Jessica Mazzucco Of The Glute Recruit: “Creating change takes time, especially if you are changing behaviors and creating new habits/routines”

Jessica Mazzucco is an NYC area certified fitness trainer and founder of The Glute Recruit®. A native New Yorker, she graduated from SUNY Plattsburgh with a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and a Master’s Degree in Social Work from Adelphi University. The latter enables her to use skills of therapeutic communication and client centeredness to help her clients transition through change. Jessica has over 7 years of experience in the fitness industry and a multitude of diverse fitness certifications including:

World Instructor Training Schools (WITS) Personal Training Certification

National Posture Institute (NPI) Certified Posture Specialist + Certified Resistance Training Professional

ViPR — Vitality Performance Reconditioning — Level 1 Trainer

Kettlebell Athletics — Kettlebell Level 1 Trainer

Prenatal/Postnatal

SRT (Soft Release Technique) — Lower Body Fascial Stretch Therapist

Her specialties include butt sculpt/lift through exercise, resistance, strength and weight training for women, nutrition, muscle building, flexibility, mobility, posture enhancement, and pre and post-natal workout regimens.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

One day I randomly received an email from the PR team at Arm & Hammer. Through the power of social media, they found my band and asked to add my resistance band to their promo box for an event that they were hosting with different editors in the fitness field! The biggest takeaway for me was that there are eyes everywhere, and you never know who’s watching! So always put your best foot forward and believe in yourself.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The biggest mistake I made at the beginning of my career was going too hard on my clients! Personal trainers have been known to act as boot camp instructors and felt like I had to upkeep that persona. It makes me cringe, knowing that I may have deterred people away from exercise. Over the course of my career, I’ve learned over the course of my career that the best results come from working smart and not hard. Exercise doesn’t have to be extreme — it just has to be consistent.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am very grateful for my first personal trainer. He took me under his wing when I was ready to start my weight loss journey when I was in college. He changed my life by teaching me what works for me. He inspired me to pursue a career in fitness and health and I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for him.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

One mission of mine is to increase the word of fitness and health in lower income communities. I’ve experienced the public school systems in both high income and low income areas and can tell you there is a clear disparity between the two. I’ve worked with different groups, including the Black Women’s Political Caucus of Westchester, to help educate women of color on how important it is to have a proper health and fitness regimen. I’m hoping to impact more communities, especially after the year we’ve had with the pandemic and evident health disparities among Americans.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Drinking more water helps to maintain an efficient metabolism

Water is essential for ensuring your body works properly. Drinking enough water during the day has been shown to increase your resting metabolic rate. So, you will burn more calories sitting down than you would have before. Water also helps flush waste from the digestive system and suppresses appetite. Drinking a glass of water before a meal can help you feel fuller and eat less.

Getting off mobile device 2 hours prior to sleep will promote better sleep at night

Blue light is harmful to the body’s circadian rhythm by suppressing melatonin production, or the hormone that makes us feel sleepy. Staring at a mobile device less than 2 hours before bedtime can keep a person from falling asleep and may cause them to wake periodically throughout the night. Getting off your mobile device may allow you to get more REM sleep, or deep sleep and wake feeling refreshed.

Parking farther away from your destination will contribute to more movement throughout the day

The simple act of parking farther away from your destination forces you to take more steps throughout the day and move your body. Essentially, it is an easy way to fit in more exercise. It is advised to try and take 10,000 steps a day to be considered active and live a healthier lifestyle. Try and find ways throughout the day that force you to take extra steps for better wellbeing.

Eating more foods rich in nutrients will help you to stay fuller

Processed foods high in refined sugars and carbohydrates cause people to “crash” and become tired. As a result, people tend to eat more of these unhealthy foods to keep their energy level up. Eating foods rich in nutrients like protein, fiber, and fats will keep a person feeling fuller for longer. They will also help the body perform it’s daily needs and reduce your risk of illness.

Striving for progress and not perfection will help you stay on track for the long run

Take baby steps when setting goals for yourself. Do not expect every day to be perfect as this can cause you to spiral and derail your journey towards better wellbeing. Be gentle with yourself and look for small moments of progress–like running further or eating one healthier meal a day. It is impossible to be perfect 100% of the time, so striving for perfection will only make you feel lesser-than in the long run. Progress is the motivation needed to keep working hard.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would start a movement that focuses on bringing fresh fruits and vegetables to lower income areas. Again having been raised in both a high income and low income area, it’s evident there are health disparities among the two.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Creating change takes time, especially if you are changing behaviors and creating new habits/routines. What works for others may not work for you because everyone’s body is different. Food is not the enemy, but research shows that restricting food groups can lead to food binges and slow your metabolism down. The scale is not reliable, especially if you are making changes to your body composition. Waist trainers don’t work. If anything, there is a good chance it will disengage your core vs. engage.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

For me, mental health is at the top of the list, especially after the year we’ve all had. It’s so important that we all continue to do our part to take care of ourselves mentally and to seek help if we aren’t feeling like ourselves. I struggled mentally during the pandemic, and I know I’m not the only one. Even now, I continue to find myself adjusting both mentally and physically as we return to pre pandemic life.

