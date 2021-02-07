Jessica Hall of ‘Sleepless Mom’: “Take some time for self-care”

Take some time for self-care. Even if it’s just a hot bath with bath bombs or oils, and turn off for a min. Rinse off the day. Pour a glass of wine and do you.

At times it feels like wellness or elevating one’s well being, is diametrically opposed to high achievement and high performance in one’s career. The stress, mental energy, long hours, lack of restful sleep and preoccupation that result from a high-achievement life seem to directly inhibit wellness. And yet, in order to sustain the creativity, flexibility, mental acuity and resilience that are necessary for high performance, wellness and wellbeing of the mind, body and soul are also mandatory. So how do we achieve both? This is the question I’m hoping to answer through conversations with high-achieving leaders and influencers who are practicing their own philosophies about how to maintain their wellbeing.

As a part of our series about “Social Media Influencers Share Their Top Self Care, Wellness, and Beauty Tips, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jessica Hall.

She has many titles under her belt; Mom, Investor, Owner, Host, Boss Babe.

Jessica Hall currently lives in Los Angeles with her husband, Kyle Carlson, and their two children Sophie and Jake. Jessica is a talented TV and radio personality with an ever-growing community.

Starting her career at the age of 19, Jessica has made a name for herself in the entrepreneur industry. She is joining Kevin Connollys podcast network, Action Park Media Group, as one of his main radio show hosts. Jessica has successfully founded a popular blog, Sleepless Mom, where she regularly writes about everything from parenting stories and must-have products for moms, to her favorite beauty products. Not only has she created a blog but is also part owner of BB lifestyle, an organic CBD skincare line, and is an investor in Sugar Taco, a plant-based restaurant on Melrose Ave. Coming soon this year she’s launching Fetch Cocktails, a new hard seltzer line!

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory of how you came upon this career path and to where you are today?

I always knew I wanted to be in the entertainment business I actually wanted to be a singer, but the problem was that I couldn’t carry a note if I tried. I got into tv hosting and definitely had my ups and down with the business. It never came easy. I had to work extremely hard and stay on top of it. I’m a competitive person, so with every “no,” I tried harder. As I got older and became a mom, I knew I wanted more as a women and to have longevity. I invested in two vegan restaurants and became part owner of bb lifestyle and fetch cocktails. I’m still very active on my social media accounts and one of the host of Flashbacks podcast with Actionpark media group.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have had many great work relationships and maintained my friendships who I’m in business with now. There are a lot of influential people in my life and I think everything comes around full circle. I knew Kevin Connolly for almost 20 years and he respected me as a radio host, and when he launched his own podcast network called Actionpark media, he said I was one of the first people he thought of to join his team. That meant so much and I couldn’t be happier doing my show there.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

Oh my goodness, I could write a book about all my mistakes. We all make mistakes and I love to talk about them; it’s what makes us who we are today. I try and be very real about each and every one of them. I’m always talking about it on my podcast and social media. I mean I talk about being an alternate on “Deal or No Deal “all of the time where I just sat there all dressed up, eating craft services, until one of the models either gets sick or falls. LOL! I mean I obviously never hoped for that: I was perfectly fine eating the cheese tray and chips over at craft services

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

Got to keep going if you really want it. I mean, I have dealt with some cruel situations along the way where I thought I wanted to quit many times. I’m so glad that I was able to stay strong, even though it was so hard at times. I can look back and think: you know what? I worked really hard and it payed off; I want to continue even more now and I’m liking the hustle. Don’t get me wrong; I still have my days, but I know what I want in life and I just got to keep going. If you can see yourself there then you got this

Can you share with our readers some of your strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

Respond to the people who follow you. They take time out of their day to support you and what you are doing, so it’s important to acknowledge and engage with your followers.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of our interview. In my work, I focus on how one can thrive and care for oneself in three areas: body, mind, and heart.

You are a busy person with a demanding schedule, can you share with our readers two self care routines, practices or treatments that help your body thrive? (Kindly share a story or an example for each.)

Self-care is extremely important for me. It keeps me sane and looking youthful. I’m obsessed with BB lifestyle skincare and love the CBD element to it. Taking care of your skin is so extremely important. I like to hydrate my skin, as well, so I use Aloisia Beauty’s Korean Sheet Masks (a clean beauty brand) once a week to help with that and make it look like I got a full night’s rest, which I can’t remember the last time I had really had one.

Can you share with us two routines that you use to help your mind or heart to thrive? (Kindly share a story or example for each.)

Meditation is great! Even if it’s only 10 min each morning. It helps create a good mindset to start the day. Say the things you are grateful for, and start with some positivity, even if the day goes end up going downhill! LOL! I also like love Powered Company, which are affirmation cards. I read one each morning.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Take some time for self-care. Even if it’s just a hot bath with bath bombs or oils, and turn off for a min. Rinse off the day. Pour a glass of wine and do you.

Affirmation cards! I swear reading this really helps with building a positive mindset.

Give yourself a facial or use sheet masks and give yourself a glow that you need. Don’t have your phone near you and practicing some calming breathing methods

Is there a particular resource, a practitioner, expert, book, or podcast that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive? Can you share a story about that with us?

I’m so lucky to have amazing friends who been through so much and have written about it. Reading their stories has helped knowing how they can move forward with such a positive outlook in life. My friend Jana Kramer has a book called “The Good Fight” and Gabrielle Stone has a book called “Eat Pray FML.” Both books are about overcoming hard obstacles and finding happiness in the end.

Do you have a story about the strangest, most bizarre or funniest wellness treatment that you’ve ever experienced?

My brother in law Lane, who is also my husband’s identical twin is very spiritual and he tries to get me to do all sorts of different wellness treatments. I think the latest one he wanted me to do was frog poison. Yes, I said that right. Lol! I mean, he’s one of the nicest kindest men I know, so, hey, maybe he’s onto something. I’ll try anything once

As an influencer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Oh, wow, that’s not an easy one. I mean, I do laugh and joke around a lot I would just want to bring more laughter and bring lots of people together through that. I’m such a people person and I love it when people are just happy and can support one and another

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

Wait are you serious?! Yes, Reba, where you at?! I have loved her since I was 12. If she’s busy, I’ll take Dolly Parton! she’s such a lovely soul who does so much good!

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

@iamjessicahall on Instagram and on Twitter!

My blog is called sleeplessmom.com and my podcast is flashbacks on Actionpark media

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!