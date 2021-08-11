Jessica Joan: “Lions don’t lose sleep over the opinion of sheep”

“Lions don’t lose sleep over the opinion of sheep.” What others think of you isn’t your business. There will always be haters or people trying to assert their opinion of you, but at the end of the day you just need to know who you are and the people you trust.

As a part of our series about stars who are making an important social impact, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Jessica Joan.

Jessica Joan, actress and producer, currently hosting her own podcast, “The Untouchable Jessica Joan”, made national headlines as a witness and whistleblower against Keith Raniere and the NXIVM cult. The highly-publicized criminal case that is still pending sentencing in U.S. courts, gripped the nation with a series of high-profile arrests and acclaimed documentary exposes, “The Vow” and “Seduced”, now streaming on HBO and Starz. Jessica has been featured in interviews on CBS and FOX regarding the NXIVM trial and her upcoming witness impact statement in the sentencing of actress turned notorious NXIVM recruiter, Allison Mack.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you share with us the “backstory” that led you to this career path of being an actress?

As a child, I loved performing and making people smile. I also started writing poetry and journaling at a young age as a way to cope with my emotions and the chaos of my upbringing. I think being a Libra also influenced my desire for justice and fairness. All of these aspects of my experience have come together for me to identify a term I’ve coined as “Evolutionary Storyteller”. To share my artistry and life experiences with the intention to help Humanity evolve and awaken.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your” career?

Let me just start with the Universe has the greatest sense of humor. So early on in my career, my desire was to become a notable actress and model as to have a platform to then be able to help influence focus on helping others and important social issues. What ended up happening was I ended up in a personal development course to do inner work on myself, which turned out to be a cult ran by some evil people. Only to then be a key witness in taking them down and now have a platform to help people. So not exactly the way I planned it but now I’m truly living in my purpose.

What was the lesson or take away that you took out of that story?

There are so many, but one of the biggest lessons I needed to learn through that experience was discernment. I have a huge and open heart, which I love, but I was trusting that these people posing as “humanitarians” had my best interest at heart. I learned just how manipulative and sinister evil can be.

What would you advise a young person who wants to emulate your success?

Trust yourself, listen to your gut and intuition. Do the inner work first. Show up for yourself, your dreams, and the people that support you. I also believe in alignment over hustle, you’re still kicking butt and taking names, but not at the expense of your spirit and joy.

Is there a person that made a profound impact on your life? Can you share a story?

My Great Grandma passing. She was the matriarch of the family with 9 children. The most loving and deeply spiritually connected woman I’ve ever met. In the same breath, she was also a total rebel who played cards, watched wrestling, and didn’t take flack from anyone. A cute thing she would do was feed the neighborhood stray cats every day, and there were a lot of them. My uncles would always get mad and tell her to stop, but she just kept feeding them anyways. She was unconditionally giving.

How are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting causes you are working on right now?

Everything I do and how I live my life has the intention set around helping others. It is what makes me excited about being alive. I have come a long way from a very challenging and hard life. Life is a miracle and once you heal your traumas and come out on the other side you can really live in that joy. So that’s what I’m doing now with sharing my life story with the public. I have my first book “The Untouchable Jessica Joan” coming out this summer. I also have my podcast “The Untouchable Jessica Joan: Courage, Clarity and Getting Over Shit” — where my guests and I deep dive into sharing tools of healing, transformation and overcoming adversity.

Can you share with us the story behind why you chose to take up this particular cause?

I believe everyone is walking around with different pains and traumas. There is a saying hurt people, hurt people. So until people truly do the work to heal and get to a place of self-love there will always be a disconnect from love and care for one another, yet alone one’s self. So imagine a world where “healed people, heal people” That’s what I’m envisioning for the future. So I need to do my part in any way I can.

Can you share with us a story about a person who was impacted by your cause?

It’s such a heartwarming and almost overwhelming feeling I get when I receive messages from strangers and even friends telling me how inspired they are by my story or insight they got through my podcast. My goal was to help even just one person. If you help even just one person, that person changes, grows and helps someone and it’s just gets paid forward. It’s a beautiful thing.

Are there three things that individuals, society or the government can do to support you in this effort?

For individuals, it’s all about taking a minute to pause, to breathe, to reflect on their life and find what makes them happy and doing the work to get there. We have forgotten what it is to truly live. Unfortunately, our current society wasn’t set up for us to learn about who we truly are. Instead, these institutions were set up for us to be compliant worker bees for a system that fails its people. We need to come together as a community of human beings to create a government and society that is focused on the well-being of the people, the planet, and its other inhabitants versus the current structure of corporate profits over people.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or an example for each.

1) Money Management: I think I this is such an important lesson in life that can be seen as taboo or bring up all sorts of feelings but needs to be mastered in order to become successful. Most people aren’t taught how to properly handle and care for money, sometimes it’s even demonized. I believe it is a form of energy, an exchange. I wish I would have learned how to better save or leverage my money early on as it would have made the ride much smoother. The thing is abundance and prosperity is actually more about how you feel about yourself, your worth, your value. It so much deeper than people realize.

2) Just because you have good intentions, doesn’t mean everyone else does, even if they seem like it. “Don’t judge a book by its cover or even preface.” NXIVM- need I say more.

3) “Lions don’t lose sleep over the opinion of sheep.” What others think of you isn’t your business. There will always be haters or people trying to assert their opinion of you, but at the end of the day you just need to know who you are and the people you trust.

4) Protect your joy at all costs. It is our birthright to be happy and joyful, so protect with from negative energy and toxic situations. Your peace of mind is priceless.

5) Happiness is a choice. Of course, this is not to disregard people with chemical imbalances or clinical depression, but happiness is a choice. I am by no way saying that you’re meant to be happy all the time or you can never feel bad, but the truth is you can dwell in sadness, unhappiness, victim mentality or you can set the intention to be happy and figure out how you’re going to cultivate that feeling. You can put on a song you like, go for a walk, even crying can be the release you need to get there.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Love & Kindness Movement.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you explain how that was relevant in your life?

“Whatever you can confront, you can overcome” This belief and way of being has helped me stop being passive-aggressive and move past fears of having uncomfortable conversations and situations.

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Politics, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I am a huge fan of Jordan Peele. I think he is a creative genius and would love the opportunity to spend time with him. His vision and messaging in his projects are so layered and deep. He is definitely an Evolutionary Storyteller. I believe we would be able to create some magic together.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!