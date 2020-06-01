Jessica Hurley Shares How She Started Her Podcast and Entrepreneur Journey

What inspired you to become an entrepreneur?

Almost loosing my son. In 2017 I was pregnant with my first child and we were elated that it was a boy. We found out when I was 6 months pregnant that I suffered from severe pre-eclampsia and at 6 1/2 month pregnant I was forced to give birth to him early. He was 1 lb. 15 oz. and we were told the first 30 days he spent in the NICU that he would likely not survive. After 3 months of fighting for his life, my son, Cameron got stronger and was released to come home. The day he came home was the day I decided…..if this little boy can show how resilient he is in his first 90 days on earth, than I can start showing up bigger and better and living life in true purpose.



2 months after he came home while I was on maternity leave, I started my podcast, The Stranded Phase, and applied to do a TEDx speech and was selected. My podcast and that TEDx would be the beginning of my entrepreneur journey. Two years of grinding and gaining clarity led me to 2019 when I quit my corporate job and went full time entrepreneur.

You have so many loyal followers on Instagram what’s the secret?



Commitment to vulnerability, authentic relationships, providing solutions and learning to understand the old me (the current them). My vulnerability on my podcast (my oldest platform;2017) attract women who were dealing with now who I was 4 years ago, before the birth of my son. I talked about everything on my podcast, from being arrested multiple times as a young adult, to making terrible decisions, to not even believing in self-development at one point, to then allowing life to take me to where I am now. I shared the good and the bad and took the time to get to know each person in my DM’s that listened and then I used their struggles to create content, because it was stuff I’d already been through. I didn’t want to sugar coat anything, I wanted my listeners to learn from my mistakes.



This is why my #strandedfamily two years later, still says they feel like I know exactly whats going on in their life and they are sitting on the couch with me when they tune in.



Thousands of people listen to your podcast – why are you such a believe in podcasts?I am such a believer in podcasting because a podcasting platform is how I built my entire brand. When I started my podcast I had no intentions of becoming a sought after entrepreneurs makings 5 figures each year. I wasn’t the expert in anything, of course at least thats how we all feel when we first start, I just wanted to interview entrepreneurs and successful people and ask them what did they do when sh*t hit the fan and how did they move past it? And when I did, I just wanted to take curious strangers on tat growth journey with me. That curious platform turned into thousands of listeners each month, community, thousands of followers, and eventually a profitable business. This was all created from a platform created through podcasting with the intent to create and give.



That was podcasting is, it’s your business card for your business, your own radio show where you get to control the narrative, dig deeper with people, and not only curate your own content but position yourself as the expert and the go-to voice for so many people who don’t know how to put words to their feelings sometimes. Your podcast can the solution to someone’s problems or the answer that sets them free. There is no other platforms that you can scale true intimacy on faster or build an authentic relationship with than podcasting.



With podcasts, you are not fighting with an algorithm, your content is searchable on google, and you have 20+ additional mins that people will tune into you that on any other social platform. Podcasting is ALSO set to be a $200 Billion advertising industry next year, its “Netflix for the ears” and will only continue to grow as big players like Amazon and Spotify invest in solo podcasters and the industry itself.

When is the right time to start a podcast?



NOW! Podcasts are HOT. As we continue to transition during the time (pandemic) from less brick & Mortar and more click & order, an online presence for everyone will be more and more necessary, from the big brands to the busy solopreneur. There will be less advertising in theatre movies, less physical banners, less normal advertising…..

62 million listeners each week tune in for podcasts and the number is constantly growing.



Whether you have the followers or not, you should not wait until you do. Your true tribe and audience may be on the otherside of you airing your message to the world through the power of podcasting.

What are your top 5 favorite podcasts?

Oprah’s – Supersoul Podcast

James Wedmore – Mind Your Business Podcast

Nicalia Matthews – Side Hustle Pro Podcast

Jenna Kutcher – Goal Digger Podcast

Ed Mylett – The Ed Mylett Show