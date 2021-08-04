Jessica Gresham of The Zen Mommy: “Don’t be afraid to ask”

Don’t be afraid to ask. No is the answer to 100% of the questions you don’t ask. Whether it is for an interview, to be a guest, or with a mentor; be willing to put yourself out there and ask questions! You would be surprised at the guests who are willing to come on your show!

As part of my series of interviews about “5 things you need to know to create a very successful podcast”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jessica Gershman.

Jessica Gershman is the founder of The Zen Mommy and the voice behind the Mom, Slow Down podcast as well as a passionate believer in the power of self care. Through her work as a certified yoga instructor, an accomplished home chef, and a dedicated mindfulness practitioner she has created a holistic program that supports women, especially moms, in the art of slowing down.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit of your “personal backstory? What is your background and what eventually brought you to this particular career path?

When I began my yoga practice in 2009, I was a stressed out mom on the brink of divorce. After my first class, lying in a pool of my own sweat, I felt self-acceptance for the first time. Yoga was the catalyst that sent me down a path of self transformation and changed the course of my life. I started the Mom, Slow Down podcast as a way to connect with others doing transformational work. Plus, it intersected with the content work I was doing for my wellness app, The Zen Mommy. The podcast is a platform where I am able to share other women’s stories of triumph, struggle, and transformation with the hope that listeners can taste the feeling of self transformation and realize the value of just “being” in a world of doing.

Can you share a story about the most interesting thing that has happened to you since you started podcasting?

I was doing an evening meditation before bed, visualizing success in both the podcast and my new app. I woke up the next morning to a beautiful email from a listener that praised my show and how an episode gave her strength in normalizing the difficulties of new motherhood. Normalizing the ups and downs of life gives other women permission to accept the very human aspects of themselves. I was in awe of how the universe shows up in mysterious ways.

Can you share a story about the biggest or funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or takeaways you learned from that?

Since starting the show during the pandemic, I have recorded most episodes via Zoom. I was very excited for an early morning taping with a woman who started an entrepreneurship program for teens in California. She only had 30 minutes for the episode. The conversation went really well except as I was logging off, I realized I never hit record. Yikes. I was so embarrassed. But, I had to fess up and confess the truth about my mistake. She was so very gracious and rescheduled the interview. I was reminded that honesty is always the best policy even if it bruises your ego a little; oh and remember to hit record!

How long have you been podcasting and how many shows have you aired?

I am just wrapping up my second season. I release episodes bi-weekly; we have about 30 episodes so far.

What are the main takeaways, lessons or messages that you want your listeners to walk away with after listening to your show?

I have a mission to reframe the idea of what a good mom looks like because that comes in all forms, shapes, and sizes. I hope listeners see a little bit of themselves in each of the guests and walk away feeling better than when they started.

In your opinion what makes your podcast binge-listenable? What do you think makes your podcast unique from the others in your category? What do you think is special about you as a host, your guests, or your content?

I like the way that my podcast presents a conversation between girlfriends. Like being a fly on the wall on a girls night out; you catch glimpses of those conversations. I realize that I’ve always been an interviewer with people in my life. I love asking the taboo questions you are dying to know about but may not have the courage to ask.

Doing something on a consistent basis is not easy. Podcasting every work-day, or even every week can be monotonous. What would you recommend to others about how to maintain discipline and consistency? What would you recommend to others about how to avoid burnout?

I think setting reasonable expectations with yourself and always be ready to pivot. I knew I didn’t have the time to create a weekly podcast, so choosing a bi-weekly release was the next best option. I try to schedule a chunk of recording time each month so that I feel like I’m in the groove and it also gives me some breathing room to edit and publish prior to deadlines.

I create research time daily by walking Vincent, my super-sweet Doberman. On those walks, I listen to other amazing podcasts jotting down notes of topics and styles I like and don’t like. It’s this time away from the duties of kids and household that helps keep me inspired and grounded.

What resources do you get your inspiration for materials from?

Having time to meditate and find stillness is my greatest inspiration. It is nearly impossible for me to be creative with a mind jam packed full of deadlines and to do lists. Even trying a simple 5–10 minute silent walking meditation can do wonders for your mental state. I have tons of meditation and breathwork classes on my app, The Zen Mommy if you are looking for a more guided approach.

Ok fantastic. Let’s now shift to the main questions of our discussion. Is there someone in the podcasting world who you think is a great model for how to run a really fantastic podcast?

