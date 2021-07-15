Jessica Lepore of Surevested: “Be smart enough to know you’re not smart enough”

“Be smart enough to know you’re not smart enough” — We all like to believe we are superhuman and can do it all. And maybe we can. However, I feel there is strength in identifying your weaknesses. When starting a company you are faced with wearing many hats, all at the same time.

As a part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jessica Lepore.

Jessica Lepore is the founder of Surevested, a life insurance agency powered by artificial intelligence. Surevested was created to make the buying process simple, honest and completely transparent. Jessica, a New York native, is pairing her industry expertise with an entrepreneurial millennial mindset to bring the future of life insurance into the hands of everyday consumers.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Of course. My family has worked in the insurance industry for generations. I had been working in creative focused fields through and out of college. While exploring different career paths, I quickly realized my strength was communication and my ability to connect to and for people. I was able to mentally bridge the gap and highlight my strengths when I made the switch to start my insurance career. After years of working closely within my family’s agency and listening to our clients discuss their needs, frustrations and confusion around life insurance, I started to brainstorm opportunities and ways to guide the client through the life insurance buying process. When thinking through all the most helpful platforms or apps that I use in my everyday life, I realized the common thread was ease. That’s when I came up with the idea for Surevested — with the goal of bringing life insurance into the new decade with a completely hands on experience that allows clients to be in control of their own financial destiny. We paired up with a team of technologists to build a new marketplace that would work in minutes to match consumer personal data with thousands of policy options. And now here we are!

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Life insurance sounds daunting. For many, the conversation around life insurance is only brought up when someone passes away, or later in life. I want Surevested to help break the mold and the stigma around life insurance. This conversation should be positive and focused on how we are protecting our loved ones and preparing for our future — the same way we create savings accounts or retirement plans. We believe life insurance is the greatest gift you can give your family and want to help make the process simple, honest and transparent. Conversations around life insurance should be had alongside moments in life such as marriage, buying a house, starting a family, and many more. Our platform allows consumers to access everything they need in one non-intimidating, user-friendly platform. We see our technology as the future of life insurance. Opposed to other life insurance marketplaces out there, we are insurance people bringing our clients technology, not the other way around. Our goal is, and always will be, to have our seasoned experience available to anyone who needs help navigating the life insurance process, but in a technology forward way.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

It’s funny now, but wasn’t at the time! When we first launched in preliminary testing phases, we started to advertise without thinking that we would, or could, get any immediate traction. In a positive, yet scary way, we started getting real clients before our backend was completely ready. I had to manually input applications with lightning speed and handle all of the back end heavy lifting that is otherwise simplified by our technology. This incident, not uncommon for startups, taught me to always be prepared for the unknown. You truly never know what is going to get thrown your way. You just need to know how to remain calm and handle it the best you can.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

There are many people in my life who have played integral roles in shaping my professional future. I would have to say, my father stands out most to me as a mentor and guide. He started his business from nothing over 30 years ago and I grew up learning how to grow and manage a business, as well as how to manage and communicate with people. He always instilled in me the importance of both honesty and education. He felt by educating the client and being completely transparent with them, they will make the best decisions for themselves. That truly is what sparked my drive behind Surevested. When I started working at the brokerage full time, he made me start from the absolute bottom. I scanned, faxed, took messages, handled the snail mail and if I missed work, I had to make up the hours. He stressed the importance of learning every role in the office. You can’t make high level decisions without knowing how it might impact the day to day operations. This will forever stay with me. No matter what position you are in, your role is important. If you want to manage people, you need to know what it feels like to be in their role. No matter how big you get, always think and care like a small business.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Disruption can be taken and interpreted in many different ways. For us, it was understanding that the function and policies available for life insurance are here to stay. Where we sought to make a positive disruption is through how consumers are navigating this buying process. What life insurance represents is important and how the industry has continued to flex has allowed for accessibility in different formats outside of the traditional in-person agency experience. Consumers across the board, no matter the industry, don’t want pushy salespeople, long processing times, or shady quote practices. They want something that’s easy to digest and is honest. Life insurance is one of the most important decisions a consumer can make on behalf of themselves and their families, so the transparency in this process is so important. Disruption can be negative when it is too, well, disruptive. Not every industry practice is meant to be completely altered such as eliminating the need for a human connection, especially in today’s world. As someone invested in artificial intelligence, I know how important the need for human communication, thought and compassion is. No technology, no matter how advanced, could ever replicate true contact. Some industries have created more and more sophisticated technology that has removed the need for human intervention in unnecessary ways. I feel true disruption is using technology as a tool to better the human experience, rather than remove it.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

