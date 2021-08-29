Jessica Lee of Statement Peace: “Hold the Vision”

Hold the Vision. Business is something that builds over time and it can be a slow process. Stay patient, hold the vision and keep working towards your goals.

As part of my series about companies who are helping to battle climate change, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jessica Lee with Statement Peace.

With a divine knowing of a higher purpose, Jessy Lee always knew she was made for more. She followed her intuition and created Statement Peace, a sustainable wooden jewelry brand that has quickly become one of the fastest-growing brands on the market. She attributes her success with Statement Peace to her tenacious work ethic and her ability to hold space for her vision. She aspires to inspire people to step into their power and create a life they can thrive in.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I knew that I was a creative from a young age and I was always drawn to the idea of starting my own business. I spent many years in the hospitality industry and although I was very good in that space I knew I had the ability to create something on my own and thrive. I started working with wood and fell in love. Wood in general has so many grounding properties but I really loved that it was versatile, like me. I also knew that whatever business I chose had to be a scalable one and Statement Peace was born from that.

What is the mission of your company? What problems are you aiming to solve?

Our mission has always been to evoke vibes. We strive to provide our customers with an experience and leave them with a piece of jewelry that will be a reminder of the feeling they had when they first resonated with Statement Peace. People everywhere are looking to purchase their products made from loving hands and good intentions. We are that.

Can you tell our readers about the initiatives that you or your company are taking to address climate change or sustainability? Can you give an example for each?

We believe in giving back so we teamed up with One Tree Planted, an environmental charity. For every piece of peace purchased, trees get planted back into Mama earth.

How would you articulate how a business can become more profitable by being more sustainable and more environmentally conscious? Can you share a story or example?

I think that people are becoming more cognizant of how they spend their money and what they spend their money on. They want to feel like they can help in some way so they continue to support small, local, and environmentally conscious businesses.

The youth led climate strikes of September 2019 showed an impressive degree of activism and initiative by young people on behalf of climate change. This was great, and there is still plenty that needs to be done. In your opinion what are 5 things parents should do to inspire the next generation to become engaged in sustainability and the environmental movement? Please give a story or an example for each.

I would say that educating our children about waste would be a great place to start. Rather than receiving an abundance of plastic toys to celebrate a birthday, for example, a better option would be to go plant trees with friends and nurture their relationship with mother earth. Getting Involved with the community. I think it’s so important to teach our children the benefits of keeping our world clean. Spending one morning a week grounding our energy and cleaning up local beaches or parks within your community can be so impactful and fun! Conserving water is also a big one. Spending mindful moments when brushing our teeth and showering to reduce the amount of water we use make for an excellent daily practice. We teach our girls to value nature and respect all the tiny creatures that make up our delicate ecosystem. Having an understanding of sustainability is the ultimate goal. Knowledge is power. Local libraries have an abundance of fun books and resources that are available to everyone, even smaller children. Never stop exploring.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Some days will be hard, show up anyway. I have found more power in my ability to persevere above anything else. You will make mistakes, own them. There are always teachable moments and lessons to be learned when we start out. Owning your mistakes keeps you humble and that is an important trait to have as you start to succeed. Work-Life Balance. When you start a business around a passion it can be a challenge to know when to put that baby to bed. Setting boundaries with yourself and your time is invaluable. Remember your why. The day-to-day operations of a business can often be consuming. Step back, remember your why, and feel that excitement all over again. Hold the Vision. Business is something that builds over time and it can be a slow process. Stay patient, hold the vision and keep working towards your goals.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am grateful for every person that has ever supported Statement Peace. Every purchase made was validation for me to keep going. Oftentimes when you start a business as a creative you don’t really understand your value just yet and you grow into it over time. The support is what kept me going.

You are a person of great influence and doing some great things for the world! If you could inspire a movement that would bring the greatest amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I aspire to inspire people everywhere to step all the way into their power. Make your dreams a reality and create a life you can thrive in, the world needs you and your gifts.

Do you have a favorite life lesson quote? Can you tell us how that was relevant to you in your own life?

“The purpose of our lives is to be happy”. -Dalai Lama

At the end of the day, if you’re not happy, it’s not worth it. We have but one lifetime and my goal is to create a life I can be happy in.

What is the best way for people to follow you on social media?

People can follow us on Instagram @statement_peace and also visit us at www.statementpeace.com

This was so inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!