There are so many incredible podcasts out there. It’s easy to fall in love with the top 100 podcasts but I challenge every listener to take a deeper dive and discover a lesser known podcast or show. I am loving what activist Katara McCarty is doing with her podcast, Red Lips and Eye Rolls. She is a great interviewer and as an anti-racism activist, she is leading the way in changing how we approach diversity and inclusion.

What are the ingredients that make that podcast so successful? If you could break that down into a blueprint, what would that blueprint look like?

Time; starting a podcast takes a lot of time and energy. Make sure you carve out quality time to devote to your podcast. Patience; success comes in many forms and most are not monetary. Decide different ways you can measure success in order to stay motivated. Support; have a great support system or sounding board you can trust. It’s nice to have people to bounce ideas off of as well as honest listeners. You can even tap your friends and family as your first round of guests!

You are a very successful podcaster yourself. Can you share with our readers the five things you need to know to create an extremely successful podcast? (Please share a story or example for each, if you can.)

Publish your first episode and plan to learn by doing. You can research yourself into a hole but I say, Just. Go. For. It. My first podcast episode wasn’t the best quality or the most perfect content but I have learned so much over the past year. If you aren’t learning you aren’t growing! I’m so excited for what Season 3 has to offer.

Don’t be afraid to ask. No is the answer to 100% of the questions you don’t ask. Whether it is for an interview, to be a guest, or with a mentor; be willing to put yourself out there and ask questions! You would be surprised at the guests who are willing to come on your show!

Have fun. I think interviewing guests and having conversations is one of the most enjoyable aspects of my job. Find something you love about your podcast and use that as a reminder in times of stress. I have been able to connect with so many amazing women through my podcast. You never know where the connections will lead you.

Be willing to make mistakes and have patience with yourself. Podcasting is like life, and nothing is perfect. I have made so many mistakes in this business like deleting recordings, sound malfunctions; you name it. I have had a pit in my stomach more than a few times, but I am always able to learn from my failures and keep moving forward.

Give back. Be willing to also be a mentor to those starting out. I had a lot of help along the way and the privilege of some pretty incredible mentors. Now, I am in a position to share what I‘ve learned with others. It’s important to me to make time for that kind of mentoring.

Can you share some insight from your experience about the best ways to: 1) book great guests; 2) increase listeners; 3) produce it in a professional way; 4) encourage engagement; and 5) the best way to monetize it? (Please share a story or example for each, if you can.)

Remember that everyone is in the business of marketing their brand. Offering to be a guest on a popular podcast is a great way to increase your exposure as well as level up your potential guest list. I recently hired a PR firm to help with just that, someone who has connections to open doors and then it is up to you to deliver!

Consistency is key. Make sure you release podcasts on schedule — your listeners will rely on it and it gives you credibility to produce consistent material.

Having a podcast editor was so helpful and took the pressure off of writing show notes and editing the audio myself. I use an online service called WeEditPodcasts. They are reasonably priced and produce quality audio and show notes. Plus, it puts your guests at ease knowing there is an erase button in case of a mis-step.

There are new fun podcasting apps coming out all the time. I recently got involved with Podopolo, a social media app for podcasters. It allows you to engage directly with listeners as well as discover lesser known podcasts. I think this is the direction podcasting is heading.

Anchor and Popcorn are apps that specialize in matching podcasts with sponsorships. I think it is important to find the right sponsorship match. Consider who is marketing to your audience on social media and then reach out to them as a potential podcast sponsor.

For someone looking to start their own podcast, which equipment would you recommend that they start with?

Honestly, you can do a lot of recording from your phone but if you are wanting to make an investment, Shure Motiv makes an incredible microphone that plugs right into your device (Mv88). I am also a big fan of Yeti microphones for Zoom recording. They have a lot of different price points that are accessible for most budgets.

Ok. We are almost done. 🙂 Because of your position and work, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

To focus more on the being and less of the doing. 99% of the time we are living in our heads, listening to that story on repeat and letting our ego guide our actions. I would challenge everyone to spend 5 minutes per day in stillness. The ripple effect of just a little bit of quiet could not only affect the people around you but can cause a ripple to people all over the globe.

How can our readers follow you online?

You can check all the latest podcasts episodes on my app The Zen Mommy or at my website www.thezenmommy.com and of course the Mom, Slow Down podcasts on Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Check me out on Instagram @the_zen_mommy or email me at [email protected]

Thank you so much for sharing your time and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.