“Believe in yourself” — This piece of advice packs the biggest punch for me and I don’t mean it in the cliché way you might think. In the process of starting Surevested, I spoke to individuals across many industries regarding our ideas, funding, financial projections etc. When I was first pitching the concept, I was speaking to a high level executive at a large insurance company. As prepared as I was, I felt myself stumbling on my words and coming across doubtful. No matter how prepared or confident I was that this idea would succeed, I didn’t truly believe in myself as a founder. When you are starting a business from nothing, ideas are great, however, people aren’t investing in the idea. They are investing in you as the founder. A fierce and unstoppable founder can pivot to make any idea succeed. Ideas don’t succeed on their own. The world has to believe in you, and no one else can believe in you, if you don’t believe in yourself.

“Be smart enough to know you’re not smart enough” — We all like to believe we are superhuman and can do it all. And maybe we can. However, I feel there is strength in identifying your weaknesses. When starting a company you are faced with wearing many hats, all at the same time. On top of that, you’re expected to know it all. I knew if I wanted to be successful, I had to allow an expert to help in areas I was not as strong. If I wanted my product to be the best it could be, I needed to understand that someone was better in a certain area than I was. Many founders try to believe they could do it all, but the real power is knowing you can’t.

“Just start” — This was the most simple yet impactful advice I was ever given. Prior to Surevested, I pursued a couple other insurance ventures and for a long time, most of the thoughts lived on paper and in conversation. Ideas are great on paper, but if you never take the first step, there is no way they can come alive. The process of fleshing out an idea and bringing it to fruition will make you realize what’s possible. You can’t be afraid to fail. You cannot fail or succeed if you never simply start.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

We’re currently operating in 5 states and are excited to continue growing throughout the country. We are on a mission to make life insurance more accessible and streamlined nationwide. Besides our geographical expansion, we already have several projects in the pipeline that will broaden our products and more importantly, create new ways for the consumer to purchase insurance. After that, I would love to work directly with insurers on altering life insurance policies to be invested in new and inventive ways.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by ‘women disruptors’ that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

The insurance industry is predominantly run by men. I’m proud to be a female-founded and operated company that is helping to change the future for so many. One of the biggest challenges would be simply feeling and being considered an equal in the insurance space. Prior to the launch of Surevested, I was working on building a different insurance based product. I was invited to an exclusive event in which companies such as myself were able to meet with open market insurers who you could potentially partner with. Out of a room of well over 100, I was but 1 of 2 women there. I felt I had to work twice as hard on my pitches and really prove myself. My concept was strong, but in order to be heard, I had to stand a little taller and speak a little louder. This feeling is shared among many women disruptors. It takes a lot more effort on our part to break the stereotype and be taken seriously, especially in the business space. Whenever I encounter a female founder or a female business owner, I respect them so much knowing the obstacles they overcame to just be level with their male counterparts.

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

Simon Sinek’s TED talk, “How great leaders inspire action”. This talk is based on something that often gets pushed to the side when building a business of any size: your purpose. I believe in order to be successful, you must keep the reason why you are doing what you do in direct sight. In my case, our goal wasn’t just to put insurance on the internet, that’s been done. Our goal is to make our seasoned insurance expertise available to a greater audience and in a format that makes an important purchase both approachable and in the client’s control.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I am a huge advocate of financial literacy and education. I believe learning the who/what/where/when and how of your personal finances is something that we should be teaching children from the start. I would love to spearhead a program that brings this type of education into the schools. Unfortunately, many parents aren’t financially literate themselves, so it is difficult to pass on good habits and suggestions about saving and the future to their children. Building that foundation at a young age could make all the difference as you grow up.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Life is inherently risky. There is only one big risk you should avoid at all costs, and that is the risk of doing nothing.” ―Denis Waitley

I work in the business of risk, so this quote resonates with me on several levels. Most of all, I am a firm believer we are our own biggest critics, doubters and worst enemies. We don’t envy those who have success, we envy the people who took the risk we ourselves were afraid to take. No matter what industry you are in, or what your capabilities are, you need to take risks. Be comfortable with being uncomfortable. As a creative focused individual turned insurance entrepreneur, I know first hand that not taking a chance is way riskier than taking one.

