurial from my work as a freelance TV Fashion Producer, forming my own design company, J Rose, to my most recent endeavors Pretty Pictures Photography and, now, REFILLERY.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I don’t know if it’s a quote per say, but my life path has always been motivated by “you never know until you try.” I do not overthink my choices. I go with my gut and try new things. Staying open minded is very important to personal growth.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

“What the Health” is a documentary I saw a couple of years ago. What we eat is so important to our overall health. The cattle industry plays a huge factor in greenhouse gas emissions. Going totally vegan is not easy, but I stay mindful of my food choices even more after watching that film. I went with friends to Stone Barns for a screening and talk with the makers of the documentary “Wasted.” That was truly eye opening, too. I read a book about 10 years ago called “No More Dirty Looks: The truth behind your beauty products.” The beauty industry is very loosely regulated. There are about 1000 ingredients banned in Europe but in the U.S. it’s not the same standards. The fewer the ingredients, the better is my motto. I’ve always been a health minded person and a label reader for sure.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before the Pandemic began?

Before the pandemic I was busy being a mom of two boys, now ages 9 and 13, and living in the routine of life. I was building my Pretty Pictures Photography work.

What did you do to pivot as a result of the Pandemic?

When the pandemic hit all of my work dried up. I didn’t have any family portraits scheduled or any headshot sessions.

Can you tell us about the specific “Aha moment” that gave you the idea to start this new path?

Being home as a family non-stop, I could see how much more we were consuming and all the waste that came with it. My husband had never worked from home before. We were eating every meal at home, and I found myself cleaning incessantly. I turned to using much harsher cleaners and disinfectants. I remember the elation I felt finding a container of Clorox wipes at Target when they were swooped up off the selves. The pandemic made me examine our choices in how we shop and consume.

How are things going with this new initiative?

My new venture is a zero waste, eco-shopping solution called REFILLERY. What I do is source, test and curate the best non-toxic cleaners and products and refill them into customer’s containers. We are eliminating the need to bring home another new plastic jug of soap or detergent. I am providing a unique shopping solution that doesn’t exist in my area — a more eco-friendly option other than ordering everything on Amazon or shopping harsh chemical laden products found in supermarkets. I have product knowledge and eco-tips to help families shop more sustainably. We don’t have to wash dishes with plastic sponges that crumble micro plastics into our water streams! If we shop for less plastic, we have less to “wish-cycle” into the recycle bin. I have so many amazing alternatives to share.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

No.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

It’s been really interesting hearing from people, mostly women, who are also going down this path. I’ve connected with refill shop founders from across the county. The U.S. is 5-years behind the rest of the world in this initiative, so I am always happy to hear from someone new who is starting this journey. I just got a call the other day from a woman in Boston looking to create a zero-waste shop — I was so excited to share my story and advice.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I am learning new things every day. As I mentioned, I’ve been connecting with many other women leading this movement. I have a lot of wisdom to share — which I was surprised by since I am only a couple of months in.

You don’t have to reinvent the wheel. A zero-waste shop has fundamental elements that are universal. I didn’t know what exactly I needed so I first focused on categories kitchen, laundry and personal care. I do not have a store, I pop-up at farmer’s markets and events, but will soon need a headquarters, likely.

I do not want to be a slave to rent. I wish I had more retail know-how in terms of operations and what sort of store would be most successful. My business is rapidly growing, and I just hired some people. It is hard to go it alone because you can’t be cloned so there’s no option being in two places at the same time!

I was never planning to start this business, but I was waiting for a sign, and I think the pandemic really cemented the need for this type of business. When this was just an idea in my head, I happened to enroll in a Westchester County Catalyst program called Launch1000. I got into the program and fast forward nearly 7 months later and I am more than halfway complete, and my business is in the market and creating revenue. The Launch1000 program has been so rewarding and life changing for all the “Launchers.” We are a tight knit community who supports and guides each other with the help of the mentors and program leaders. I didn’t know what to expect when I enrolled in the program, but, wow, has it been so inspiring.

So many of us have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. Can you share the strategies that you have used to optimize your mental wellness during this stressful period?

My mental health and my physical health are closely tied. I have always had the need to stay active and fit. I’m a member at Pure Barre Mt. Kisco, and during the lockdown they streamed daily classes. It was the outlet I needed to get me though. I am stronger physically and mentally because I dedicate myself to the goals I set there.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Well, my business, REFILLERY, is meant to spark change. The goal is to first start the conversation, and then to inspire living less wastefully. Even just one small step by each of us will help. We need to move away from buying everything in plastic! 91% of plastic does not get recycled — it’s staggering.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

That’s a great question. I think I choose Elon Musk. But my lunch date would include my son, Ethan. He’s a huge fan. We do not have a Tesla though! The future is exciting there are so many innovations on the horizon.

How can our readers follow you online?

@refilley.shop on Instagram and Facebook and www.refillery.shop